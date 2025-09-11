Observability at Scale with ClickStack

Date: October 14, 2025
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM SGT
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll get a guided introduction to ClickStack, the open-source observability platform built on top of ClickHouse. Designed for high-performance ingestion and analysis of logs, metrics, traces, and session data, ClickStack combines the flexibility of OpenTelemetry with the power of ClickHouse’s analytics engine—delivering blazing-fast observability without breaking your budget. By the end of this session: you’ll have deployed ClickStack locally, ingested real telemetry data, and queried it using SQL and natural-language tools. Perfect for observability engineers, DevOps, SREs, and developers who want to build or scale their observability platforms. We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. You will also become a ClickHouse Observability Associate after passing the quiz at the end of the training.
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 1: Introduction to ClickStack
- Module 2: Inserting Data
- Module 3: Visualizing Data
Pre-requisites:
- ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs
- Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful
- Docker or equivalent
- Permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8080, 4317, 4318
Know before You Go:
- During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE.
- You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.
Register your interest. Seats are limited!