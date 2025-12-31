Introduction # Every December, the programming community gathers for a collective ritual: Advent of Code. Created by Eric Wastl, it is an Advent calendar of small programming puzzles that releases a new challenge every day from December 1st through the 12th. These aren't your typical "fix the bug" or "build an API" tasks. They are algorithmic challenges that require complex data structures, graph traversal, 3D geometry, cellular automata simulations, and pathfinding algorithms. Naturally, developers usually reach for general-purpose languages like Python, Rust, Go, or C++ to solve them. Why not SQL? # Asking a database to solve these problems is generally considered a mistake. Standard SQL is a declarative language designed for retrieving and aggregating relational data, not for imperative game loops or complex state management. It lacks native support for the data structures usually required for these puzzles (like stacks, queues, or trees), and attempting to solve them with standard JOINs usually leads to performance disasters or syntax errors. In short, solving Advent of Code in SQL is widely considered "impossible" - or at least, incredibly painful. The ClickHouse approach # At ClickHouse, we don't like the word "impossible." We believe that with the right tools, everything is a data problem. ClickHouse isn't just a fast OLAP database; it is a vectorized query engine with a massive library of analytical functions that can be abused bent to solve general-purpose computing problems. To prove it, we decided to complete the 2025 Advent of Code unconventionally: using pure ClickHouse SQL. The rules # To ensure we didn't take any shortcuts, we imposed three strict rules on our solutions: Pure ClickHouse SQL only: we allowed absolutely no User Defined Functions (UDFs), and specifically no executable UDFs that would allow us to "cheat" by shelling out to Python or Bash. If the query engine couldn't do it natively, we couldn't do it. Raw inputs only: in Advent of Code, the input is often a messy text file. Sometimes a list of numbers, sometimes an ASCII art map, or a block of cryptic instructions. We were not allowed to pre-process this data. The solution query must accept the raw puzzle input string exactly as provided by the AoC challenge and parse it within the query. "Single query" constraint: this is the hardest rule of all. We were not allowed to create tables, materialized views, or temporary tables to store intermediate state. The entire puzzle—from parsing the input, to solving Part 1, to solving the (often substantially more complex) Part 2—must be executed as a single, atomic query. This required us to rely heavily on CTEs to chain our logic together in one uninterrupted execution. Below are the solutions for all 12 days of Advent of Code 2025, demonstrating how we turned "impossible" algorithmic challenges into pure ClickHouse SQL queries. Note: in order to comply with Advent of Code's distribution policy, the queries below use a wrapper URL() table to fetch the raw puzzle inputs without exposing them. The original query versions with handling for direct string inputs can be found in our ClickHouse/TreeHouse repository. Day 1: The Secret Entrance # The Puzzle: The elves have locked their secret entrance with a rotating dial safe. The puzzle involves simulating the movement of a dial labeled 0-99 based on a sequence of instructions like L68 (turn left 68 clicks) or R48 (turn right 48 clicks). Part 1 asks for the final position of the dial after all rotations, starting from 50.

asks for the final position of the dial after all rotations, starting from 50. Part 2 requires a more complex simulation: counting exactly how many times the dial points to 0 during the entire process, including intermediate clicks as it rotates past zero multiple times. How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: We treated this simulation as a stream processing problem rather than a procedural loop. Since the state of the dial depends entirely on the history of moves, we can calculate the cumulative position for every single instruction at once. We parsed the directions into positive (Right) and negative (Left) integers, then used a window function to create a running total of steps. For Part 2, where we needed to detect "zero crossings," we compared the current running total with the previous row's total to determine if the dial passed 0. Implementation details: sum() OVER (...) : We used standard SQL window functions to maintain the "running total" of the dial's position. By normalizing the left/right directions into positive/negative values, we tracked the cumulative position for every row in a single pass. sum (normalized_steps) OVER ( ORDER BY instruction_id) AS raw_position lagInFrame : To count how many times we passed zero, we needed to know where the dial started before the current rotation. We used lagInFrame to peek at the position from the previous row. This allowed us to compare the start and end points of a rotation and mathematically determine if 0 fell between them. Full Solution:

WITH --Fetch puzzle input input_wrapper AS ( SELECT raw_blob AS input FROM aoc.input1), -- Parse the input string into individual instructions parsed_instructions AS ( -- Initial placeholder row SELECT 0 AS instruction_id, 'R50' AS raw_instruction, 'R' AS direction, 50 ::Int16 AS steps UNION ALL -- Parse each line from input SELECT rowNumberInAllBlocks() + 1 AS instruction_id, raw AS raw_instruction, substring (raw, 1 , 1 ) AS direction, substring (raw, 2 )::Int16 AS steps FROM format(TSV, 'raw String' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)) ), -- Part 1: Calculate positions with simple modulo wrapping part1_positions AS ( SELECT instruction_id, raw_instruction, direction, steps, -- Normalize direction: positive for R, negative for L if(direction = 'R' , steps % 100 , -1 * (steps % 100 )) AS normalized_steps, -- Calculate cumulative position sum (normalized_steps) OVER ( ORDER BY instruction_id ) AS raw_position, -- Wrap position to 0-99 range ((raw_position % 100 ) + 100 ) % 100 AS position FROM parsed_instructions ), -- Part 2: Calculate positions with full movement tracking position_calculations AS ( SELECT instruction_id, raw_instruction, direction, steps, -- Normalize direction (no modulo yet) if(direction = 'R' , steps, -1 * steps) AS normalized_steps, -- Calculate cumulative raw position sum (normalized_steps) OVER ( ORDER BY instruction_id ASC ) AS raw_position, -- Wrap to 0-99 range ((raw_position % 100 ) + 100 ) % 100 AS position FROM parsed_instructions ), -- Track turn counts based on position changes turn_tracking AS ( SELECT * , -- Get previous position for comparison lagInFrame(position) OVER ( ORDER BY instruction_id ASC ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS previous_position, -- Calculate turns for this instruction if( instruction_id = 0 , 0 , -- Base turns from full rotations floor (steps / 100 ) + -- Additional turn if we wrapped around if( direction = 'R' , (position != 0 AND previous_position != 0 AND position < previous_position) ? 1 : 0 , (position != 0 AND previous_position != 0 AND position > previous_position) ? 1 : 0 ) ) + -- Extra turn if we land exactly on position 0 if(instruction_id != 0 AND position = 0 , 1 , 0 ) AS turn_count FROM position_calculations ), -- Calculate cumulative turn counts part2_turn_counts AS ( SELECT instruction_id, raw_instruction, direction, steps, position, turn_count, -- Running sum of turns sum (turn_count) OVER ( ORDER BY instruction_id ASC ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS cumulative_turns FROM turn_tracking ) -- Final results for both parts SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, countIf(position = 0 ) AS solution -- Should be 1100 with my input FROM part1_positions UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, max (cumulative_turns)::UInt64 AS solution -- Should be 6358 with my input FROM part2_turn_counts;

View full puzzle description Day 2: The Gift Shop # The Puzzle: You are helping clean up a gift shop database filled with invalid product IDs. The input is a list of ID ranges (e.g., 11-22, 95-115). Part 1 defines an invalid ID as one composed of a sequence repeated exactly twice (like 1212 or 55).

