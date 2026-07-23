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الوصف

يختلف عن JSONEachRow فقط في أن JSON يكون منسقًا بشكل منسّق وجذاب بصريًا، مع فواصل أسطر جديدة ومسافة بادئة قدرها 4 مسافات.

مثال للاستخدام

قراءة البيانات

اقرأ البيانات باستخدام تنسيق PrettyJSONEachRow:
سيكون الإخراج بتنسيق JSON:

إعدادات التنسيق

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