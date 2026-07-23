# HELP http_request_duration_seconds A histogram of the request duration. # TYPE http_request_duration_seconds histogram http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.05"} 24054 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.1"} 33444 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.5"} 129389 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="1"} 133988 http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="+Inf"} 144320 http_request_duration_seconds_sum 53423 http_request_duration_seconds_count 144320 # HELP http_requests_total Total number of HTTP requests # TYPE http_requests_total counter http_requests_total{code="200",method="post"} 1027 1395066363000 http_requests_total{code="400",method="post"} 3 1395066363000 metric_without_timestamp_and_labels 12.47 # HELP rpc_duration_seconds A summary of the RPC duration in seconds. # TYPE rpc_duration_seconds summary rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.01"} 3102 rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.05"} 3272 rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.5"} 4773 rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.9"} 9001 rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.99"} 76656 rpc_duration_seconds_sum 17560473 rpc_duration_seconds_count 2693 something_weird{problem="division by zero"} +Inf -3982045