defines an invalid ID as one composed of a sequence repeated exactly twice (like 1212 or 55). Part 2 expands this to any sequence repeated at least twice (like 123123123 or 11111). The goal is to sum up all invalid IDs found within the given ranges. How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: Instead of writing a loop to iterate through numbers, we leaned on ClickHouse's ability to "explode" data. We took the compact input ranges (like 11-22) and instantly expanded them into millions of individual rows - one for every integer in the range. Once we had a row for every potential ID, we converted them to strings and applied array functions to check for the repeating patterns in parallel. Implementation details: arrayJoin : This function is our staple for generating rows. We used range(start, end) to create an array of integers for each input line, and arrayJoin to explode that array into separate rows. This made filtering for invalid IDs a simple WHERE clause operation. SELECT arrayJoin( range (bounds[ 1 ], bounds[ 2 ] + 1 )) AS number arrayExists : For Part 2, we had to check if any substring length (from 1 up to the string length) formed a repeating pattern. We used arrayExists with a lambda function to check every possible substring length. If the lambda returns 1 for any length, the ID is flagged. arrayExists( x - > (string_length % x = 0 ) AND (repeat( substring (..., x), ...) = number_string), range ( 1 , string_length) ) Full Solution:

-- Define puzzle input WITH input_wrapper AS ( SELECT trimRight(raw_blob, '

' ) AS input FROM aoc.input2), -- Parse range bounds from input string range_bounds AS ( SELECT arrayMap( x - > x::UInt64, splitByChar( '-' , arrayJoin(splitByChar( ',' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String))) ) AS bounds ), -- Expand ranges into individual numbers expanded_numbers AS ( SELECT arrayJoin( range (bounds[ 1 ], bounds[ 2 ] + 1 )) AS number, toString(number) AS number_string, length(number_string) AS string_length FROM range_bounds ), -- Analyze each number for repeating patterns repeating_analysis AS ( SELECT number_string, toUInt64(number_string) AS number, -- Part 2: Check if string is made of any repeating pattern -- (e.g., "123123" = "123" repeated, "1111" = "1" repeated) arrayExists( x - > (string_length % x = 0 ) AND ( repeat( substring (number_string, 1 , x), (string_length / x)::UInt32 ) = number_string ), range ( 1 , string_length) ) AS has_pattern_repeat, -- Part 1: Check if second half equals first half -- (e.g., "1212" -> "12" = "12", "123123" -> "123" = "123") if( string_length % 2 = 0 AND substring (number_string, (string_length / 2 ) + 1 , string_length / 2 ) = substring (number_string, 1 , string_length / 2 ), 1 , 0 ) AS has_half_repeat FROM expanded_numbers WHERE has_pattern_repeat != 0 OR has_half_repeat != 0 ORDER BY number ASC ) -- Calculate final solutions SELECT sumIf(number, has_half_repeat = 1 ) AS part_1_solution, -- Should be 24043483400 with my input sumIf(number, has_pattern_repeat = 1 ) AS part_2_solution -- Should be 38262920235 with my input FROM repeating_analysis

View full puzzle description Day 3: The Lobby # The Puzzle: You need to jumpstart an escalator using banks of batteries, where each bank is a string of digits (e.g., 987654321). Part 1 asks you to pick exactly two batteries (digits) to form the largest possible 2-digit number, preserving their original relative order.

asks you to pick exactly two batteries (digits) to form the largest possible 2-digit number, preserving their original relative order. Part 2 scales this up: pick exactly 12 batteries to form the largest possible 12-digit number. This becomes a greedy optimization problem - you always want the largest available digit that still leaves enough digits after it to complete the sequence. How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: Part 1 was a straightforward string manipulation, but Part 2 required us to maintain state while iterating through the digits. We needed to track how many digits we still needed to find and our current position in the string so we wouldn't pick digits out of order. We implemented this greedy algorithm directly in SQL using arrayFold , which allowed us to iterate through the digits while carrying an accumulator tuple containing our current constraints. Implementation details: arrayFold : We used this higher-order function to implement reduce() -style logic. Our accumulator stored a tuple: (digits_remaining, current_position, accumulated_value) . For every step of the fold, we calculated the best valid digit to pick next and updated the state tuple accordingly. arrayFold( (accumulator, current_element) - > ( ... ), digits, (num_digits_needed, 0 , 0 ) ) ngrams : To process the string of digits as an array, we used ngrams(string, 1) . While typically used for text analysis, here it served as a convenient way to split a string into an array of single characters, which we then cast to integers for the arrayFold operation. Full Solution:

-- Define puzzle input WITH input_wrapper AS ( SELECT trimBoth(raw_blob, '

' ) AS input FROM aoc.input3), -- Convert input to array of digit values for Part 2 digit_array AS ( SELECT arrayMap( x - > toUInt8(x), ngrams(arrayJoin(splitByChar( '

' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String)), 1 ) ) AS digits, length(digits) AS total_digits ), -- Constants 12 AS num_digits_needed, -- Part 1: Find largest two-digit number from each line part1_largest_pairs AS ( SELECT ngrams(arrayJoin(splitByChar( '

' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String)), 1 ) AS chars, arraySlice(chars, 1 , length(chars) - 1 ) AS chars_without_last, -- Find first max digit, then find max digit after it concat( arrayMax(chars_without_last), arrayMax( arraySlice( chars, arrayFirstIndex( x - > x = arrayMax(chars_without_last), chars ) + 1 ) ) )::Int16 AS largest_two_digit ), -- Part 2: Build largest N-digit number by greedily selecting max digits part2_greedy_selection AS ( SELECT digits, -- Iteratively build number by selecting maximum available digit arrayFold( (accumulator, current_element) - > ( -- Decrement remaining digits counter greatest(accumulator .1 - 1 , 0 )::Int64, -- Update position: find where max digit is in remaining slice accumulator .2 + ( arrayFirstIndex( x - > x = arrayMax( arraySlice( digits, accumulator .2 + 1 , total_digits - accumulator .1 - accumulator .2 + 1 ) ), arraySlice( digits, accumulator .2 + 1 , total_digits - accumulator .1 - accumulator .2 + 1 ) ) )::UInt64, -- Accumulate joltage: add max digit * 10^(remaining-1) accumulator .3 + if( accumulator .1 = 0 , 0 ::UInt64, arrayMax( arraySlice( digits, accumulator .2 + 1 , total_digits - accumulator .1 - accumulator .2 + 1 ) ) * intExp10(greatest( 0 , accumulator .1 - 1 )) ) ), digits, -- Initial accumulator state: -- (digits_remaining, current_position, accumulated_value) (num_digits_needed::Int64, 0 ::UInt64, 0 ::UInt64) ) .3 AS joltage -- Extract the accumulated value (3rd element) FROM digit_array ) -- Combine results from both parts SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, sum (largest_two_digit)::UInt64 AS solution -- Should be 17263 with my input FROM part1_largest_pairs UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, sum (joltage) AS solution -- Should be 170731717900423 with my input FROM part2_greedy_selection

