Solving the "Impossible" in ClickHouse: Advent of Code 2025

Introduction #
Every December, the programming community gathers for a collective ritual: Advent of Code. Created by Eric Wastl, it is an Advent calendar of small programming puzzles that releases a new challenge every day from December 1st through the 12th.
These aren't your typical "fix the bug" or "build an API" tasks. They are algorithmic challenges that require complex data structures, graph traversal, 3D geometry, cellular automata simulations, and pathfinding algorithms. Naturally, developers usually reach for general-purpose languages like Python, Rust, Go, or C++ to solve them.
Why not SQL? #
Asking a database to solve these problems is generally considered a mistake. Standard SQL is a declarative language designed for retrieving and aggregating relational data, not for imperative game loops or complex state management. It lacks native support for the data structures usually required for these puzzles (like stacks, queues, or trees), and attempting to solve them with standard JOINs usually leads to performance disasters or syntax errors. In short, solving Advent of Code in SQL is widely considered "impossible" - or at least, incredibly painful.
The ClickHouse approach #
At ClickHouse, we don't like the word "impossible." We believe that with the right tools, everything is a data problem. ClickHouse isn't just a fast OLAP database; it is a vectorized query engine with a massive library of analytical functions that can be
abused bent to solve general-purpose computing problems.
To prove it, we decided to complete the 2025 Advent of Code unconventionally: using pure ClickHouse SQL.
The rules #
To ensure we didn't take any shortcuts, we imposed three strict rules on our solutions:
Pure ClickHouse SQL only: we allowed absolutely no User Defined Functions (UDFs), and specifically no executable UDFs that would allow us to "cheat" by shelling out to Python or Bash. If the query engine couldn't do it natively, we couldn't do it.
Raw inputs only: in Advent of Code, the input is often a messy text file. Sometimes a list of numbers, sometimes an ASCII art map, or a block of cryptic instructions. We were not allowed to pre-process this data. The solution query must accept the raw puzzle input string exactly as provided by the AoC challenge and parse it within the query.
"Single query" constraint: this is the hardest rule of all. We were not allowed to create tables, materialized views, or temporary tables to store intermediate state. The entire puzzle—from parsing the input, to solving Part 1, to solving the (often substantially more complex) Part 2—must be executed as a single, atomic query. This required us to rely heavily on CTEs to chain our logic together in one uninterrupted execution.
Below are the solutions for all 12 days of Advent of Code 2025, demonstrating how we turned "impossible" algorithmic challenges into pure ClickHouse SQL queries.
Note: in order to comply with Advent of Code's distribution policy, the queries below use a wrapper
URL()table to fetch the raw puzzle inputs without exposing them. The original query versions with handling for direct string inputs can be found in our ClickHouse/TreeHouse repository.
Day 1: The Secret Entrance #
The Puzzle: The elves have locked their secret entrance with a rotating dial safe. The puzzle involves simulating the movement of a dial labeled 0-99 based on a sequence of instructions like L68 (turn left 68 clicks) or R48 (turn right 48 clicks).
- Part 1 asks for the final position of the dial after all rotations, starting from 50.
- Part 2 requires a more complex simulation: counting exactly how many times the dial points to 0 during the entire process, including intermediate clicks as it rotates past zero multiple times.
How we solved this in ClickHouse SQL: We treated this simulation as a stream processing problem rather than a procedural loop. Since the state of the dial depends entirely on the history of moves, we can calculate the cumulative position for every single instruction at once. We parsed the directions into positive (Right) and negative (Left) integers, then used a window function to create a running total of steps. For Part 2, where we needed to detect "zero crossings," we compared the current running total with the previous row's total to determine if the dial passed 0.
Implementation details:
sum() OVER (...): We used standard SQL window functions to maintain the "running total" of the dial's position. By normalizing the left/right directions into positive/negative values, we tracked the cumulative position for every row in a single pass.
sum(normalized_steps) OVER (ORDER BY instruction_id) AS raw_position
lagInFrame: To count how many times we passed zero, we needed to know where the dial started before the current rotation. We used
lagInFrameto peek at the position from the previous row. This allowed us to compare the start and end points of a rotation and mathematically determine if 0 fell between them.
Full Solution: