16 و
24 و
32 بايتًا لأوضاع
-128- و
-196- و
-256- على الترتيب.
يكون طول متجه التهيئة دائمًا 16 بايتًا (وتُتجاهل البايتات التي تتجاوز 16).
استُحدث في: v25.12.0 يحسب HMAC (رمز توثيق الرسائل المعتمد على التجزئة) للرسالة المحددة باستخدام خوارزمية التجزئة والمفتاح السري المحددين. خوارزميات التجزئة المدعومة:
HMAC
- blake2b512
- blake2s256
- md4
- md5
- md5-sha1
- mdc2
- ripemd (أسماء بديلة: RIPEMD160, ripemd)
- ripemd160
- rmd160 (أسماء بديلة: RIPEMD160, rmd160)
- sha1
- sha224
- sha256
- sha3-224
- sha3-256
- sha3-384
- sha3-512
- sha384
- sha512
- sha512-224
- sha512-256
- shake128
- shake256
- sm3
- ssl3-md5 (أسماء بديلة: MD5, ssl3-md5)
- ssl3-sha1 (أسماء بديلة: SHA1, ssl3-sha1)
- whirlpool
الوسائط
HMAC(mode, message, key)
mode— اسم خوارزمية التجزئة (غير حساس لحالة الأحرف). الخوارزميات المدعومة: md5, sha1, sha224, sha256, sha384, sha512.
String
message— الرسالة المطلوب توثيقها.
String
key— المفتاح السري لـ HMAC.
String
String
أمثلة
HMAC-SHA256 الأساسي
Query
SELECT hex(HMAC('sha256', 'The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog', 'secret_key'));
خوارزميات تجزئة مختلفة
Response
┌─hex(HMAC('sha256', 'The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog', 'secret_key'))─┐
│ 31FD15FA0F61FD40DC09D919D4AA5B4141A0B27C1D51E74A6789A890AAAA187C │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query
SELECT
hex(HMAC('md5', 'message', 'key')) AS hmac_md5,
hex(HMAC('sha1', 'message', 'key')) AS hmac_sha1,
hex(HMAC('sha256', 'message', 'key')) AS hmac_sha256;
وضع عدم التفريق بين حالة الأحرف
Response
┌─hmac_md5─────────────────────────┬─hmac_sha1────────────────────────────────┬─hmac_sha256──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 4E4748E62B463521F6775FBF921234B5 │ 2088DF74D5F2146B48146CAF4965377E9D0BE3A4 │ 6E9EF29B75FFFC5B7ABAE527D58FDADB2FE42E7219011976917343065F58ED4A │
└──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query
SELECT
hmac('SHA256', 'message', 'key') = HMAC('sha256', 'message', 'key') AS same_result,
HMAC('SHA256', 'message', 'key') = Hmac('Sha256', 'message', 'key') AS also_same;
Response
┌─same_result─┬─also_same─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │
└─────────────┴───────────┘
أُضيف في: v20.12.0 يفك تشفير البيانات التي شُفّرت باستخدام الدالة
aes_decrypt_mysql
AES_ENCRYPT في MySQL.
وينتج النص الواضح نفسه الذي تنتجه
decrypt عند استخدام المدخلات نفسها.
وعندما يكون
key أو
iv أطول من المعتاد، فإن
aes_decrypt_mysql يلتزم بسلوك
aes_decrypt في MySQL، أي “طيّ”
key وتجاهل البتات الزائدة في
IV.
يدعم أوضاع فك التشفير التالية:
- aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb
- aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc
- aes-128-cfb128
- aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb
المعاملات
aes_decrypt_mysql(mode, ciphertext, key[, iv])
mode— وضع فك التشفير.
String
ciphertext— نص مشفّر يجب فك تشفيره.
String
key— مفتاح فك التشفير.
String
iv— اختياري. متجه التهيئة.
