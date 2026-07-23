|Entrada
|Salida
|Alias
|✔
|✔
JSONLines,
NDJSON,
JSONL
En este formato, ClickHouse genera cada fila como un objeto JSON independiente, uno por línea.
Descripción
Ejemplo de uso
Usa un archivo JSON con los siguientes datos, llamado
Insertar datos
football.json:
Inserte los datos:
{"date":"2022-04-30","season":2021,"home_team":"Sutton United","away_team":"Bradford City","home_team_goals":1,"away_team_goals":4}
{"date":"2022-04-30","season":2021,"home_team":"Swindon Town","away_team":"Barrow","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":1}
{"date":"2022-04-30","season":2021,"home_team":"Tranmere Rovers","away_team":"Oldham Athletic","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":0}
{"date":"2022-05-02","season":2021,"home_team":"Port Vale","away_team":"Newport County","home_team_goals":1,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-02","season":2021,"home_team":"Salford City","away_team":"Mansfield Town","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Barrow","away_team":"Northampton Town","home_team_goals":1,"away_team_goals":3}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Bradford City","away_team":"Carlisle United","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":0}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Bristol Rovers","away_team":"Scunthorpe United","home_team_goals":7,"away_team_goals":0}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Exeter City","away_team":"Port Vale","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":1}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Harrogate Town A.F.C.","away_team":"Sutton United","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Hartlepool United","away_team":"Colchester United","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Leyton Orient","away_team":"Tranmere Rovers","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":1}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Mansfield Town","away_team":"Forest Green Rovers","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Newport County","away_team":"Rochdale","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Oldham Athletic","away_team":"Crawley Town","home_team_goals":3,"away_team_goals":3}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Stevenage Borough","away_team":"Salford City","home_team_goals":4,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Walsall","away_team":"Swindon Town","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":3}
INSERT INTO football FROM INFILE 'football.json' FORMAT JSONEachRow;
Lea los datos con el formato
Leer datos
JSONEachRow:
La salida estará en formato JSON:
SELECT *
FROM football
FORMAT JSONEachRow
Se omitirá la importación de columnas de datos con nombres desconocidos si la opción input_format_skip_unknown_fields está establecida en 1.
{"date":"2022-04-30","season":2021,"home_team":"Sutton United","away_team":"Bradford City","home_team_goals":1,"away_team_goals":4}
{"date":"2022-04-30","season":2021,"home_team":"Swindon Town","away_team":"Barrow","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":1}
{"date":"2022-04-30","season":2021,"home_team":"Tranmere Rovers","away_team":"Oldham Athletic","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":0}
{"date":"2022-05-02","season":2021,"home_team":"Port Vale","away_team":"Newport County","home_team_goals":1,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-02","season":2021,"home_team":"Salford City","away_team":"Mansfield Town","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Barrow","away_team":"Northampton Town","home_team_goals":1,"away_team_goals":3}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Bradford City","away_team":"Carlisle United","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":0}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Bristol Rovers","away_team":"Scunthorpe United","home_team_goals":7,"away_team_goals":0}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Exeter City","away_team":"Port Vale","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":1}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Harrogate Town A.F.C.","away_team":"Sutton United","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Hartlepool United","away_team":"Colchester United","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Leyton Orient","away_team":"Tranmere Rovers","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":1}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Mansfield Town","away_team":"Forest Green Rovers","home_team_goals":2,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Newport County","away_team":"Rochdale","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Oldham Athletic","away_team":"Crawley Town","home_team_goals":3,"away_team_goals":3}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Stevenage Borough","away_team":"Salford City","home_team_goals":4,"away_team_goals":2}
{"date":"2022-05-07","season":2021,"home_team":"Walsall","away_team":"Swindon Town","home_team_goals":0,"away_team_goals":3}