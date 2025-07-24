ClickHouse logo
ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1

Date: Wednesday, September 24th
Time: 9:00 AM CEST
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Zoom (virtual)
You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself.

In this 3 hour instructor-led training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

There will be both live training and hands-on labs.

The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pablo Musa

Principal Instructor

