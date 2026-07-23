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Descripción

Se diferencia de JSONEachRow solo en que el JSON está formateado de forma legible, con delimitadores de nueva línea y sangrías de 4 espacios.

Ejemplo de uso

Lectura de datos

Lee datos con el formato PrettyJSONEachRow:
La salida estará en formato JSON:

Configuración de formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026