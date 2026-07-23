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Descripción

Se diferencia de JSON solo en que las filas de datos se muestran como arrays, no como objetos.

Ejemplo de uso

Insertar datos

Usa un archivo JSON con los siguientes datos, llamado football.json:
Inserte los datos:

Lectura de datos

Lea los datos con el formato JSONCompact:
La salida estará en formato JSON:

Ajustes de formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026