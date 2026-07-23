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الوصف

يختلف تنسيق JSONCompactStrings عن JSONStrings فقط في أن صفوف البيانات تُخرَج على شكل مصفوفات بدلاً من كائنات.

مثال على الاستخدام

قراءة البيانات

اقرأ البيانات باستخدام تنسيق JSONCompactStrings:
سيكون الناتج بتنسيق JSON:

إعدادات التنسيق

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