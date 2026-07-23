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Descripción

El formato de salida Hash calcula un único valor hash para todas las columnas y filas del resultado. Esto resulta útil para calcular una “huella digital” del resultado, por ejemplo, en situaciones en las que la transferencia de datos es el cuello de botella.

Ejemplo de uso

Leer datos

Considere la tabla football con los siguientes datos:
Leer datos con el formato Hash:
La consulta procesará los datos, pero no generará ninguna salida.

Configuración de formato

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026