String
String
أمثلة
فك تشفير بيانات MySQL
Query
-- Let's decrypt data we've previously encrypted with MySQL:
mysql> SET block_encryption_mode='aes-256-ofb';
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.00 sec)
mysql> SELECT aes_encrypt('Secret', '123456789101213141516171819202122', 'iviviviviviviviv123456') as ciphertext;
+------------------------+
| ciphertext |
+------------------------+
| 0x24E9E4966469 |
+------------------------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
SELECT aes_decrypt_mysql('aes-256-ofb', unhex('24E9E4966469'), '123456789101213141516171819202122', 'iviviviviviviviv123456') AS plaintext
Response
┌─plaintext─┐
│ Secret │
└───────────┘
قُدِّمت في: v20.12.0 تشفّر النص بالطريقة نفسها التي تعمل بها الدالة
aes_encrypt_mysql
AES_ENCRYPT في MySQL.
يمكن فك تشفير النص المشفّر الناتج باستخدام الدالة
AES_DECRYPT في MySQL.
وتُنتج النص المشفّر نفسه الذي تُنتجه الدالة
encrypt للمدخلات نفسها.
عندما يكون
key أو
iv أطول من المعتاد، تلتزم
aes_encrypt_mysql بما تفعله
aes_encrypt في MySQL، أي “طيّ”
key وتجاهل البتات الزائدة في
iv.
أوضاع التشفير المدعومة هي:
- aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb
- aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc
- aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb
الوسائط
aes_encrypt_mysql(mode, plaintext, key[, iv])
mode— وضع التشفير.
String
plaintext— النص الصريح المطلوب تشفيره.
String
key— مفتاح التشفير. إذا كان المفتاح أطول مما يتطلبه
mode، فسيُطبَّق طيّ المفتاح الخاص بـ MySQL.
String
iv— اختياري. متجه التهيئة. لا يُؤخذ في الاعتبار إلا أول 16 بايت.
String
String
أمثلة
مقارنة المدخلات المتطابقة
Query
-- Given equal input encrypt and aes_encrypt_mysql produce the same ciphertext:
SELECT encrypt('aes-256-ofb', 'Secret', '12345678910121314151617181920212', 'iviviviviviviviv') = aes_encrypt_mysql('aes-256-ofb', 'Secret', '12345678910121314151617181920212', 'iviviviviviviviv') AS ciphertexts_equal;
فشل التشفير عند استخدام مفتاح طويل
Response
┌─ciphertexts_equal─┐
│ 1 │
└───────────────────┘
Query
-- But encrypt fails when key or iv is longer than expected:
SELECT encrypt('aes-256-ofb', 'Secret', '123456789101213141516171819202122', 'iviviviviviviviv123');
التوافق مع MySQL
Response
Received exception from server (version 22.6.1):
Code: 36. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: Invalid key size: 33 expected 32: While processing encrypt('aes-256-ofb', 'Secret', '123456789101213141516171819202122', 'iviviviviviviviv123').
Query
-- aes_encrypt_mysql produces MySQL-compatible output:
SELECT hex(aes_encrypt_mysql('aes-256-ofb', 'Secret', '123456789101213141516171819202122', 'iviviviviviviviv123')) AS ciphertext;
يؤدي IV الأطول إلى النتيجة نفسها
Response
┌─ciphertext───┐
│ 24E9E4966469 │
└──────────────┘
Query
-- Notice how supplying even longer IV produces the same result
SELECT hex(aes_encrypt_mysql('aes-256-ofb', 'Secret', '123456789101213141516171819202122', 'iviviviviviviviv123456')) AS ciphertext
Response
┌─ciphertext───┐
│ 24E9E4966469 │
└──────────────┘
أُضيفت في: v20.12.0 تفك هذه الدالة تشفير سلسلة ثنائية مشفّرة بخوارزمية AES باستخدام الأوضاع التالية:
decrypt
- aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb
- aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc
- aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb
- aes-128-gcm, aes-192-gcm, aes-256-gcm
- aes-128-ctr, aes-192-ctr, aes-256-ctr
- aes-128-cfb, aes-128-cfb1, aes-128-cfb8
الوسائط
decrypt(mode, ciphertext, key[, iv, aad])
mode— وضع فك التشفير.