View full puzzle description Day 4: The Printing Department # The Puzzle: The elves need to break through a wall of paper rolls. The puzzle is a variation of Conway's Game of Life. You are given a grid where @ represents a roll of paper. Part 1 defines a rule: a roll can be "accessed" (removed) if it has fewer than 4 neighbors. You count how many rolls fit this criteria initially.

defines a rule: a roll can be "accessed" (removed) if it has fewer than 4 neighbors. You count how many rolls fit this criteria initially. Part 2 asks to simulate this process recursively. Removing a roll might open up access to others. You need to keep removing accessible rolls until the system stabilizes, then count the total removed. How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: Since this problem required iterative simulation where each step depended on the previous one, we used a Recursive CTE. We represented the grid as a set of (x, y) coordinates. In each recursive step, we performed a self-join to count the neighbors for every point. We filtered the list to keep only the points that "survived" (had >= 4 neighbors), implicitly removing the others. We continued this recursion until the count of points stopped changing. Implementation details: WITH RECURSIVE : We used the standard SQL recursive CTE to handle the graph traversal. The base case selected all initial paper roll positions. The recursive step filtered that set down based on neighbor counts. WITH RECURSIVE recursive_convergence AS ( UNION ALL SELECT ... HAVING countIf(...) >= 4 ) argMin : To find the exact moment the simulation stabilized, we tracked the point count at every depth of the recursion. We used argMin(point_count, depth) to retrieve the count of remaining points exactly at the minimum depth where the count stopped changing. Full Solution:

WITH RECURSIVE -- Define puzzle input (grid with '@' symbols) input_wrapper AS ( SELECT raw_blob AS input FROM aoc.input4), -- Split input into lines input_lines AS ( SELECT splitByChar( '

' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String) AS lines ), -- Find all '@' symbol positions in the grid grid_points AS ( SELECT arrayJoin( arrayFlatten( arrayMap( line_tuple - > arrayMap( x_pos - > (x_pos, line_tuple .2 ), arrayFilter( (pos, val) - > val = '@' , arrayEnumerate(line_tuple .1 ), line_tuple .1 ) ), arrayMap( (line, line_num) - > (ngrams(line, 1 ), line_num), lines, range ( 1 , length(lines) + 1 ) ) ) ):: Array (Tuple(UInt8, UInt8)) ) AS point FROM input_lines ), -- Expand points into separate columns initial_points AS ( SELECT point .1 AS x, point .2 AS y FROM grid_points ), -- Recursive CTE: Keep only points with 4+ neighbors at each iteration recursive_convergence AS ( -- Base case: all initial points at depth 1 SELECT x, y, 1 AS depth FROM initial_points UNION ALL -- Recursive case: keep points with at least 4 neighbors SELECT p.x, p.y, depth + 1 AS depth FROM recursive_convergence AS p CROSS JOIN recursive_convergence AS q WHERE depth < 256 -- Maximum recursion depth GROUP BY p.x, p.y, depth HAVING countIf( q.x BETWEEN p.x - 1 AND p.x + 1 AND q.y BETWEEN p.y - 1 AND p.y + 1 AND NOT (p.x = q.x AND p.y = q.y) ) >= 4 ), -- Track point counts at each depth level depth_statistics AS ( SELECT depth, count () AS point_count, lagInFrame(point_count, 1 ) OVER ( ORDER BY depth) AS previous_count FROM recursive_convergence GROUP BY depth ORDER BY depth ), -- Find the depth where the count stabilizes (no more points removed) stabilization_analysis AS ( SELECT min (depth) AS stabilization_depth, argMin(point_count, depth) AS stabilized_count FROM depth_statistics WHERE point_count = previous_count AND point_count > 0 ), -- Part 1: Points removed after first iteration (depth 2) part1_solution AS ( SELECT ( SELECT count () FROM initial_points) - ( SELECT point_count FROM depth_statistics WHERE depth = 2 LIMIT 1 ) AS solution ), -- Part 2: Points removed when convergence stabilizes part2_solution AS ( SELECT ( SELECT count () FROM initial_points) - stabilized_count AS solution FROM stabilization_analysis ), -- Combine results from both parts (necessary to prevent a bug with recursive CTE/external UNIONs) combined_solutions AS ( SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, solution -- Should be 1604 with my input FROM part1_solution UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, solution -- Should be 9397 with my input FROM part2_solution) select * from combined_solutions settings use_query_cache = true , query_cache_share_between_users = 1 , query_cache_nondeterministic_function_handling = 'save' , query_cache_ttl = 80000000 , result_overflow_mode = 'throw' , read_overflow_mode = 'throw'

View full puzzle description Day 5: The Cafeteria # The Puzzle: The elves have an inventory problem involving lists of "fresh" ID ranges (e.g., 3-5, 10-14). Part 1 asks how many specific item IDs fall into any of the fresh ranges.

asks how many specific item IDs fall into any of the fresh ranges. Part 2 asks for the total count of unique integers covered by the fresh ranges (the union of all intervals). For example, if you have ranges 1-5 and 3-7, the union is 1-7 (size 7), not 1-5 + 3-7 (size 10). How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: This is a classic interval intersection problem. While Part 1 was a simple filter, Part 2 required merging overlapping intervals. Merging intervals can be mathematically complex to implement manually, but we utilized a specialized ClickHouse aggregation function designed exactly for this purpose, turning a complex geometric algorithm into a one-liner. Implementation details: intervalLengthSum : We used this specialized aggregate function to calculate the total length of the union of intervals. It automatically handles overlapping and nested ranges, saving us from writing complex merging logic. SELECT intervalLengthSum(range_tuple .1 , range_tuple .2 ) AS solution arrayExists : For Part 1, we used arrayExists to check if a specific ID fell within any of the valid ranges in the array. This allowed us to perform the check efficiently without exploding the ranges into billions of individual rows. Full Solution:

-- Define puzzle input WITH input_wrapper AS ( SELECT trimRight(raw_blob, '

' ) AS input FROM aoc.input5), -- Split input into two sections input_sections AS ( SELECT splitByString( '



' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String)[ 1 ] AS ranges_section, splitByString( '



' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String)[ 2 ] AS ids_section ), -- Parse ranges from first section (format: "min-max" per line) parsed_ranges AS ( SELECT arrayMap( x - > ( toUInt64(splitByChar( '-' , x)[ 1 ]), toUInt64(splitByChar( '-' , x)[ 2 ]) + 1 -- Make max half-open ), splitByChar( '

' , ranges_section) ) AS ranges FROM input_sections ), -- Parse IDs from second section (one ID per line) parsed_ids AS ( SELECT arrayMap( x - > toUInt64(x), splitByChar( '

' , ids_section) ) AS ids FROM input_sections ), -- Explode ranges into individual rows for Part 2 interval calculation exploded_ranges AS ( SELECT arrayJoin(ranges) AS range_tuple FROM parsed_ranges ), -- Part 1: Count how many IDs fall within any range part1_solution AS ( SELECT length( arrayFilter( id - > arrayExists( range - > id BETWEEN range .1 AND range .2 , ranges ), ids ) ) AS solution FROM parsed_ranges, parsed_ids ), -- Part 2: Calculate total interval length (union of all ranges) part2_solution AS ( SELECT intervalLengthSum(range_tuple .1 , range_tuple .2 ) AS solution FROM exploded_ranges ) -- Combine results from both parts SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, solution -- Should be 707 with my input FROM part1_solution UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, solution -- Should be 361615643045059 with my input FROM part2_solution;

View full puzzle description Day 6: The Trash Compactor # The Puzzle: You find a math worksheet with problems arranged in columns. Part 1 interprets the input as columns of numbers separated by spaces. You need to sum or multiply the numbers in each column based on the operator at the bottom.

interprets the input as columns of numbers separated by spaces. You need to sum or multiply the numbers in each column based on the operator at the bottom. Part 2 reveals the input is written "right-to-left" in columns, where digits of a single number are stacked vertically. You must re-parse the grid to reconstruct the numbers, group them by blank columns, and apply the operators. How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: This puzzle was all about parsing and array manipulation. We treated the input text as a 2D matrix of characters. To switch from the row-based text file to the column-based math problems, we essentially performed a "matrix transposition." We converted the rows of text into arrays of characters, "rotated" them to process columns, and then used array functions to reconstruct the numbers and apply the math operations. Implementation details: splitByWhitespace : In Part 1, we used this function to parse the "horizontal" representation. It automatically handled the variable spacing between columns, which would have tripped up simple string splitting. arrayProduct : Since ClickHouse lacks a standard product() aggregate function, we mapped our columns to arrays of integers and used arrayProduct to calculate the multiplication results. toInt64(arrayProduct( arrayMap(x - > toInt64(x), arraySlice( column , 1 , length( column ) - 1 )) )) arraySplit : For Part 2, after extracting the raw digits, we needed to group them into valid expressions. We used arraySplit to break the large array into chunks whenever we encountered an operator column, effectively separating the mathematical problems. Full Solution:

-- Define puzzle input WITH input_wrapper AS ( SELECT trimRight(raw_blob, '

' ) AS input FROM aoc.input6), -- Part 1: Parse input into columns and apply operations part1_parsed_rows AS ( SELECT arrayMap( x - > splitByWhitespace(x), splitByChar( '

' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String) ) AS rows ), part1_columns AS ( SELECT arrayMap( column_index - > arrayMap( row - > row [column_index], rows ), range ( 1 , length( rows [ 1 ]) + 1 ) ) AS columns FROM part1_parsed_rows ), part1_solution AS ( SELECT arraySum( arrayMap( column - > if( -- Check if last element is multiplication operator arrayLast(x - > 1 , column ) = '*' , -- Multiply all numbers in column toInt64(arrayProduct( arrayMap( x - > toInt64(x), arraySlice( column , 1 , length( column ) - 1 ) ) )), -- Otherwise, add all numbers in column toInt64(arraySum( arrayMap( x - > toInt64(x), arraySlice( column , 1 , length( column ) - 1 ) ) )) ), columns ) ) AS solution FROM part1_columns ), -- Part 2: Parse with character-level precision to handle multi-digit numbers part2_parsed_chars AS ( SELECT arrayMap( x - > ngrams(x, 1 ), splitByChar( '

' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String) ) AS char_rows ), part2_columns_raw AS ( SELECT arrayMap( column_index - > arrayMap( row - > row [column_index], char_rows ), range ( 1 , length(char_rows[ 1 ]) + 1 ) ) AS columns FROM part2_parsed_chars ), part2_columns_filtered AS ( SELECT arrayFilter( x - > NOT arrayAll(y - > y = ' ' , x), columns ) AS non_empty_columns FROM part2_columns_raw ), part2_numbers_extracted AS ( SELECT arrayMap( column - > replaceAll( arrayStringConcat( arraySlice( column , 1 , length( column ) - 1 ) ), ' ' , '' ), non_empty_columns ) AS number_strings FROM part2_columns_filtered ), part2_numbers_grouped AS ( SELECT number_strings, non_empty_columns, -- Split numbers by operator positions arraySplit( (number_str, has_operator) - > has_operator, number_strings, arrayMap( column - > hasAny( column , [ '+' , '*' ]), non_empty_columns ) ) AS number_groups FROM part2_numbers_extracted, part2_columns_filtered ), part2_operations AS ( SELECT arrayZip( -- Extract operators from columns arrayFilter( x - > has([ '+' , '*' ], x), arrayFlatten(non_empty_columns) ), -- Pair with corresponding number groups number_groups ) AS operations_with_numbers FROM part2_numbers_grouped ), part2_solution AS ( SELECT arraySum( arrayMap( operation - > if( -- Check operator type operation .1 = '*' , -- Multiply all numbers in group toInt64(arrayProduct( arrayMap( x - > toInt64(x), operation .2 ) )), -- Otherwise, add all numbers in group toInt64(arraySum( arrayMap( x - > toInt64(x), operation .2 ) )) ), operations_with_numbers ) ) AS solution FROM part2_operations ) -- Combine results from both parts SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, solution -- 5782351442566 with my input FROM part1_solution UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, solution -- 10194584711842 with my input FROM part2_solution;

View full puzzle description Day 7: The Teleporter Lab # The Puzzle: You are analyzing a tachyon beam in a grid. Part 1 simulates a beam moving downwards. When it hits a splitter ^ , it splits into two beams (left and right). You count the total splits.

simulates a beam moving downwards. When it hits a splitter , it splits into two beams (left and right). You count the total splits. Part 2 introduces a "quantum many-worlds" twist: instead of splitting the beam, the universe splits. You need to calculate the total number of active "timelines" (paths) at the bottom of the grid. How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: Simulating individual paths would have caused an exponential explosion. Instead, we approached this like a wave propagation simulation (similar to calculating Pascal's triangle). We processed the grid row-by-row using arrayFold . For each row, we maintained a map of "active world counts" at each column position and calculated how the counts flowed into the next row based on the splitters. Implementation details: arrayFold : We used arrayFold to implement the row-by-row simulation state machine. We carried a complex state object - (left_boundary, right_boundary, worlds_map, part1_counter) - and updated it for each row of the grid. sumMap : To handle beams merging (e.g., a left branch and a right branch meeting at the same spot), we used sumMap . This allowed us to aggregate values for identical keys in our world map, easily combining the counts of "timelines" converging on a single coordinate. arrayReduce( 'sumMap' , arrayMap(position - > map(...), ...)) Full Solution:

-- Define puzzle input WITH input_wrapper AS ( SELECT raw_blob AS input FROM aoc.input7), -- Parse input into character grid parsed_grid AS ( SELECT arrayMap( x - > ngrams(x, 1 ), splitByChar( '

' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String) ) AS rows ), -- Find starting position in first row initial_state AS ( SELECT arrayFirstIndex(x - > x = 'S' , rows [ 1 ])::UInt8 AS start_position, map( arrayFirstIndex(x - > x = 'S' , rows [ 1 ])::UInt8, 1 ::UInt64 )::Map(UInt8, UInt64) AS initial_worlds FROM parsed_grid ), -- Filter to only rows with '^' markers (active rows) active_rows AS ( SELECT arrayFilter( x - > has(x, '^' ), rows ) AS filtered_rows FROM parsed_grid ), -- Main iteration: propagate world counts through rows world_propagation AS ( SELECT start_position, initial_worlds, filtered_rows, -- Fold through each row, updating state arrayFold( (accumulator, current_row ) - > ( -- Update left boundary (shrink inward) (accumulator .1 - 1 )::UInt8, -- Update right boundary (shrink inward) (accumulator .2 + 1 )::UInt8, -- Update world map: propagate counts based on '^' positions mapSort( (key, value ) - > key, mapUpdate( accumulator .3 , arrayReduce( 'sumMap' , arrayMap( position - > if( -- Check if position has '^' and exists in current worlds current_row [position] = '^' AND mapContains(accumulator .3 , position), -- Propagate world count to adjacent positions map( -- Left neighbor gets count (unless blocked by another '^') (position - 1 )::UInt8, ( accumulator .3 [position] + if( current_row [greatest( 0 , position - 2 )] = '^' , 0 , accumulator .3 [position - 1 ] ) )::UInt64, -- Current position resets to 0 (position)::UInt8, 0 ::UInt64, -- Right neighbor gets count (position + 1 )::UInt8, (accumulator .3 [position + 1 ] + accumulator .3 [position])::UInt64 ), -- No propagation if conditions not met map()::Map(UInt8, UInt64) ), -- Only process positions within current boundaries arraySlice( arrayEnumerate( current_row ), accumulator .1 , (accumulator .2 - accumulator .1 ) + 1 ) ) ) ) ), -- Part 1 counter: count '^' positions with non-zero worlds accumulator .4 + arrayCount( position - > current_row [position] = '^' AND mapContains(accumulator .3 , position) AND accumulator .3 [position] > 0 , arraySlice( arrayEnumerate( current_row ), accumulator .1 , (accumulator .2 - accumulator .1 ) + 1 ) ) ), filtered_rows, -- Initial accumulator state: -- (left_boundary, right_boundary, worlds_map, part1_counter) ( start_position, start_position, initial_worlds, 0 ::UInt64 ) ) AS final_state FROM initial_state, active_rows ), -- Part 1: Count of '^' positions encountered with non-zero worlds part1_solution AS ( SELECT final_state .4 AS solution FROM world_propagation ), -- Part 2: Sum of all world counts across all positions part2_solution AS ( SELECT arraySum(mapValues(final_state .3 )) AS solution FROM world_propagation ) -- Combine results from both parts SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, solution -- 1633 with my input FROM part1_solution UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, solution -- 34339203133559 with my input FROM part2_solution;

View full puzzle description Day 8: The Playground # The Puzzle: The elves are connecting 3D electrical junction boxes. Part 1 asks to connect the 1000 closest pairs of points and analyze the resulting circuit sizes (connected components).

asks to connect the 1000 closest pairs of points and analyze the resulting circuit sizes (connected components). Part 2 asks to keep connecting the closest points until all boxes form a single giant circuit (a Minimum Spanning Tree problem). How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: This is a graph theory problem requiring a disjoint-set (union-find) approach. We generated all possible edges between points and sorted them by distance. Then, we used arrayFold to iterate through the edges, merging sets of points into connected components whenever an edge bridged two previously separate groups. Implementation details: L2Distance : We used ClickHouse's native L2Distance function to efficiently calculate the Euclidean distance between 3D coordinates [x, y, z] , allowing us to sort the potential connections by length. runningAccumulate : For Part 2, we needed to know when we had seen enough unique points to form a single circuit. Instead of running a slow DISTINCT count on every row, we used uniqCombinedState to create a compact sketch of unique elements, and runningAccumulate to merge these sketches row-by-row, providing a running count of unique points efficiently. runningAccumulate(points_state) AS unique_points_seen Full Solution:

-- Define puzzle input WITH input_wrapper AS ( SELECT raw_blob AS input FROM aoc.input8), -- Parse 3D coordinate points parsed_points AS ( SELECT (x, y, z) AS point FROM format( 'CSV' , 'x UInt32, y UInt32, z UInt32' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String) ), -- Generate all point pairs with L2 distances, sorted by distance point_pairs_by_distance AS ( SELECT t1.point AS point1, t2.point AS point2, L2Distance( [point1 .1 , point1 .2 , point1 .3 ], [point2 .1 , point2 .2 , point2 .3 ] ) AS distance FROM parsed_points AS t1 CROSS JOIN parsed_points AS t2 WHERE point1 < point2 ORDER BY distance ASC ), -- Take the 1000 closest pairs closest_pairs AS ( SELECT groupArray([point1, point2]) AS pairs FROM ( SELECT point1, point2 FROM point_pairs_by_distance ORDER BY distance ASC LIMIT 1000 ) ), -- Part 1: Build connected components from closest pairs connected_components AS ( SELECT pairs, -- Fold through pairs to merge into connected components arrayFold( (accumulator, pair) - > if( -- Check if any existing components contain points from current pair length( arrayFilter( component - > hasAny(component, pair), accumulator ) ) > 0 , -- Merge matching components with current pair arrayConcat( -- Keep non-matching components unchanged arrayFilter( component - > NOT hasAny(component, pair), accumulator ), -- Add merged component [ arrayDistinct( arrayFlatten( arrayConcat( arrayFilter( component - > hasAny(component, pair), accumulator ), [pair] ) ) ) ] ), -- No matches found, add pair as new component arrayConcat(accumulator, [pair]) ), pairs, []:: Array ( Array (Tuple(UInt32, UInt32, UInt32))) ) AS components FROM closest_pairs ), component_analysis AS ( SELECT components, arrayMap(x - > length(x), components) AS component_sizes FROM connected_components ), part1_solution AS ( SELECT arrayProduct( arraySlice( arrayReverseSort(component_sizes), 1 , 3 ) ) AS solution FROM component_analysis ), -- Part 2: Find first pair where 1000 unique points have been seen point_pair_states AS ( SELECT point1, point2, distance, arrayReduce( 'uniqCombinedState' , [point1, point2]) AS points_state FROM point_pairs_by_distance ), part2_solution AS ( SELECT point1, point2, distance, runningAccumulate(points_state) AS unique_points_seen, point1 .1 * point2 .1 AS solution FROM point_pair_states WHERE unique_points_seen >= 1000 ORDER BY distance ASC LIMIT 1 ) -- Combine results from both parts SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, solution::UInt64 AS solution -- 135169 with my input FROM part1_solution UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, solution::UInt64 AS solution -- 302133440 with my input FROM part2_solution SETTINGS allow_deprecated_error_prone_window_functions = 1 ;

View full puzzle description Day 9: The Movie Theater # The Puzzle: The theater floor is a grid with some red tiles. Part 1 asks for the largest area rectangle formed using two red tiles as opposite corners.

