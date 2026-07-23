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Descripción

Se diferencia del formato JSONCompactEachRow en que también muestra la fila de encabezado con los nombres de las columnas, de forma similar al formato TabSeparatedWithNames.

Ejemplo de uso

Inserción de datos

Usa un archivo JSON con los siguientes datos, llamado football.json:
Inserta los datos:

Lectura de datos

Lea los datos con el formato JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames:
La salida estará en formato JSON:

Configuración de formatos

Si la configuración input_format_with_names_use_header se establece en 1, las columnas de los datos de entrada se asignarán a las columnas de la tabla según sus nombres; las columnas con nombres desconocidos se omitirán si la configuración input_format_skip_unknown_fields se establece en 1. De lo contrario, se omitirá la primera fila.
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026