Roundtable: "Real-Time Data & AI: Best Practices with AWS & ClickHouse"

Logistics

Riyadh Marriott Hotel

September 30, 3PM-6:30PM

Topics

AI is evolving rapidly, presenting a clear opportunity for leaders today. The critical question for leadership is: how can you practically integrate AI into your existing infrastructure to unlock actionable insights, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making?

In this roundtable, we will demonstrate how leading organizations leverage ClickHouse and AWS in KSA to achieve faster data access, simplified and optimized infrastructure, and deliver real-time insights—all at a fraction of traditional costs. We will explore specific use cases, including data warehousing, real-time analytics, and observability, highlighting how AI enhances their business impact.

Finally, we will provide a live AI/MCP demo, illustrating how these strategies can be practically applied in your environment.

Who should attend?

The roundtable is invite-only. The session is designed for technology and business leaders, data professionals, and decision-makers who are looking to harness the power of real-time data and artificial intelligence to drive significant business impact.

Agenda