Distance Functions

L1Norm

Calculates the sum of absolute values of a vector.

Syntax

Alias: normL1.

Arguments

Returned value

Examples

Query:

Result:

L2Norm

Calculates the square root of the sum of the squares of the vector values.

Syntax

Alias: normL2.

Arguments

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

L2SquaredNorm

Calculates the square root of the sum of the squares of the vector values (the L2Norm) squared.

Syntax

Alias: normL2Squared.

*Arguments

Returned value

  • L2-norm squared. Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

LinfNorm

Calculates the maximum of absolute values of a vector.

Syntax

Alias: normLinf.

Arguments

Returned value

  • Linf-norm or the maximum absolute value. Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

LpNorm

Calculates the root of p-th power of the sum of the absolute values of a vector in the power of p.

Syntax

Alias: normLp.

Arguments

  • vectorTuple or Array.
  • p — The power. Possible values: real number in [1; inf). UInt or Float.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

L1Distance

Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in L1 space (1-norm (taxicab geometry distance)).

Syntax

Alias: distanceL1.

Arguments

Returned value

  • 1-norm distance. Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

L2Distance

Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in Euclidean space (Euclidean distance).

Syntax

Alias: distanceL2.

Arguments

Returned value

  • 2-norm distance. Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

L2SquaredDistance

Calculates the sum of the squares of the difference between the corresponding elements of two vectors.

Syntax

Alias: distanceL2Squared.

Arguments

Returned value

  • Sum of the squares of the difference between the corresponding elements of two vectors. Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

LinfDistance

Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in L_{inf} space (maximum norm).

Syntax

Alias: distanceLinf.

Arguments

Returned value

  • Infinity-norm distance. Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

LpDistance

Calculates the distance between two points (the values of the vectors are the coordinates) in Lp space (p-norm distance).

Syntax

Alias: distanceLp.

Arguments

  • vector1 — First vector. Tuple or Array.
  • vector2 — Second vector. Tuple or Array.
  • p — The power. Possible values: real number from [1; inf). UInt or Float.

Returned value

  • p-norm distance. Float.

Example

Query:

Result:

L1Normalize

Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in L1 space (taxicab geometry).

Syntax

Alias: normalizeL1.

Arguments

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

L2Normalize

Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in Euclidean space (using Euclidean distance).

Syntax

Alias: normalizeL1.

Arguments

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

LinfNormalize

Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in L_{inf} space (using maximum norm).

Syntax

Alias: normalizeLinf .

Arguments

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

LpNormalize

Calculates the unit vector of a given vector (the values of the tuple are the coordinates) in Lp space (using p-norm).

Syntax

Alias: normalizeLp .

Arguments

  • tupleTuple.
  • p — The power. Possible values: any number from [1;inf). UInt or Float.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

cosineDistance

Calculates the cosine distance between two vectors (the values of the tuples are the coordinates). The smaller the returned value is, the more similar are the vectors.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

  • Cosine of the angle between two vectors subtracted from one. Float.

Examples

Query:

Result: