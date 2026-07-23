Skip to main content

الوصف

يعرِض المقاييس بصيغة العرض النصي الخاص بـ Prometheus. بالنسبة إلى هذه الصيغة، يُشترط أن يكون جدول الإخراج مُنظَّمًا بشكل صحيح وفقًا للقواعد التالية:
  • العمودان name (String) وvalue (number) مطلوبان.
  • يمكن أن تتضمن الصفوف اختياريًا help (String) وtimestamp (number).
  • يجب أن تكون قيمة العمود type (String) واحدة من counter أو gauge أو histogram أو summary أو untyped أو أن تكون فارغة.
  • يمكن أن تحتوي كل قيمة مقياس أيضًا على labels (Map(String, String)).
  • قد تشير عدة صفوف متتالية إلى المقياس نفسه مع labels مختلفة. يجب ترتيب الجدول حسب اسم المقياس (على سبيل المثال، باستخدام ORDER BY name).
توجد متطلبات خاصة لـ labels الخاصة بـ histogram وsummary — راجع توثيق Prometheus للاطلاع على التفاصيل. وتُطبَّق قواعد خاصة على الصفوف ذات labels {'count':''} و{'sum':''}، إذ تُحوَّل إلى <metric_name>_count و<metric_name>_sum على التوالي.

مثال للاستخدام

سيُنسَّق على النحو التالي:

إعدادات الصيغة

آخر تعديل في ٢٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