ClickHouse logo
Sign in

Events / Event

Roundtable: "Real-Time Data & AI: Best Practices with AWS & ClickHouse"

Logistics

Topics

AI is evolving rapidly, presenting a clear opportunity for leaders today. The critical question for leadership is: how can you practically integrate AI into your existing infrastructure to unlock actionable insights, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making?

In this roundtable, we will demonstrate how leading organizations leverage ClickHouse and AWS in KSA to achieve faster data access, simplified and optimized infrastructure, and deliver real-time insights—all at a fraction of traditional costs. We will explore specific use cases, including data warehousing, real-time analytics, and observability, highlighting how AI enhances their business impact.

Finally, we will provide a live AI/MCP demo, illustrating how these strategies can be practically applied in your environment.

Who should attend?

The roundtable is invite-only. The session is designed for technology and business leaders, data professionals, and decision-makers who are looking to harness the power of real-time data and artificial intelligence to drive significant business impact.

Agenda

  • 2:45PM Walk-in
  • 3:00PM Welcome & Introduction by ClickHouse
  • Speaker 1: AWS Speaker
  • Speaker 2: ClickHouse Demo
  • 5:00PM-6:30PM Networking Drinks
Loading form...

Upcoming events

AWS Cloud Day Philippines
Event
AWS Cloud Day Philippines
Aug 19, 2025
Manila (Philippines)
Introdução ao ClickHouse: Análises em Real-Time em Larga Escala
Webinar
Introdução ao ClickHouse: Análises em Real-Time em Larga Escala
Aug 21, 2025
Zoom (Virtual)
Database Technology Conference China
Event
Database Technology Conference China
Aug 21, 2025
Beijing 北京 (China 中国)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy