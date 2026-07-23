|إدخال
|إخراج
|الاسم البديل
|✗
|✔
PrettyJSONLines,
PrettyNDJSON
يختلف عن JSONEachRow فقط في أن JSON يكون منسقًا بشكل منسّق وجذاب بصريًا، مع فواصل أسطر جديدة ومسافة بادئة قدرها 4 مسافات.
الوصف
مثال للاستخدام
اقرأ البيانات باستخدام تنسيق
قراءة البيانات
PrettyJSONEachRow:
سيكون الإخراج بتنسيق JSON:
SELECT *
FROM football
FORMAT PrettyJSONEachRow
{
"date": "2022-04-30",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Sutton United",
"away_team": "Bradford City",
"home_team_goals": 1,
"away_team_goals": 4
}
{
"date": "2022-04-30",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Swindon Town",
"away_team": "Barrow",
"home_team_goals": 2,
"away_team_goals": 1
}
{
"date": "2022-04-30",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Tranmere Rovers",
"away_team": "Oldham Athletic",
"home_team_goals": 2,
"away_team_goals": 0
}
{
"date": "2022-05-02",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Port Vale",
"away_team": "Newport County",
"home_team_goals": 1,
"away_team_goals": 2
}
{
"date": "2022-05-02",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Salford City",
"away_team": "Mansfield Town",
"home_team_goals": 2,
"away_team_goals": 2
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Barrow",
"away_team": "Northampton Town",
"home_team_goals": 1,
"away_team_goals": 3
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Bradford City",
"away_team": "Carlisle United",
"home_team_goals": 2,
"away_team_goals": 0
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Bristol Rovers",
"away_team": "Scunthorpe United",
"home_team_goals": 7,
"away_team_goals": 0
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Exeter City",
"away_team": "Port Vale",
"home_team_goals": 0,
"away_team_goals": 1
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Harrogate Town A.F.C.",
"away_team": "Sutton United",
"home_team_goals": 0,
"away_team_goals": 2
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Hartlepool United",
"away_team": "Colchester United",
"home_team_goals": 0,
"away_team_goals": 2
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Leyton Orient",
"away_team": "Tranmere Rovers",
"home_team_goals": 0,
"away_team_goals": 1
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Mansfield Town",
"away_team": "Forest Green Rovers",
"home_team_goals": 2,
"away_team_goals": 2
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Newport County",
"away_team": "Rochdale",
"home_team_goals": 0,
"away_team_goals": 2
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Oldham Athletic",
"away_team": "Crawley Town",
"home_team_goals": 3,
"away_team_goals": 3
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Stevenage Borough",
"away_team": "Salford City",
"home_team_goals": 4,
"away_team_goals": 2
}
{
"date": "2022-05-07",
"season": 2021,
"home_team": "Walsall",
"away_team": "Swindon Town",
"home_team_goals": 0,
"away_team_goals": 3
}