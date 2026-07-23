|Entrada
|Salida
|Alias
|✔
|✔
ClickHouse admite leer y escribir archivos de datos MessagePack.
Descripción
Correspondencia entre tipos de datos
|Tipo de dato de MessagePack (
INSERT)
|Tipo de dato de ClickHouse
|Tipo de dato de MessagePack (
SELECT)
uint N,
positive fixint
UIntN
uint N
int N,
negative fixint
IntN
int N
bool
UInt8
uint 8
fixstr,
str 8,
str 16,
str 32,
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
String
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
fixstr,
str 8,
str 16,
str 32,
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
FixedString
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
float 32
Float32
float 32
float 64
Float64
float 64
uint 16
Date
uint 16
int 32
Date32
int 32
uint 32
DateTime
uint 32
uint 64
DateTime64
uint 64
fixarray,
array 16,
array 32
Array/
Tuple
fixarray,
array 16,
array 32
fixmap,
map 16,
map 32
Map
fixmap,
map 16,
map 32
uint 32
IPv4
uint 32
bin 8
String
bin 8
int 8
Enum8
int 8
bin 8
(U)Int128/
(U)Int256
bin 8
int 32
Decimal32
int 32
int 64
Decimal64
int 64
bin 8
Decimal128/
Decimal256
bin 8
Escribir en un archivo “.msgpk”:
Ejemplo de uso
$ clickhouse-client --query="CREATE TABLE msgpack (array Array(UInt8)) ENGINE = Memory;"
$ clickhouse-client --query="INSERT INTO msgpack VALUES ([0, 1, 2, 3, 42, 253, 254, 255]), ([255, 254, 253, 42, 3, 2, 1, 0])";
$ clickhouse-client --query="SELECT * FROM msgpack FORMAT MsgPack" > tmp_msgpack.msgpk;
Configuración del formato
|Configuración
|Descripción
|Predeterminado
input_format_msgpack_number_of_columns
|el número de columnas de los datos MsgPack insertados. Se utiliza para la inferencia automática del esquema a partir de los datos.
0
output_format_msgpack_uuid_representation
|cómo generar UUID en formato MsgPack.
EXT