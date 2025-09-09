Introducing ClickStack: The Future of Observability on ClickHouse

Date: September 23, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM IST, 11:30 AM SGT, 1:30 AM AEST

Duration: 45 mins (presentation, demo, Q&A)

Register to receive a Zoom Webinar join link.

Today's fragmented observability landscape leaves developers juggling separate databases for logs, metrics, and traces, slowing incident response, increasing frustration, and driving up costs.

Join Mike Shi, Co-Founder of HyperDX and PM for Observability at ClickHouse, as he introduces ClickStack, an open-source observability platform built on ClickHouse, HyperDX, and OpenTelemetry.

Agenda:

Why traditional observability is broken

How ClickHouse's architecture solves the cost-performance-search trilemma in observability

Live demo: Incident investigation with ClickStack

Q&A with Mike Shi

Who should attend: Engineers, SREs, and engineering leaders looking to simplify their observability stack, boost troubleshooting performance, and reduce operational costs.