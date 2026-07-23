|Entrada
|Salida
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Se diferencia del formato
Descripción
JSONCompactEachRow en que también muestra la fila de encabezado con los nombres de las columnas, de forma similar al formato TabSeparatedWithNames.
Ejemplo de uso
Usa un archivo JSON con los siguientes datos, llamado
Inserción de datos
football.json:
Inserta los datos:
["date", "season", "home_team", "away_team", "home_team_goals", "away_team_goals"]
["2022-04-30", "2021", "Sutton United", "Bradford City", "1", "4"]
["2022-04-30", "2021", "Swindon Town", "Barrow", "2", "1"]
["2022-04-30", "2021", "Tranmere Rovers", "Oldham Athletic", "2", "0"]
["2022-05-02", "2021", "Port Vale", "Newport County", "1", "2"]
["2022-05-02", "2021", "Salford City", "Mansfield Town", "2", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Barrow", "Northampton Town", "1", "3"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Bradford City", "Carlisle United", "2", "0"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Bristol Rovers", "Scunthorpe United", "7", "0"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Exeter City", "Port Vale", "0", "1"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Harrogate Town A.F.C.", "Sutton United", "0", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Hartlepool United", "Colchester United", "0", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Leyton Orient", "Tranmere Rovers", "0", "1"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Mansfield Town", "Forest Green Rovers", "2", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Newport County", "Rochdale", "0", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Oldham Athletic", "Crawley Town", "3", "3"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Stevenage Borough", "Salford City", "4", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Walsall", "Swindon Town", "0", "3"]
INSERT INTO football FROM INFILE 'football.json' FORMAT JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames;
Lea los datos con el formato
Lectura de datos
JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames:
La salida estará en formato JSON:
SELECT *
FROM football
FORMAT JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames
["date", "season", "home_team", "away_team", "home_team_goals", "away_team_goals"]
["2022-04-30", "2021", "Sutton United", "Bradford City", "1", "4"]
["2022-04-30", "2021", "Swindon Town", "Barrow", "2", "1"]
["2022-04-30", "2021", "Tranmere Rovers", "Oldham Athletic", "2", "0"]
["2022-05-02", "2021", "Port Vale", "Newport County", "1", "2"]
["2022-05-02", "2021", "Salford City", "Mansfield Town", "2", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Barrow", "Northampton Town", "1", "3"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Bradford City", "Carlisle United", "2", "0"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Bristol Rovers", "Scunthorpe United", "7", "0"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Exeter City", "Port Vale", "0", "1"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Harrogate Town A.F.C.", "Sutton United", "0", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Hartlepool United", "Colchester United", "0", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Leyton Orient", "Tranmere Rovers", "0", "1"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Mansfield Town", "Forest Green Rovers", "2", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Newport County", "Rochdale", "0", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Oldham Athletic", "Crawley Town", "3", "3"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Stevenage Borough", "Salford City", "4", "2"]
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Walsall", "Swindon Town", "0", "3"]
Configuración de formatos
Si la configuración
input_format_with_names_use_header se establece en
1,
las columnas de los datos de entrada se asignarán a las columnas de la tabla según sus nombres; las columnas con nombres desconocidos se omitirán si la configuración
input_format_skip_unknown_fields se establece en
1.
De lo contrario, se omitirá la primera fila.