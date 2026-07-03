system.tables
وفي استعلام
SHOW CREATE TABLE.
الصيغة
ALTER TABLE [db].name [ON CLUSTER cluster] MODIFY COMMENT 'Comment'
لإنشاء جدول يتضمّن تعليقًا:
أمثلة
لتعديل تعليق الجدول:
Query
CREATE TABLE table_with_comment
(
`k` UInt64,
`s` String
)
ENGINE = Memory()
COMMENT 'The temporary table';
لعرض التعليق المعدَّل:
Query
ALTER TABLE table_with_comment
MODIFY COMMENT 'new comment on a table';
Query
SELECT comment
FROM system.tables
WHERE database = currentDatabase() AND name = 'table_with_comment';
لإزالة تعليق الجدول:
Response
┌─comment────────────────┐
│ new comment on a table │
└────────────────────────┘
للتحقق من أن التعليق قد أُزيل:
Query
ALTER TABLE table_with_comment MODIFY COMMENT '';
Query
SELECT comment
FROM system.tables
WHERE database = currentDatabase() AND name = 'table_with_comment';
Response
┌─comment─┐
│ │
└─────────┘
بالنسبة إلى الجداول Replicated، قد يختلف التعليق من نسخة متماثلة إلى أخرى. يسري تعديل التعليق على نسخة متماثلة واحدة فقط. تتوفّر هذه الميزة بدءًا من الإصدار 23.9. وهي لا تعمل في إصدارات ClickHouse الأقدم.