asks for the largest area rectangle formed using two red tiles as opposite corners. Part 2 adds a constraint: the rectangle must fit entirely inside the loop formed by all the red/green tiles. How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: We treated this as a geometry problem rather than a grid search. We constructed polygons representing the candidate rectangles and the boundary loop. By converting the bounding boxes into "rings," we could use ClickHouse's native geometry functions to calculate areas and check for containment. Implementation details: polygonAreaCartesian : We avoided manual width/height calculations by constructing polygon objects for our rectangles and using polygonAreaCartesian to compute their area directly. polygonsWithinCartesian : To check if a rectangle fit inside the loop, we used this containment function. We applied a clever trick here: because geometric functions can be tricky about points shared exactly on an edge, we constructed a slightly inset version of the candidate rectangle (shrunk by 0.01 units). This ensured the containment check strictly validated that the rectangle fit inside the boundary polygon without edge alignment errors. (least(x1, x2) + 0.01 , least(y1, y2) + 0.01 ) AS bottom_left, ... polygonsWithinCartesian(test_bounds, all_points_ring) Full Solution:

-- Define puzzle input WITH input_wrapper AS ( SELECT raw_blob AS input FROM aoc.input9), -- Parse 2D coordinate points parsed_points AS ( SELECT * FROM format( 'CSV' , 'x Float64, y Float64' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String) ), -- Generate all unique pairs of points point_pairs AS ( SELECT c1.x AS x1, c1.y AS y1, c2.x AS x2, c2.y AS y2 FROM parsed_points AS c1 CROSS JOIN parsed_points AS c2 WHERE (c1.x, c1.y) < (c2.x, c2.y) ), -- Create bounding box polygons for each pair bounding_boxes AS ( SELECT x1, y1, x2, y2, -- Exact bounding box (corners at point coordinates) [ (least(x1, x2), least(y1, y2)), -- bottom-left (least(x1, x2), greatest(y1, y2)), -- top-left (greatest(x1, x2), greatest(y1, y2)), -- top-right (greatest(x1, x2), least(y1, y2)), -- bottom-right (least(x1, x2), least(y1, y2)) -- close the ring ]::Ring AS exact_bounds, -- Expanded bounding box (extends 0.5 units beyond points) [ (least(x1, x2) - 0.5 , least(y1, y2) - 0.5 ), -- bottom-left (least(x1, x2) - 0.5 , greatest(y1, y2) + 0.5 ), -- top-left (greatest(x1, x2) + 0.5 , greatest(y1, y2) + 0.5 ), -- top-right (greatest(x1, x2) + 0.5 , least(y1, y2) - 0.5 ), -- bottom-right (least(x1, x2) - 0.5 , least(y1, y2) - 0.5 ) -- close the ring ]::Ring AS expanded_bounds FROM point_pairs ), -- Create polygon containing all points (for Part 2 containment test) all_points_array AS ( SELECT groupArray((x, y)) AS points_array FROM parsed_points ), all_points_polygon AS ( SELECT arrayPushBack(points_array, points_array[ 1 ])::Ring AS ring FROM all_points_array ), -- Part 1: Find largest bounding box by area part1_candidates AS ( SELECT x1, y1, x2, y2, exact_bounds, expanded_bounds, polygonAreaCartesian(expanded_bounds) AS area FROM bounding_boxes ORDER BY area DESC LIMIT 1 ), part1_solution AS ( SELECT area AS solution FROM part1_candidates ), -- Part 2: Find largest bounding box that contains all points part2_candidates AS ( SELECT bb.x1, bb.y1, bb.x2, bb.y2, -- Create slightly inset test bounds (0.01 units inside) (least(x1, x2) + 0.01 , least(y1, y2) + 0.01 ) AS bottom_left, (least(x1, x2) + 0.01 , greatest(y1, y2) - 0.01 ) AS top_left, (greatest(x1, x2) - 0.01 , greatest(y1, y2) - 0.01 ) AS top_right, (greatest(x1, x2) - 0.01 , least(y1, y2) + 0.01 ) AS bottom_right, -- Create test bounds polygon [ bottom_left, top_left, top_right, bottom_right, bottom_left ]::Ring AS test_bounds, -- Check if all points are within test bounds polygonsWithinCartesian(test_bounds, app.ring) AS all_points_contained, polygonAreaCartesian(bb.expanded_bounds) AS area FROM bounding_boxes AS bb CROSS JOIN all_points_polygon AS app WHERE all_points_contained != 0 ORDER BY area DESC LIMIT 1 ), part2_solution AS ( SELECT area AS solution FROM part2_candidates ) -- Combine results from both parts SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, solution AS area -- 4739623064 with my input FROM part1_solution UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, solution AS area -- 1654141440 with my input FROM part2_solution;

View full puzzle description Day 10: The Factory # The Puzzle: You need to configure factory machines by pressing buttons. Part 1 involves toggling lights (XOR logic) to match a pattern.

involves toggling lights (XOR logic) to match a pattern. Part 2 involves incrementing "joltage" counters to reach large target integers using the fewest button presses. How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: For Part 1, the search space was small enough that we could use brute-force enumeration. We generated every possible button combination and checked it using bitmasks. Part 2 required a smarter approach. We implemented a custom recursive halving algorithm in SQL. We iteratively subtracted button effects and "halved" the remaining target values, reducing the large target numbers down to zero step-by-step. Implementation details: bitTest and bitCount : We treated button combinations as binary integers. bitTest allowed us to check if a specific button was pressed in a combination, and bitCount gave us the total number of presses (the cost). ARRAY JOIN : To generate the search space for Part 1, we created a range of integers (0 to 2^N) and used ARRAY JOIN to explode them into rows. This created a row for every possible permutation of button presses. ARRAY JOIN range ( 0 , toUInt32(pow( 2 , num_buttons))) Full Solution:

