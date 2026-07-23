|الإدخال
|الإخراج
|الاسم البديل
|✗
|✔
يعرِض المقاييس بصيغة العرض النصي الخاص بـ Prometheus. بالنسبة إلى هذه الصيغة، يُشترط أن يكون جدول الإخراج مُنظَّمًا بشكل صحيح وفقًا للقواعد التالية:
الوصف
- العمودان
name(String) و
value(number) مطلوبان.
- يمكن أن تتضمن الصفوف اختياريًا
help(String) و
timestamp(number).
- يجب أن تكون قيمة العمود
type(String) واحدة من
counterأو
gaugeأو
histogramأو
summaryأو
untypedأو أن تكون فارغة.
- يمكن أن تحتوي كل قيمة مقياس أيضًا على
labels(Map(String, String)).
- قد تشير عدة صفوف متتالية إلى المقياس نفسه مع
labelsمختلفة. يجب ترتيب الجدول حسب اسم المقياس (على سبيل المثال، باستخدام
ORDER BY name).
labels الخاصة بـ
histogram و
summary — راجع توثيق Prometheus للاطلاع على التفاصيل.
وتُطبَّق قواعد خاصة على الصفوف ذات
labels
{'count':''} و
{'sum':''}، إذ تُحوَّل إلى
<metric_name>_count و
<metric_name>_sum على التوالي.
مثال للاستخدام
سيُنسَّق على النحو التالي:
┌─name────────────────────────────────┬─type──────┬─help──────────────────────────────────────┬─labels─────────────────────────┬────value─┬─────timestamp─┐
│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ A histogram of the request duration. │ {'le':'0.05'} │ 24054 │ 0 │
│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'0.1'} │ 33444 │ 0 │
│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'0.2'} │ 100392 │ 0 │
│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'0.5'} │ 129389 │ 0 │
│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'1'} │ 133988 │ 0 │
│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'+Inf'} │ 144320 │ 0 │
│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'sum':''} │ 53423 │ 0 │
│ http_requests_total │ counter │ Total number of HTTP requests │ {'method':'post','code':'200'} │ 1027 │ 1395066363000 │
│ http_requests_total │ counter │ │ {'method':'post','code':'400'} │ 3 │ 1395066363000 │
│ metric_without_timestamp_and_labels │ │ │ {} │ 12.47 │ 0 │
│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ A summary of the RPC duration in seconds. │ {'quantile':'0.01'} │ 3102 │ 0 │
│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'quantile':'0.05'} │ 3272 │ 0 │
│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'quantile':'0.5'} │ 4773 │ 0 │
│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'quantile':'0.9'} │ 9001 │ 0 │
│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'quantile':'0.99'} │ 76656 │ 0 │
│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'count':''} │ 2693 │ 0 │
│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'sum':''} │ 17560473 │ 0 │
│ something_weird │ │ │ {'problem':'division by zero'} │ inf │ -3982045 │
└─────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴───────────────┘
# HELP http_request_duration_seconds A histogram of the request duration.
# TYPE http_request_duration_seconds histogram
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.05"} 24054
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.1"} 33444
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="0.5"} 129389
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="1"} 133988
http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{le="+Inf"} 144320
http_request_duration_seconds_sum 53423
http_request_duration_seconds_count 144320
# HELP http_requests_total Total number of HTTP requests
# TYPE http_requests_total counter
http_requests_total{code="200",method="post"} 1027 1395066363000
http_requests_total{code="400",method="post"} 3 1395066363000
metric_without_timestamp_and_labels 12.47
# HELP rpc_duration_seconds A summary of the RPC duration in seconds.
# TYPE rpc_duration_seconds summary
rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.01"} 3102
rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.05"} 3272
rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.5"} 4773
rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.9"} 9001
rpc_duration_seconds{quantile="0.99"} 76656
rpc_duration_seconds_sum 17560473
rpc_duration_seconds_count 2693
something_weird{problem="division by zero"} +Inf -3982045