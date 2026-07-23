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Descripción

Se diferencia del formato JSON únicamente en que los campos de datos se devuelven como cadenas, no como valores JSON tipados. Este es un formato solo de salida.

Ejemplo de uso

Lectura de datos

Lea los datos con el formato JSONStrings:
La salida estará en formato JSON:

Configuración de formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026