WITH RECURSIVE -- Define puzzle input input_wrapper AS ( SELECT raw_blob AS input FROM aoc.input10), -- Parse raw input into structured format raw_split AS ( SELECT row_number () OVER () AS puzzle_id, splitByChar( ' ' , raw) AS components FROM format( 'TSVRaw' , 'raw String' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String) ), parsed_puzzles AS ( SELECT puzzle_id, -- Parse diagram: '#' becomes 1, '.' becomes 0 arrayMap( x - > if(x = '#' , 1 , 0 ), ngrams(replaceRegexpAll(components[ 1 ], '[\\[\\]]' , '' ), 1 ) ) AS target_diagram, -- Parse buttons: each button affects specific positions arrayMap( button_str - > arrayMap( pos_str - > (toUInt16(pos_str) + 1 ), splitByChar( ',' , replaceRegexpAll(button_str, '[\\(\\)]' , '' )) ), arraySlice(components, 2 , length(components) - 2 ) ) AS button_effects, -- Parse joltages: target values for Part 2 arrayMap( x - > toUInt32(x), splitByChar( ',' , replaceRegexpAll(components[ -1 ], '[\\{\\}]' , '' )) ) AS target_joltages FROM raw_split ), puzzle_metadata AS ( SELECT puzzle_id, target_diagram, button_effects, target_joltages, length(button_effects) AS num_buttons, length(target_joltages) AS num_positions FROM parsed_puzzles ), -- PART 1: Brute force - enumerate all button combinations part1_button_combinations AS ( SELECT p.puzzle_id, p.target_diagram, p.button_effects, p.num_buttons, p.num_positions, combination_id, toUInt32(bitCount(combination_id)) AS button_presses, -- Calculate resulting diagram from this combination arrayMap( position - > toUInt8( modulo( arrayReduce( 'sum' , arrayMap( button_index - > if( bitTest(combination_id, button_index) AND has(button_effects[button_index + 1 ], position), 1 , 0 ), range ( 0 , num_buttons) ) ), 2 ) ), range ( 1 , num_positions + 1 ) ) AS resulting_diagram FROM puzzle_metadata p ARRAY JOIN range ( 0 , toUInt32(pow( 2 , num_buttons))) AS combination_id ), part1_minimum_solutions AS ( SELECT puzzle_id, min (button_presses) AS minimum_presses FROM part1_button_combinations WHERE target_diagram = resulting_diagram GROUP BY puzzle_id ), -- PART 2: Pre-compute button combination patterns for recursive algorithm button_combination_patterns AS ( SELECT p.puzzle_id, p.button_effects, p.num_buttons, p.num_positions, combination_id, toUInt32(bitCount(combination_id)) AS pattern_cost, -- Pattern: numeric effect on each position arrayMap( position - > toUInt32( arrayReduce( 'sum' , arrayMap( button_index - > if( bitTest(combination_id, button_index) AND has(button_effects[button_index + 1 ], position), 1 , 0 ), range ( 0 , num_buttons) ) ) ), range ( 1 , num_positions + 1 ) ) AS effect_pattern, -- Parity pattern: XOR constraint (mod 2) arrayMap( position - > toUInt8( modulo( arrayReduce( 'sum' , arrayMap( button_index - > if( bitTest(combination_id, button_index) AND has(button_effects[button_index + 1 ], position), 1 , 0 ), range ( 0 , num_buttons) ) ), 2 ) ), range ( 1 , num_positions + 1 ) ) AS parity_pattern FROM puzzle_metadata p ARRAY JOIN range ( 0 , toUInt32(pow( 2 , num_buttons))) AS combination_id ), -- Group patterns by parity for efficient lookup patterns_grouped_by_parity AS ( SELECT puzzle_id, button_effects, num_buttons, num_positions, parity_pattern, groupArray(tuple(effect_pattern, pattern_cost)) AS available_patterns FROM button_combination_patterns GROUP BY puzzle_id, button_effects, num_buttons, num_positions, parity_pattern ), -- Recursive halving algorithm: iteratively reduce joltages to zero recursive_halving_solver AS ( -- Base case: start with target joltages SELECT puzzle_id, button_effects, num_buttons, num_positions, target_joltages AS current_goal, toUInt64( 0 ) AS accumulated_cost, 0 AS recursion_depth FROM puzzle_metadata UNION ALL -- Recursive case: apply pattern, subtract, halve, and continue SELECT puzzle_id, button_effects, num_buttons, num_positions, current_goal, min (accumulated_cost) AS accumulated_cost, min (recursion_depth) AS recursion_depth FROM ( SELECT solver.puzzle_id, solver.button_effects, solver.num_buttons, solver.num_positions, -- New goal: (current - pattern) / 2 arrayMap( i - > intDiv( solver.current_goal[i] - pattern_tuple .1 [i], 2 ), range ( 1 , solver.num_positions + 1 ) ) AS current_goal, -- Accumulate cost: pattern_cost * 2^depth solver.accumulated_cost + toUInt64(pattern_tuple .2 ) * toUInt64(pow( 2 , solver.recursion_depth)) AS accumulated_cost, solver.recursion_depth + 1 AS recursion_depth FROM recursive_halving_solver solver INNER JOIN patterns_grouped_by_parity patterns ON patterns.puzzle_id = solver.puzzle_id AND patterns.parity_pattern = arrayMap( x - > if(x % 2 = 0 , toUInt8( 0 ), toUInt8( 1 )), solver.current_goal ) ARRAY JOIN patterns.available_patterns AS pattern_tuple WHERE solver.recursion_depth < 100 AND NOT arrayAll(x - > x = 0 , solver.current_goal) -- Ensure pattern doesn't overshoot (feasibility constraint) AND arrayAll( i - > pattern_tuple .1 [i] <= solver.current_goal[i], range ( 1 , solver.num_positions + 1 ) ) ) GROUP BY puzzle_id, button_effects, num_buttons, num_positions, current_goal ), part2_minimum_solutions AS ( SELECT puzzle_id, min (accumulated_cost) AS minimum_cost FROM recursive_halving_solver WHERE arrayAll(x - > x = 0 , current_goal) GROUP BY puzzle_id ), -- Aggregate final solutions combined_solutions AS ( SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, sum (minimum_presses) AS solution -- 527 with my input FROM part1_minimum_solutions UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, sum (minimum_cost) AS solution -- 19810 with my input FROM part2_minimum_solutions ) -- Combine results from both parts SELECT * FROM combined_solutions settings use_query_cache = true , query_cache_share_between_users = 1 , query_cache_nondeterministic_function_handling = 'save' , query_cache_ttl = 80000000 , result_overflow_mode = 'throw' , read_overflow_mode = 'throw' ;

View full puzzle description Day 11: The Reactor # The Puzzle: You are debugging a reactor control graph. Part 1 asks to count all distinct paths from you to out .

asks to count all distinct paths from to . Part 2 asks to count paths from svr to out that satisfy a constraint: they must visit both intermediate nodes dac and fft . How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: We solved this using a Recursive CTE to traverse the graph. To handle the constraint in Part 2, we carried "visited flags" in our recursion state. As we traversed the graph, we updated these boolean flags whenever we hit a checkpoint node. At the end, we simply filtered for paths where both flags were true. Implementation details: cityHash64 : String comparisons can be slow in large recursive joins. We converted the node names (like svr , dac ) into deterministic 64-bit integers using cityHash64 . This made the join operations significantly faster and reduced memory usage. cityHash64( 'svr' ) AS svr_node State Tracking: We added boolean columns to our recursive table to track state. This allowed us to solve the "must visit X and Y" constraint in a single pass without needing complex post-processing. paths.visited_dac OR (edges.to_node = kn.dac_node) AS visited_dac Full Solution:

