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Descripción

Se diferencia de JSONCompactEachRow únicamente en que los campos de datos se muestran como cadenas, no como valores JSON tipados.

Ejemplo de uso

Inserción de datos

Usa un archivo JSON con los siguientes datos, llamado football.json:
Inserta los datos:

Lectura de datos

Lea los datos con el formato JSONCompactStringsEachRow:
La salida estará en formato JSON:

Configuración del formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026