|Entrada
|Salida
|Alias
|✗
|✔
El formato de salida
Descripción
Hash calcula un único valor hash para todas las columnas y filas del resultado.
Esto resulta útil para calcular una “huella digital” del resultado, por ejemplo, en situaciones en las que la transferencia de datos es el cuello de botella.
Ejemplo de uso
Considere la tabla
Leer datos
football con los siguientes datos:
Leer datos con el formato
┌───────date─┬─season─┬─home_team─────────────┬─away_team───────────┬─home_team_goals─┬─away_team_goals─┐
1. │ 2022-04-30 │ 2021 │ Sutton United │ Bradford City │ 1 │ 4 │
2. │ 2022-04-30 │ 2021 │ Swindon Town │ Barrow │ 2 │ 1 │
3. │ 2022-04-30 │ 2021 │ Tranmere Rovers │ Oldham Athletic │ 2 │ 0 │
4. │ 2022-05-02 │ 2021 │ Port Vale │ Newport County │ 1 │ 2 │
5. │ 2022-05-02 │ 2021 │ Salford City │ Mansfield Town │ 2 │ 2 │
6. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Barrow │ Northampton Town │ 1 │ 3 │
7. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Bradford City │ Carlisle United │ 2 │ 0 │
8. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Bristol Rovers │ Scunthorpe United │ 7 │ 0 │
9. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Exeter City │ Port Vale │ 0 │ 1 │
10. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Harrogate Town A.F.C. │ Sutton United │ 0 │ 2 │
11. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Hartlepool United │ Colchester United │ 0 │ 2 │
12. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Leyton Orient │ Tranmere Rovers │ 0 │ 1 │
13. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Mansfield Town │ Forest Green Rovers │ 2 │ 2 │
14. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Newport County │ Rochdale │ 0 │ 2 │
15. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Oldham Athletic │ Crawley Town │ 3 │ 3 │
16. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Stevenage Borough │ Salford City │ 4 │ 2 │
17. │ 2022-05-07 │ 2021 │ Walsall │ Swindon Town │ 0 │ 3 │
└────────────┴────────┴───────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┘
Hash:
La consulta procesará los datos, pero no generará ninguna salida.
SELECT *
FROM football
FORMAT Hash
df2ec2f0669b000edff6adee264e7d68
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.154 sec.