|Entrada
|Salida
|Alias
|✗
|✔
Se diferencia del formato JSON únicamente en que los campos de datos se devuelven como cadenas, no como valores JSON tipados. Este es un formato solo de salida.
Descripción
Ejemplo de uso
Lea los datos con el formato
Lectura de datos
JSONStrings:
La salida estará en formato JSON:
SELECT *
FROM football
FORMAT JSONStrings
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "date",
"type": "Date"
},
{
"name": "season",
"type": "Int16"
},
{
"name": "home_team",
"type": "LowCardinality(String)"
},
{
"name": "away_team",
"type": "LowCardinality(String)"
},
{
"name": "home_team_goals",
"type": "Int8"
},
{
"name": "away_team_goals",
"type": "Int8"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"date": "2022-04-30",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Sutton United",
"away_team": "Bradford City",
"home_team_goals": "1",
"away_team_goals": "4"
},
{
"date": "2022-04-30",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Swindon Town",
"away_team": "Barrow",
"home_team_goals": "2",
"away_team_goals": "1"
},
{
"date": "2022-04-30",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Tranmere Rovers",
"away_team": "Oldham Athletic",
"home_team_goals": "2",
"away_team_goals": "0"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-02",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Port Vale",
"away_team": "Newport County",
"home_team_goals": "1",
"away_team_goals": "2"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-02",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Salford City",
"away_team": "Mansfield Town",
"home_team_goals": "2",
"away_team_goals": "2"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Barrow",
"away_team": "Northampton Town",
"home_team_goals": "1",
"away_team_goals": "3"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Bradford City",
"away_team": "Carlisle United",
"home_team_goals": "2",
"away_team_goals": "0"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Bristol Rovers",
"away_team": "Scunthorpe United",
"home_team_goals": "7",
"away_team_goals": "0"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Exeter City",
"away_team": "Port Vale",
"home_team_goals": "0",
"away_team_goals": "1"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Harrogate Town A.F.C.",
"away_team": "Sutton United",
"home_team_goals": "0",
"away_team_goals": "2"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Hartlepool United",
"away_team": "Colchester United",
"home_team_goals": "0",
"away_team_goals": "2"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Leyton Orient",
"away_team": "Tranmere Rovers",
"home_team_goals": "0",
"away_team_goals": "1"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Mansfield Town",
"away_team": "Forest Green Rovers",
"home_team_goals": "2",
"away_team_goals": "2"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Newport County",
"away_team": "Rochdale",
"home_team_goals": "0",
"away_team_goals": "2"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Oldham Athletic",
"away_team": "Crawley Town",
"home_team_goals": "3",
"away_team_goals": "3"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Stevenage Borough",
"away_team": "Salford City",
"home_team_goals": "4",
"away_team_goals": "2"
},
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": "2021",
"home_team": "Walsall",
"away_team": "Swindon Town",
"home_team_goals": "0",
"away_team_goals": "3"
}
],
"rows": 17,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.173464376,
"rows_read": 0,
"bytes_read": 0
}
}