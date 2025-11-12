🎉 Join us for House Party, the SQL with the Chainsmokers ->->
Sydney In-person Training - ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1

Date: October 2, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:30 PM AEDT

Location: Ivy Sunroom, 330 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cost: FREE

Duration: 3.5 hours

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Deep Dive into the ClickHouse Architecture
  • ClickPipes
  • ClickHouse AI demo
  • Observability at Scale with ClickStack

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director of ClickHouse Global Learning

