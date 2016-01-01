Distance Functions

Calculates the sum of absolute values of a vector.

Syntax

Alias: normL1 .

Arguments

vector — Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Examples

Query:

Result:

Calculates the square root of the sum of the squares of the vector values.

Syntax

Alias: normL2 .

Arguments

vector — Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the square root of the sum of the squares of the vector values (the L2Norm) squared.

Syntax

Alias: normL2Squared .

*Arguments

vector — Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the maximum of absolute values of a vector.

Syntax

Alias: normLinf .

Arguments

vector — Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Linf-norm or the maximum absolute value. Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the root of p -th power of the sum of the absolute values of a vector in the power of p .

Syntax

Alias: normLp .

Arguments

vector — Tuple or Array.

— Tuple or Array. p — The power. Possible values: real number in [1; inf) . UInt or Float.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in L1 space (1-norm (taxicab geometry distance)).

Syntax

Alias: distanceL1 .

Arguments

vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.

— First vector. Tuple or Array. vector2 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in Euclidean space (Euclidean distance).

Syntax

Alias: distanceL2 .

Arguments

vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.

— First vector. Tuple or Array. vector2 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the sum of the squares of the difference between the corresponding elements of two vectors.

Syntax

Alias: distanceL2Squared .

Arguments

vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.

— First vector. Tuple or Array. vector2 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Sum of the squares of the difference between the corresponding elements of two vectors. Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in L_{inf} space (maximum norm).

Syntax

Alias: distanceLinf .

Arguments

vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.

— First vector. Tuple or Array. vector1 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in Lp space (p-norm distance).

Syntax

Alias: distanceLp .

Arguments

vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.

— First vector. Tuple or Array. vector2 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.

— Second vector. Tuple or Array. p — The power. Possible values: real number from [1; inf) . UInt or Float.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in L1 space (taxicab geometry).

Syntax

Alias: normalizeL1 .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Unit vector. Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in Euclidean space (using Euclidean distance).

Syntax

Alias: normalizeL1 .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Unit vector. Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in L_{inf} space (using maximum norm).

Syntax

Alias: normalizeLinf .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

Returned value

Unit vector. Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in Lp space (using p-norm).

Syntax

Alias: normalizeLp .

Arguments

tuple — Tuple.

— Tuple. p — The power. Possible values: any number from [1;inf). UInt or Float.

Returned value

Unit vector. Tuple of Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the cosine distance between two vectors (the values of the tuples are the coordinates). The smaller the returned value is, the more similar are the vectors.

Syntax

Arguments

vector1 — First tuple. Tuple or Array.

— First tuple. Tuple or Array. vector2 — Second tuple. Tuple or Array.

Returned value

Cosine of the angle between two vectors subtracted from one. Float.

Examples

Query:

Result: