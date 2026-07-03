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يبدّل أسماء جدولين أو قاموسين تبديلًا ذريًا. يمكن أيضًا تنفيذ هذه المهمة باستخدام استعلام RENAME مع اسم مؤقت، لكن العملية في هذه الحالة لا تكون ذرية.
لا يدعم استعلام EXCHANGE إلا محركا قاعدة البيانات Atomic وShared.
الصيغة

EXCHANGE TABLES

يبدّل اسمي جدولين. الصيغة

EXCHANGE عدة جداول

يمكنك إجراء EXCHANGE لعدة أزواج من الجداول ضمن استعلام واحد، مع فصلها بفواصل.
عند إجراء EXCHANGE لعدة أزواج من الجداول، تُنفَّذ عمليات التبديل بالتتابع، وليس بشكل ذرّي. وإذا حدث خطأ أثناء العملية، فقد يكون قد تم تبديل بعض أزواج الجداول، بينما لم يُبدَّل بعضها الآخر.
مثال
Query
Response

EXCHANGE DICTIONARIES

يبدّل أسماء قاموسين. الصيغة
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