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يلغي إسقاط الجدول. اعتبارًا من إصدار ClickHouse 23.3، يمكن تنفيذ UNDROP لجدول في قاعدة بيانات Atomic خلال database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec (8 دقائق افتراضيًا) بعد إصدار عبارة DROP TABLE. تُدرَج الجداول التي أُسقِطت في جدول نظام يُسمى system.dropped_tables. إذا كان لديك عرض مادي من دون عبارة TO مرتبط بالجدول المُسقَط، فستحتاج أيضًا إلى تنفيذ UNDROP للجدول الداخلي لهذا العرض.
راجع أيضًا DROP TABLE
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