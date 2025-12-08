ClickHouse Fundamentals

日程 : 2025年9月30日（火曜日）
時間 : 14:00～17:00
会場 : Toranomon Hills Forum, ホールA-4, 〒105-6305 東京都港区虎ノ門1-23-3 虎ノ門ヒルズ 森タワー5階
ClickHouseの高い処理性能について、すでに耳にしたことはありませんか。あるいは、実際に使ってみた方もいるかもしれません。
このインストラクター主導型トレーニングでは、すぐに成功するために必要なことを学びます。トピックは以下に記載されており、入門コンテンツからデータの操作と理解に関する詳細な解説まで多岐にわたります。
ライブトレーニングとハンズオンラボの両方が行われます。
教材はモジュール形式で提供され、以下が含まれます。
- モジュール1：ClickHouseの紹介
- モジュール2：データモデリング
- モジュール3：データの挿入
- モジュール4：ユースケース
席には限りがあります。ご興味をお持ちの場合はぜひお申し込みください。席が確保された方には追ってご連絡いたします。
主催： ClickHouseトレーニングチーム
Dates: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time: 14:00～17:00
Venue: Toranomon Hills Forum
You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself.
In this 3 hour instructor-led training, you will learn what you need to be successful quickly. Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.
There will be both live training and hands-on labs.
The material is presented in modules and will include:
- Module 1: An Introduction to ClickHouse
- Module 2: Modeling Data
- Module 3: Inserting Data
- Module 4: Use CasesAnalyzing Data
Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.
Hosted by:
The ClickHouse Training Team