RENAME مع اسم مؤقت، لكن العملية في هذه الحالة لا تكون ذرية.
الصيغة
EXCHANGE TABLES|DICTIONARIES [db0.]name_A AND [db1.]name_B [ON CLUSTER cluster]
يبدّل اسمي جدولين. الصيغة
EXCHANGE TABLES
EXCHANGE TABLES [db0.]table_A AND [db1.]table_B [ON CLUSTER cluster]
يمكنك إجراء EXCHANGE لعدة أزواج من الجداول ضمن استعلام واحد، مع فصلها بفواصل.
EXCHANGE عدة جداول
مثال
عند إجراء EXCHANGE لعدة أزواج من الجداول، تُنفَّذ عمليات التبديل بالتتابع، وليس بشكل ذرّي. وإذا حدث خطأ أثناء العملية، فقد يكون قد تم تبديل بعض أزواج الجداول، بينما لم يُبدَّل بعضها الآخر.
Query
-- Create tables
CREATE TABLE a (a UInt8) ENGINE=Memory;
CREATE TABLE b (b UInt8) ENGINE=Memory;
CREATE TABLE c (c UInt8) ENGINE=Memory;
CREATE TABLE d (d UInt8) ENGINE=Memory;
-- Exchange two pairs of tables in one query
EXCHANGE TABLES a AND b, c AND d;
SHOW TABLE a;
SHOW TABLE b;
SHOW TABLE c;
SHOW TABLE d;
Response
-- Now table 'a' has the structure of 'b', and table 'b' has the structure of 'a'
┌─statement──────────────┐
│ CREATE TABLE default.a↴│
│↳( ↴│
│↳ `b` UInt8 ↴│
│↳) ↴│
│↳ENGINE = Memory │
└────────────────────────┘
┌─statement──────────────┐
│ CREATE TABLE default.b↴│
│↳( ↴│
│↳ `a` UInt8 ↴│
│↳) ↴│
│↳ENGINE = Memory │
└────────────────────────┘
-- Now table 'c' has the structure of 'd', and table 'd' has the structure of 'c'
┌─statement──────────────┐
│ CREATE TABLE default.c↴│
│↳( ↴│
│↳ `d` UInt8 ↴│
│↳) ↴│
│↳ENGINE = Memory │
└────────────────────────┘
┌─statement──────────────┐
│ CREATE TABLE default.d↴│
│↳( ↴│
│↳ `c` UInt8 ↴│
│↳) ↴│
│↳ENGINE = Memory │
└────────────────────────┘
يبدّل أسماء قاموسين. الصيغة
EXCHANGE DICTIONARIES
راجع أيضًا
EXCHANGE DICTIONARIES [db0.]dict_A AND [db1.]dict_B [ON CLUSTER cluster]