String
ciphertext— النص المشفّر المطلوب فك تشفيره.
String
key— مفتاح فك التشفير.
String
iv— متجه التهيئة. مطلوب لأوضاع
-gcm، واختياري لغيرها.
String
aad— البيانات الإضافية الموثَّقة. لن يتم فك التشفير إذا كانت هذه القيمة غير صحيحة. يعمل فقط مع أوضاع
-gcm، أما مع غيرها فيُطلق استثناءً.
String
String
أمثلة
فك تشفير البيانات المشفّرة بشكل صحيح
Query
-- Re-using the table from the encrypt function example
SELECT comment, hex(secret) FROM encryption_test;
فك تشفير البيانات المشفّرة بطريقة غير صحيحة
Response
┌─comment──────────────┬─hex(secret)──────────────────────────────────┐
│ aes-256-gcm │ A8A3CCBC6426CFEEB60E4EAE03D3E94204C1B09E0254 │
│ aes-256-gcm with AAD │ A8A3CCBC6426D9A1017A0A932322F1852260A4AD6837 │
└──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘
┌─comment──────────────────────────┬─hex(secret)──────────────────────┐
│ aes-256-ofb no IV │ B4972BDC4459 │
│ aes-256-ofb no IV, different key │ 2FF57C092DC9 │
│ aes-256-ofb with IV │ 5E6CB398F653 │
│ aes-256-cbc no IV │ 1BC0629A92450D9E73A00E7D02CF4142 │
└──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘
Query
SELECT comment, decrypt('aes-256-cfb128', secret, '12345678910121314151617181920212') AS plaintext FROM encryption_test
Response
-- Notice how only a portion of the data was properly decrypted, and the rest is gibberish since either `mode`, `key`, or `iv` were different upon encryption.
┌─comment──────────────┬─plaintext──┐
│ aes-256-gcm │ OQ�E
�t�7T�\���\� │
│ aes-256-gcm with AAD │ OQ�E
�\��si����;�o�� │
└──────────────────────┴────────────┘
┌─comment──────────────────────────┬─plaintext─┐
│ aes-256-ofb no IV │ Secret │
│ aes-256-ofb no IV, different key │ �4�
� │
│ aes-256-ofb with IV │ ���6�~ │
│aes-256-cbc no IV │ �2*4�h3c�4w��@
└──────────────────────────────────┴───────────┘
أُضيفت في: v20.12.0 تُشفِّر نصًا صريحًا إلى نص مشفّر باستخدام AES بأحد الأوضاع التالية:
encrypt
- aes-128-ecb, aes-192-ecb, aes-256-ecb
- aes-128-cbc, aes-192-cbc, aes-256-cbc
- aes-128-ofb, aes-192-ofb, aes-256-ofb
- aes-128-gcm, aes-192-gcm, aes-256-gcm
- aes-128-ctr, aes-192-ctr, aes-256-ctr
- aes-128-cfb, aes-128-cfb1, aes-128-cfb8
الوسيطات
encrypt(mode, plaintext, key[, iv, aad])
mode— وضع التشفير.
String
plaintext— النص الصريح المراد تشفيره.
String
key— مفتاح التشفير.
String
iv— متجه التهيئة. وهو مطلوب لأوضاع
-gcm، واختياري لغيرها.
String
aad— بيانات إضافية موثَّقة. لا تُشفَّر، لكنها تؤثر في عملية فك التشفير. تعمل فقط في أوضاع
-gcm، أما في غيرها فترفع استثناءً.
