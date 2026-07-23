|Entrada
|Salida
|Alias
|✗
|✔
El formato
Descripción
JSONCompactStrings se diferencia de JSONStrings solo en que las filas de datos se devuelven como arrays y no como objetos.
Ejemplo de uso
Lea los datos con el formato
Leer datos
JSONCompactStrings:
La salida estará en formato JSON:
SELECT *
FROM football
FORMAT JSONCompactStrings
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "date",
"type": "Date"
},
{
"name": "season",
"type": "Int16"
},
{
"name": "home_team",
"type": "LowCardinality(String)"
},
{
"name": "away_team",
"type": "LowCardinality(String)"
},
{
"name": "home_team_goals",
"type": "Int8"
},
{
"name": "away_team_goals",
"type": "Int8"
}
],
"data":
[
["2022-04-30", "2021", "Sutton United", "Bradford City", "1", "4"],
["2022-04-30", "2021", "Swindon Town", "Barrow", "2", "1"],
["2022-04-30", "2021", "Tranmere Rovers", "Oldham Athletic", "2", "0"],
["2022-05-02", "2021", "Port Vale", "Newport County", "1", "2"],
["2022-05-02", "2021", "Salford City", "Mansfield Town", "2", "2"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Barrow", "Northampton Town", "1", "3"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Bradford City", "Carlisle United", "2", "0"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Bristol Rovers", "Scunthorpe United", "7", "0"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Exeter City", "Port Vale", "0", "1"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Harrogate Town A.F.C.", "Sutton United", "0", "2"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Hartlepool United", "Colchester United", "0", "2"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Leyton Orient", "Tranmere Rovers", "0", "1"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Mansfield Town", "Forest Green Rovers", "2", "2"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Newport County", "Rochdale", "0", "2"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Oldham Athletic", "Crawley Town", "3", "3"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Stevenage Borough", "Salford City", "4", "2"],
["2022-05-07", "2021", "Walsall", "Swindon Town", "0", "3"]
],
"rows": 17,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.112012501,
"rows_read": 0,
"bytes_read": 0
}
}