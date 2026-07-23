Skip to main content

Descripción

En este formato, ClickHouse genera cada fila como un objeto JSON independiente, uno por línea.

Ejemplo de uso

Insertar datos

Usa un archivo JSON con los siguientes datos, llamado football.json:
Inserte los datos:

Leer datos

Lea los datos con el formato JSONEachRow:
La salida estará en formato JSON:
Se omitirá la importación de columnas de datos con nombres desconocidos si la opción input_format_skip_unknown_fields está establecida en 1.

Ajustes de formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026