WITH RECURSIVE -- Define puzzle input input_wrapper AS ( SELECT raw_blob AS input FROM aoc.input11), -- Define key node identifiers key_nodes AS ( SELECT cityHash64( 'svr' ) AS svr_node, cityHash64( 'you' ) AS you_node, cityHash64( 'dac' ) AS dac_node, cityHash64( 'fft' ) AS fft_node, cityHash64( 'out' ) AS out_node ), -- Parse input connections raw_connections AS ( SELECT splitByString( ': ' , raw) AS parsed_parts FROM format( 'TSV' , 'raw String' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String) ), parsed_connections AS ( SELECT parsed_parts[ 1 ] AS input_node, splitByWhitespace(parsed_parts[ 2 ]) AS output_nodes FROM raw_connections ), -- Create graph edges with hashed node IDs graph_edges AS ( SELECT cityHash64(input_node) AS from_node, cityHash64(arrayJoin(output_nodes)) AS to_node FROM parsed_connections ), -- Part 2: Count paths from 'svr' to 'out' that visit both 'dac' and 'fft' paths_from_svr AS ( -- Base case: start at 'svr' node SELECT 0 AS generation, svr_node AS current_node, 0 ::UInt8 AS visited_dac, 0 ::UInt8 AS visited_fft, 1 ::UInt64 AS paths_count FROM key_nodes UNION ALL -- Recursive case: traverse edges and track checkpoint visits SELECT generation, current_node, visited_dac, visited_fft, sum (paths_count) AS paths_count FROM ( SELECT paths.generation + 1 AS generation, edges.to_node AS current_node, paths.visited_dac OR (edges.to_node = kn.dac_node) AS visited_dac, paths.visited_fft OR (edges.to_node = kn.fft_node) AS visited_fft, paths.paths_count AS paths_count FROM paths_from_svr paths JOIN graph_edges edges ON edges.from_node = paths.current_node CROSS JOIN key_nodes kn WHERE edges.to_node != kn.out_node AND paths.generation < 628 ) GROUP BY generation, current_node, visited_dac, visited_fft ), -- Part 1: Count all paths from 'you' to 'out' paths_from_you AS ( -- Base case: start at 'you' node SELECT 0 AS generation, you_node AS current_node, 1 ::UInt64 AS paths_count FROM key_nodes UNION ALL -- Recursive case: traverse edges SELECT generation, current_node, sum (paths_count) AS paths_count FROM ( SELECT paths.generation + 1 AS generation, edges.to_node AS current_node, paths.paths_count AS paths_count FROM paths_from_you paths JOIN graph_edges edges ON edges.from_node = paths.current_node CROSS JOIN key_nodes kn WHERE edges.to_node != kn.out_node AND paths.generation < 628 ) GROUP BY generation, current_node ), -- Part 1 solution: paths from 'you' to 'out' part1_solution AS ( SELECT sum (paths.paths_count) AS solution FROM paths_from_you paths JOIN graph_edges edges ON edges.from_node = paths.current_node CROSS JOIN key_nodes kn WHERE edges.to_node = kn.out_node ), -- Part 2 solution: paths from 'svr' to 'out' visiting both checkpoints part2_solution AS ( SELECT sum (paths.paths_count) AS solution FROM paths_from_svr paths JOIN graph_edges edges ON edges.from_node = paths.current_node CROSS JOIN key_nodes kn WHERE edges.to_node = kn.out_node AND paths.visited_dac = 1 AND paths.visited_fft = 1 ), solutions_combined as ( SELECT 'Part 1' AS part, ( SELECT solution FROM part1_solution) AS solution -- 724 with my input UNION ALL SELECT 'Part 2' AS part, ( SELECT solution FROM part2_solution) AS solution -- 473930047491888 with my input ) SELECT * FROM solutions_combined;

View full puzzle description Day 12: Christmas Tree Farm # The Puzzle: Elves need to pack irregular presents (defined by # grids) into rectangular regions. This looks like a complex 2D bin-packing problem. However, the puzzle input allows for a heuristic shortcut: checking if the total area of the presents is less than or equal to the total area of the region is sufficient. How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: Since we could solve this with a volume check, our solution focused on parsing. We converted the ASCII art shapes into binary grids (arrays of 1s and 0s) and calculated the area (count of 1s) for each. We then multiplied the requested quantity of each present by its area and compared the sum to the region's total size. Implementation details: replaceRegexpAll : We used regex replacement to turn the visual # characters into 1 and . into 0 . This transformed the "art" into computable binary strings that we could parse into arrays. arraySum : We used the lambda version of arraySum to perform a "dot product" operation. We multiplied the volume of each present by its area and summed the results in a single, clean expression. arraySum( (volume, area) - > volume * area, requested_shape_volumes, areas_per_shape ) Full Solution:

-- Define puzzle input WITH input_wrapper AS ( SELECT trimRight(raw_blob, '

' ) AS input FROM aoc.input12), -- Split input into sections input_sections AS ( SELECT arrayMap( section - > splitByChar( '

' , section), splitByString( '



' , ( SELECT input FROM input_wrapper)::String) ) AS sections ), -- Extract regions section (last section) regions_section AS ( SELECT sections[ -1 ] AS region_lines FROM input_sections ), -- Extract shape sections (all except last) shapes_sections AS ( SELECT arrayJoin( arraySlice(sections, 1 , length(sections) - 1 ) ) AS shape_lines FROM input_sections ), -- Parse shape data parsed_shapes AS ( SELECT shape_lines, -- Transform shape lines: first line is name, rest is pattern arrayMap( line_index - > if( line_index = 1 , -- First line: remove ':' from name replaceAll(shape_lines[line_index], ':' , '' ), -- Other lines: convert '#' to 1, '.' to 0 replaceRegexpAll( replaceRegexpAll(shape_lines[line_index], '#' , '1' ), '\\.' , '0' ) ), arrayEnumerate(shape_lines) ) AS transformed_lines FROM shapes_sections ), -- Convert shape patterns to binary arrays shape_patterns AS ( SELECT transformed_lines, arrayMap( line - > arrayMap( char - > toUInt8( char ), ngrams(line, 1 ) ), arraySlice(transformed_lines, 2 ) ) AS shape_grid FROM parsed_shapes ), -- Calculate area needed for each shape shape_areas AS ( SELECT groupArray( arrayCount( cell - > cell = 1 , arrayFlatten(shape_grid) ) ) AS areas_per_shape FROM shape_patterns ), -- Parse region specifications parsed_regions AS ( SELECT arrayJoin( arrayMap( line - > splitByString( ': ' , line), region_lines ) ) AS region_parts FROM regions_section ), -- Calculate region dimensions and requested volumes region_specifications AS ( SELECT region_parts, -- Calculate total region area (product of dimensions) arrayProduct( arrayMap( dim - > toUInt32(dim), splitByChar( 'x' , region_parts[ 1 ]) ) ) AS total_region_area, -- Extract requested volumes for each shape arrayMap( vol - > toUInt8(vol), splitByChar( ' ' , region_parts[ 2 ]) ) AS requested_shape_volumes FROM parsed_regions ), -- Check if each region can fit the requested shapes region_fit_analysis AS ( SELECT total_region_area, requested_shape_volumes, areas_per_shape, -- Calculate total area needed: sum of (volume * area) for each shape arraySum( (volume, area) - > volume * area, requested_shape_volumes, areas_per_shape ) AS total_area_needed, -- Check if shapes fit in region total_area_needed <= total_region_area AS shapes_fit FROM region_specifications CROSS JOIN shape_areas ), -- Count regions where shapes fit solution AS ( SELECT countIf(shapes_fit) AS solution FROM region_fit_analysis ) -- Return final answer SELECT solution -- 463 with my input FROM solution