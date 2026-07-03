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يضيف تعليقًا إلى جدول أو يعدّله أو يزيله، سواء أكان مُعيَّنًا سابقًا أم لا. ينعكس تغيير التعليق في كلٍّ من system.tables وفي استعلام SHOW CREATE TABLE.

الصيغة

أمثلة

لإنشاء جدول يتضمّن تعليقًا:
Query
لتعديل تعليق الجدول:
Query
لعرض التعليق المعدَّل:
Query
Response
لإزالة تعليق الجدول:
Query
للتحقق من أن التعليق قد أُزيل:
Query
Response

ملاحظات مهمة

بالنسبة إلى الجداول Replicated، قد يختلف التعليق من نسخة متماثلة إلى أخرى. يسري تعديل التعليق على نسخة متماثلة واحدة فقط. تتوفّر هذه الميزة بدءًا من الإصدار 23.9. وهي لا تعمل في إصدارات ClickHouse الأقدم.

محتوى مرتبط

آخر تعديل في ٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