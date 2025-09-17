September 2025 newsletter

Hello, and welcome to the September 2025 ClickHouse newsletter!

This month, Tom Schreiber explains how GROUP BY works at scale, we have a new Parquet reader, Airbyte has built a first-class ClickHouse connector, we learn about Laminar’s "flight recorder for AI", and more!

Featured community member: Gaurav Sen #

This month's featured community member is Gaurav Sen, Founder at InterviewReady.

Gaurav Sen is a software engineer and educator with over 650,000 YouTube subscribers, known for making complex system design concepts accessible to developers worldwide. With engineering experience at Uber, DirectI, and Morgan Stanley, he brings real-world expertise in building large-scale distributed systems and real-time analytics platforms.

Gaurav recently created popular videos walking through ClickHouse’s OpenAI and Tesla use cases. His videos help developers understand how ClickHouse can solve complex analytical problems, making advanced data engineering concepts approachable for his broad audience of software engineers and system designers.

➡️ Follow Gaurav on LinkedIn

Upcoming events #

Open House Roadshow #

In case you missed the ClickHouse Open House conference back in May, we’re taking it on tour! We’ll visit four cities in October and hope to see some of you there.

Each event will include keynotes, deep-dive talks, live demos, and AMAs with ClickHouse creators, builders, and users, as well as the opportunity to network with the ClickHouse community.

Global events #

Virtual training #

Events in AMER #

Events in EMEA #

Events in APAC #

The most exciting feature in the 25.8 release is the new native Parquet reader, which has page-level parallelism and PREWHERE pushdown. It delivers 1.8x faster performance while scanning 99.98% less data.

ClickHouse can also write data with Hive-style partitioning, has Arrow Flight integration, and even better Data Lake support.

➡️ Read the release post

Clickhouse Spotlight: How Airbyte built a first-class destination connector #

Airbyte recently released a new first-class ClickHouse destination connector that delivers over 3× improved performance, supports single-sync loads of datasets larger than 1 TB, and preserves correct data types for a cleaner, more structured load.

➡️ Read the blog post

4 common ClickHouse mistakes (and how to fix them) #

Nimrod Kir'on highlights four common mistakes that can trip up new ClickHouse users - from mis-tuned setups to schema design choices - and offers practical advice to get started on the right foot.

➡️ Read the blog post

How Laminar is using ClickHouse to reimagine observability for AI browser agents #

Laminar built a "flight recorder for AI" that captures what browser agents see and do - tackling observability for one of the hottest areas in AI development today. It uses ClickHouse Cloud to transform billions of DOM events into instant video-like replays, making debugging AI agents as simple as watching YouTube.

➡️ Read the blog post

Scaling GROUP BY to 8,900+ cores: The engineering behind ultra-fast aggregations in ClickHouse #

It's time for another Tom Schreiber deep dive! This time, Tom explores ClickHouse's parallel replicas feature and how it scales GROUP BY operations across thousands of cores.

In his latest technical breakdown, Tom demonstrates how ClickHouse processes 100 billion rows in just 414 milliseconds—about the time it takes to snap your fingers, by leveraging mergeable partial aggregation states that enable elastic scaling across thousands of cores

➡️ Read the blog post