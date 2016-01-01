Functions for Replacing in Strings
General strings functions and functions for searching in strings are described separately.
overlay
Replace part of the string
input with another string
replace, starting at the 1-based index
offset.
Syntax
Parameters
s: A string type String.
replace: A string type String.
offset: An integer type Int (1-based). If
offsetis negative, it is counted from the end of the string
s.
length: Optional. An integer type Int.
lengthspecifies the length of the snippet within the input string
sto be replaced. If
lengthis not specified, the number of bytes removed from
sequals the length of
replace; otherwise
lengthbytes are removed.
Returned value
- A String data type value.
Example
Result:
Result:
overlayUTF8
Replace part of the string
input with another string
replace, starting at the 1-based index
offset.
Assumes that the string contains valid UTF-8 encoded text. If this assumption is violated, no exception is thrown and the result is undefined.
Syntax
Parameters
s: A string type String.
replace: A string type String.
offset: An integer type Int (1-based). If
offsetis negative, it is counted from the end of the input string
s.
length: Optional. An integer type Int.
lengthspecifies the length of the snippet within the input string
sto be replaced. If
lengthis not specified, the number of characters removed from
sequals the length of
replace; otherwise
lengthcharacters are removed.
Returned value
- A String data type value.
Example
Result:
replaceOne
Replaces the first occurrence of the substring
pattern in
haystack by the
replacement string.
Syntax
replaceAll
Replaces all occurrences of the substring
pattern in
haystack by the
replacement string.
Syntax
Alias:
replace.
replaceRegexpOne
Replaces the first occurrence of the substring matching the regular expression
pattern (in re2 syntax) in
haystack by the
replacement string.
replacement can contain substitutions
\0-\9.
Substitutions
\1-\9 correspond to the 1st to 9th capturing group (submatch), substitution
\0 corresponds to the entire match.
To use a verbatim
\ character in the
pattern or
replacement strings, escape it using
\.
Also keep in mind that string literals require extra escaping.
Syntax
Example
Converting ISO dates to American format:
Result:
Copying a string ten times:
Result:
replaceRegexpAll
Like
replaceRegexpOne but replaces all occurrences of the pattern.
Alias:
REGEXP_REPLACE.
Example
Result:
As an exception, if a regular expression worked on an empty substring, the replacement is not made more than once, e.g.:
Result:
regexpQuoteMeta
Adds a backslash before these characters with special meaning in regular expressions:
\0,
\\,
|,
(,
),
^,
$,
.,
[,
],
?,
*,
+,
{,
:,
-.
This implementation slightly differs from re2::RE2::QuoteMeta. It escapes zero byte as
\0 instead of
\x00 and it escapes only required characters.
For more information, see RE2
Syntax
format
Format the
pattern string with the values (strings, integers, etc.) listed in the arguments, similar to formatting in Python. The pattern string can contain replacement fields surrounded by curly braces
{}. Anything not contained in braces is considered literal text and copied verbatim into the output. Literal brace character can be escaped by two braces:
{{ '{{' }} and
{{ '}}' }}. Field names can be numbers (starting from zero) or empty (then they are implicitly given monotonically increasing numbers).
Syntax
Example
With implicit numbers:
translate
Replaces characters in the string
s using a one-to-one character mapping defined by
from and
to strings.
from and
to must be constant ASCII strings.
If
from and
to have equal sizes, each occurrence of the 1st character of
first in
s is replaced by the 1st character of
to, the 2nd character of
first in
s is replaced by the 2nd character of
to, etc.
If
from contains more characters than
to, all occurrences of the characters at the end of
from that have no corresponding character in
to are deleted from
s.
Non-ASCII characters in
s are not modified by the function.
Syntax
Example
Result:
from and
to arguments have different lengths:
Result:
translateUTF8
Like translate but assumes
s,
from and
to are UTF-8 encoded strings.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
- A String data type value.
Examples
Query:
printf
The
printf function formats the given string with the values (strings, integers, floating-points etc.) listed in the arguments, similar to printf function in C++. The format string can contain format specifiers starting with
% character. Anything not contained in
% and the following format specifier is considered literal text and copied verbatim into the output. Literal
% character can be escaped by
%%.
Syntax
Example
Query: