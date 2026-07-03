-- Let's create a table where user_id is the unique user id, encrypted is an encrypted string field, iv is an initial vector for decrypt/encrypt.

-- Assume that users know their id and the key to decrypt the encrypted field:

CREATE TABLE decrypt_null

(

dt DateTime ,

user_id UInt32,

encrypted String,

iv String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree;

-- Insert some data:

INSERT INTO decrypt_null VALUES

( '2022-08-02 00:00:00' , 1 , encrypt( 'aes-256-gcm' , 'value1' , 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykey01' , 'iv1' ), 'iv1' ),

( '2022-09-02 00:00:00' , 2 , encrypt( 'aes-256-gcm' , 'value2' , 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykey02' , 'iv2' ), 'iv2' ),

( '2022-09-02 00:00:01' , 3 , encrypt( 'aes-256-gcm' , 'value3' , 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykey03' , 'iv3' ), 'iv3' );

-- Try decrypt with one key

SELECT

dt,

user_id,

tryDecrypt( 'aes-256-gcm' , encrypted , 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykey02' , iv) AS value

FROM decrypt_null