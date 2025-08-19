Bangalore In-person Training - ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1

Date: October 7, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM IST

Location: Four Seasons Hotel at Embassy One, 8, Bellary Rd, Dena Bank Colony, Ganganagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560032, India

Cost: FREE

Duration: 3.5 hours

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

Introduction to ClickHouse

Deep Dive into the ClickHouse Architecture

ClickPipes

ClickHouse AI demo

Observability at Scale with ClickStack

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Seats are limited! Please register your interest.