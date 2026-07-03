-- Now table 'a' has the structure of 'b', and table 'b' has the structure of 'a'

┌─ statement ──────────────┐

│ CREATE TABLE default .a↴│

│↳( ↴│

│↳ `b` UInt8 ↴│

│↳) ↴│

│↳ENGINE = Memory │

└────────────────────────┘

┌─ statement ──────────────┐

│ CREATE TABLE default .b↴│

│↳( ↴│

│↳ `a` UInt8 ↴│

│↳) ↴│

│↳ENGINE = Memory │

└────────────────────────┘

-- Now table 'c' has the structure of 'd', and table 'd' has the structure of 'c'

┌─ statement ──────────────┐

│ CREATE TABLE default .c↴│

│↳( ↴│

│↳ `d` UInt8 ↴│

│↳) ↴│

│↳ENGINE = Memory │

└────────────────────────┘

┌─ statement ──────────────┐

│ CREATE TABLE default .d↴│

│↳( ↴│

│↳ `c` UInt8 ↴│

│↳) ↴│

│↳ENGINE = Memory │