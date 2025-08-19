ClickHouse logo
Sign in

Events / Live Training

Bangalore In-person Training - ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1

Date: October 7, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM IST

Location: Four Seasons Hotel at Embassy One, 8, Bellary Rd, Dena Bank Colony, Ganganagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560032, India

Cost: FREE

Duration: 3.5 hours

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Deep Dive into the ClickHouse Architecture
  • ClickPipes
  • ClickHouse AI demo
  • Observability at Scale with ClickStack

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Seats are limited! Please register your interest.

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Curriculum Developer/ Instructor

Loading form...

Upcoming events

AWS Cloud Day Philippines
Event
AWS Cloud Day Philippines
Aug 19, 2025
Manila (Philippines)
Introdução ao ClickHouse: Análises em Real-Time em Larga Escala
Webinar
Introdução ao ClickHouse: Análises em Real-Time em Larga Escala
Aug 21, 2025
Zoom (Virtual)
Database Technology Conference China
Event
Database Technology Conference China
Aug 21, 2025
Beijing 北京 (China 中国)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy