Amsterdam In-Person Training - ClickHouse Deep Dive Part 1

Date: October 28, 2025
Time: 9:30 AM - 1:00 PM CET
Location: ARTIS Royal Zoo, Amsterdam
Cost: FREE
Duration: 3.5 hours
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on lab

You’ve heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you’ve even tried it yourself. In this private, instructor-led training event, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC.

Topics covered in this training include:

  • Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Deep Dive into the ClickHouse Architecture
  • Inserting Data

New to ClickHouse? ClickHouse is a fast, open-source, column-oriented database management system that is designed for real-time analytics of large volumes of data. Popular use cases include:

Register your interest. Seats are limited!

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director of ClickHouse Global Learning

