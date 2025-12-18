ClickHouse Cloud now available on Azure UAE North: Bringing real-time analytics to the heart of the Middle East

We're excited to announce that ClickHouse Cloud is now available as a private region on Microsoft Azure UAE North (Dubai). This expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serving customers in the Middle East, enabling organizations to harness the power of real-time analytics while keeping their data within the UAE's borders.

UAE North #

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a global hub for digital innovation, fintech, and enterprise technology. With the country's ambitious vision to become an AI-native government by 2027 and a thriving ecosystem of financial services, e-commerce, and technology companies, the demand for high-performance analytics infrastructure has never been greater.

At the same time, the regulatory landscape has evolved significantly. The UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021 on the Protection of Personal Data (PDPL), along with sector-specific regulations from bodies like the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), have made data residency and sovereignty paramount concerns for organizations operating in the region.

By launching ClickHouse Cloud in Azure UAE North, we're enabling enterprises to:

Meet data residency requirements by keeping analytical workloads within UAE borders

Reduce latency for applications and users across the Middle East region

Maintain compliance with local data protection regulations

Support digital transformation initiatives without compromising on performance or governance

Real-time analytics for the Modern Middle East enterprise #

The UAE's dynamic business environment demands analytics that can keep pace with rapidly changing market conditions. Whether you're a fintech company detecting fraud in real time, a logistics provider optimizing routes across the Emirates, or a retailer personalizing customer experiences, ClickHouse delivers the speed you need.

As Fred Crehan from Confluent noted when they expanded to the UAE, "Data sovereignty and residency is increasingly important to modern digital projects in the region, forcing enterprises to look to their cloud providers to support their compliance efforts." We couldn't agree more, and we're proud to be part of the solution.

Key use cases we're seeing in the region #

Financial Services & Fintech The UAE fintech market is projected to expand to $3.56 billion by 2025, with real-time capabilities becoming essential for fraud detection, risk analytics, and regulatory reporting. ClickHouse enables financial institutions to process billions of transactions while maintaining sub-second query performance. Critical for applications where milliseconds matter.

E-Commerce & Retail With the Middle East's e-commerce sector booming, retailers need to analyze customer behavior, inventory levels, and market trends instantaneously. ClickHouse's columnar architecture makes it possible to run complex analytical queries across petabytes of data without breaking a sweat.

IoT & Smart City Initiatives Dubai's smart city vision generates massive volumes of sensor and telemetry data. ClickHouse excels at ingesting and analyzing time-series data at scale, making it ideal for IoT analytics, predictive maintenance, and urban planning applications.

Gaming & Digital Entertainment The region's growing gaming industry requires real-time player analytics, live event tracking, and personalization engines that can handle millions of concurrent users.

ClickHouse Cloud on Azure: Key benefits #

Simplicity. Create services with a single click. No operational complexity around server configurations, cluster topology, backups, or monitoring. It just works.

Speed and Scale. Handle real-time analytics on petabyte-scale datasets. Automatic scaling eliminates the need for manual sharding or data movement.

Security and Reliability. Built-in security best practices including network isolation and traffic encryption. SOC 2 Type II compliant and ISO 27001 certified. Services are automatically replicated across availability zones.

Azure Ecosystem Integration. Native connectivity with Azure Event Hubs via ClickPipes, Azure Blob Storage integration, Power BI visualization, Azure Private Link, and Azure Entra ID for single sign-on.

Efficiency. Cloud-native architecture with separated storage and compute delivers industry-leading price/performance. Pay only for what you use.

Getting started #

Azure UAE North is available as a private region for Enterprise tier customers. To deploy ClickHouse Cloud in this region, contact our Sales team to discuss your requirements.