String
String
أمثلة
مثال على التشفير
Query
CREATE TABLE encryption_test
(
`comment` String,
`secret` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree;
INSERT INTO encryption_test VALUES
('aes-256-ofb no IV', encrypt('aes-256-ofb', 'Secret', '12345678910121314151617181920212')),
('aes-256-ofb no IV, different key', encrypt('aes-256-ofb', 'Secret', 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeyke')),
('aes-256-ofb with IV', encrypt('aes-256-ofb', 'Secret', '12345678910121314151617181920212', 'iviviviviviviviv')),
('aes-256-cbc no IV', encrypt('aes-256-cbc', 'Secret', '12345678910121314151617181920212'));
SELECT comment, hex(secret) FROM encryption_test;
مثال على نمط GCM
Response
┌─comment──────────────────────────┬─hex(secret)──────────────────────┐
│ aes-256-ofb no IV │ B4972BDC4459 │
│ aes-256-ofb no IV, different key │ 2FF57C092DC9 │
│ aes-256-ofb with IV │ 5E6CB398F653 │
│ aes-256-cbc no IV │ 1BC0629A92450D9E73A00E7D02CF4142 │
└──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘
Query
INSERT INTO encryption_test VALUES
('aes-256-gcm', encrypt('aes-256-gcm', 'Secret', '12345678910121314151617181920212', 'iviviviviviviviv')),
('aes-256-gcm with AAD', encrypt('aes-256-gcm', 'Secret', '12345678910121314151617181920212', 'iviviviviviviviv', 'aad'));
SELECT comment, hex(secret) FROM encryption_test WHERE comment LIKE '%gcm%';
Response
┌─comment──────────────┬─hex(secret)──────────────────────────────────┐
│ aes-256-gcm │ A8A3CCBC6426CFEEB60E4EAE03D3E94204C1B09E0254 │
│ aes-256-gcm with AAD │ A8A3CCBC6426D9A1017A0A932322F1852260A4AD6837 │
└──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘
استُحدثت في: v22.10.0 تشبه الدالة
tryDecrypt
decrypt، لكنها تُرجع
NULL إذا فشل فك التشفير عند استخدام المفتاح الخاطئ.
الصيغة
المعاملات
tryDecrypt(mode, ciphertext, key[, iv, aad])
mode— وضع فك التشفير.
String
ciphertext— النص المشفّر المطلوب فك تشفيره.
String
key— مفتاح فك التشفير.
String
iv— اختياري. متجه التهيئة. مطلوب لأوضاع
-gcm، واختياري للأوضاع الأخرى.
String
aad— اختياري. بيانات إضافية موثَّقة. لن تنجح عملية فك التشفير إذا كانت هذه القيمة غير صحيحة. يعمل فقط في أوضاع
-gcm، وفي الأوضاع الأخرى يُطلِق استثناءً.
String
NULL إذا فشلت عملية فك التشفير.
Nullable(String)
أمثلة
إنشاء جدول وإدراج البيانات
Query
-- Let's create a table where user_id is the unique user id, encrypted is an encrypted string field, iv is an initial vector for decrypt/encrypt.
-- Assume that users know their id and the key to decrypt the encrypted field:
CREATE TABLE decrypt_null
(
dt DateTime,
user_id UInt32,
encrypted String,
iv String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree;
-- Insert some data:
INSERT INTO decrypt_null VALUES
('2022-08-02 00:00:00', 1, encrypt('aes-256-gcm', 'value1', 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykey01', 'iv1'), 'iv1'),
('2022-09-02 00:00:00', 2, encrypt('aes-256-gcm', 'value2', 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykey02', 'iv2'), 'iv2'),
('2022-09-02 00:00:01', 3, encrypt('aes-256-gcm', 'value3', 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykey03', 'iv3'), 'iv3');
-- Try decrypt with one key
SELECT
dt,
user_id,
tryDecrypt('aes-256-gcm', encrypted, 'keykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykeykey02', iv) AS value
FROM decrypt_null
ORDER BY user_id ASC
Response
┌──────────────────dt─┬─user_id─┬─value──┐
│ 2022-08-02 00:00:00 │ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 2022-09-02 00:00:00 │ 2 │ value2 │
│ 2022-09-02 00:00:01 │ 3 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└─────────────────────┴─────────┴────────┘