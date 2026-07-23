|Entrada
|Salida
|Alias
|✔
|✔
El formato
Descripción
BSONEachRow interpreta los datos como una secuencia de documentos Binary JSON (BSON) sin ningún separador entre ellos.
Cada fila se representa como un único documento y cada columna como un único campo de documento BSON, con el nombre de la columna como clave.
Para la salida, se utiliza la siguiente correspondencia entre los tipos de ClickHouse y los tipos BSON:
Correspondencia de tipos de datos
Para la entrada, se utiliza la siguiente correspondencia entre los tipos BSON y los tipos de ClickHouse:
|Tipo de ClickHouse
|Tipo BSON
|Bool
\x08 boolean
|Int8/UInt8/Enum8
\x10 int32
|Int16/UInt16/Enum16
\x10 int32
|Int32
\x10 int32
|UInt32
\x12 int64
|Int64/UInt64
\x12 int64
|Float32/Float64
\x01 double
|Date/Date32
\x10 int32
|DateTime
\x12 int64
|DateTime64
\x09 datetime
|Decimal32
\x10 int32
|Decimal64
\x12 int64
|Decimal128
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, tamaño = 16
|Decimal256
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, tamaño = 32
|Int128/UInt128
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, tamaño = 16
|Int256/UInt256
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, tamaño = 32
|String/FixedString
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype o \x02 string si la configuración output_format_bson_string_as_string está habilitada
|UUID
\x05 binary,
\x04 uuid subtype, tamaño = 16
|Array
\x04 array
|Tuple
\x04 array
|Named Tuple
\x03 document
|Map
\x03 document
|IPv4
\x10 int32
|IPv6
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype
No se admiten otros tipos BSON. Además, realiza conversiones entre distintos tipos enteros. Por ejemplo, es posible insertar un valor BSON
|Tipo BSON
|Tipo de ClickHouse
\x01 doble
|Float32/Float64
\x02 string
|String/FixedString
\x03 documento
|Map/Tupla con nombre
\x04 array
|Array/Tuple
\x05 binario, subtipo binario
\x00
|String/FixedString/IPv6
\x05 binario, subtipo binario antiguo
\x02
|String/FixedString
\x05 binario, subtipo uuid antiguo
\x03
|UUID
\x05 binario, subtipo uuid
\x04
|UUID
\x07 ObjectId
|String/FixedString
\x08 boolean
|Bool
\x09 datetime
|DateTime64
\x0A valor NULL
|NULL
\x0D código JavaScript
|String/FixedString
\x0E símbolo
|String/FixedString
\x10 int32
|Int32/UInt32/Decimal32/IPv4/Enum8/Enum16
\x12 int64
|Int64/UInt64/Decimal64/DateTime64
int32 en ClickHouse como
UInt8.
Los enteros grandes y decimales, como
Int128/
UInt128/
Int256/
UInt256/
Decimal128/
Decimal256, se pueden analizar a partir de un valor BSON Binary con el subtipo binario
\x00.
En este caso, el formato validará que el tamaño de los datos binarios coincida con el tamaño del valor esperado.
Este formato no funciona correctamente en plataformas Big-Endian.
Ejemplo de uso
Utiliza un archivo BSON con los siguientes datos, llamado
Inserción de datos
football.bson:
Inserta los datos:
┌───────date─┬─season─┬─home_team─────────────┬─away_team───────────┬─home_team_goals─┬─away_team_goals─┐
1. │ 2022-04-30 │ 2021 │ Sutton United │ Bradford City │ 1 │ 4 │
2. │ 2022-04-30 │ 2021 │ Swindon Town │ Barrow │ 2 │ 1 │
3. │ 2022-04-30 │ 2021 │ Tranmere Rovers │ Oldham Athletic │ 2 │ 0 │
4. │ 2022-05-02 │ 2021 │ Port Vale │ Newport County │ 1 │ 2 │
5. │ 2022-05-02 │ 2021 │ Salford City │ Mansfield Town │ 2 │ 2 │
6. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Barrow │ Northampton Town │ 1 │ 3 │
7. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Bradford City │ Carlisle United │ 2 │ 0 │
8. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Bristol Rovers │ Scunthorpe United │ 7 │ 0 │
9. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Exeter City │ Port Vale │ 0 │ 1 │
10. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Harrogate Town A.F.C. │ Sutton United │ 0 │ 2 │
11. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Hartlepool United │ Colchester United │ 0 │ 2 │
12. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Leyton Orient │ Tranmere Rovers │ 0 │ 1 │
13. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Mansfield Town │ Forest Green Rovers │ 2 │ 2 │
14. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Newport County │ Rochdale │ 0 │ 2 │
15. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Oldham Athletic │ Crawley Town │ 3 │ 3 │
16. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Stevenage Borough │ Salford City │ 4 │ 2 │
17. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Walsall │ Swindon Town │ 0 │ 3 │
└────────────┴────────┴───────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┘
INSERT INTO football FROM INFILE 'football.bson' FORMAT BSONEachRow;
Lea datos con el formato
Lectura de datos
BSONEachRow:
SELECT *
FROM football INTO OUTFILE 'docs_data/bson/football.bson'
FORMAT BSONEachRow
Configuración del formato
|Configuración
|Descripción
|Predeterminado
output_format_bson_string_as_string
|Usa el tipo String de BSON en lugar de Binary para las columnas String.
false
input_format_bson_skip_fields_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference
|Permite omitir columnas con tipos no compatibles durante la inferencia de esquema para el formato BSONEachRow.
false