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Descripción

El formato BSONEachRow interpreta los datos como una secuencia de documentos Binary JSON (BSON) sin ningún separador entre ellos. Cada fila se representa como un único documento y cada columna como un único campo de documento BSON, con el nombre de la columna como clave.

Correspondencia de tipos de datos

Para la salida, se utiliza la siguiente correspondencia entre los tipos de ClickHouse y los tipos BSON: Para la entrada, se utiliza la siguiente correspondencia entre los tipos BSON y los tipos de ClickHouse: No se admiten otros tipos BSON. Además, realiza conversiones entre distintos tipos enteros. Por ejemplo, es posible insertar un valor BSON int32 en ClickHouse como UInt8. Los enteros grandes y decimales, como Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256/Decimal128/Decimal256, se pueden analizar a partir de un valor BSON Binary con el subtipo binario \x00. En este caso, el formato validará que el tamaño de los datos binarios coincida con el tamaño del valor esperado.
Este formato no funciona correctamente en plataformas Big-Endian.

Ejemplo de uso

Inserción de datos

Utiliza un archivo BSON con los siguientes datos, llamado football.bson:
Inserta los datos:

Lectura de datos

Lea datos con el formato BSONEachRow:
BSON es un formato binario que no se puede ver en la terminal de forma legible para humanos. Use INTO OUTFILE para generar archivos BSON.

Configuración del formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026