Introducing ClickStack: The Future of Observability on ClickHouse

Date: September 23, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM IST, 11:30 AM SGT, 1:30 AM AEST

Duration: 45 mins (presentation, demo, Q&A)

Today's fragmented observability landscape leaves developers juggling separate databases for logs, metrics, and traces, slowing incident response, increasing frustration, and driving up costs.

Join Mike Shi, Co-Founder of HyperDX and PM for Observability at ClickHouse, as he introduces ClickStack, an open-source observability platform built on ClickHouse, HyperDX, and OpenTelemetry.

Agenda:

  • Why traditional observability is broken
  • How ClickHouse's architecture solves the cost-performance-search trilemma in observability
  • Live demo: Incident investigation with ClickStack
  • Q&A with Mike Shi

Who should attend: Engineers, SREs, and engineering leaders looking to simplify their observability stack, boost troubleshooting performance, and reduce operational costs.

Hosted by

Mike Shi

Mike Shi

Principal PM, ClickHouse

