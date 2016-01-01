Functions for Working with Polygons

Returns a WKT (Well Known Text) geometric object from various Geo Data Types. Supported WKT objects are:

POINT

POLYGON

MULTIPOLYGON

LINESTRING

MULTILINESTRING

Syntax

Parameters

geo_data can be one of the following Geo Data Types or their underlying primitive types:

Returned value

WKT geometric object POINT is returned for a Point.

is returned for a Point. WKT geometric object POLYGON is returned for a Polygon

is returned for a Polygon WKT geometric object MULTIPOLYGON is returned for a MultiPolygon.

is returned for a MultiPolygon. WKT geometric object LINESTRING is returned for a LineString.

is returned for a LineString. WKT geometric object MULTILINESTRING is returned for a MultiLineString.

Examples

POINT from tuple:

POLYGON from an array of tuples or an array of tuple arrays:

MULTIPOLYGON from an array of multi-dimensional tuple arrays:

Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a MultiPolygon type.

type output MultiPolygon [[[(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)],[(4,4),(5,4),(5,5),(4,5),(4,4)]],[[(-10,-10),(-10,-9),(-9,10),(-10,-10)]]]

String starting with MULTIPOLYGON

MultiPolygon

Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a Polygon type.

type output Polygon [[(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)]]

String starting with POLYGON

Polygon

The readWKTPoint function in ClickHouse parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a Point geometry and returns a point in the internal ClickHouse format.

wkt_string : The input WKT string representing a Point geometry.

The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the Point geometry.

Parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a LineString geometry and returns it in the internal ClickHouse format.

wkt_string : The input WKT string representing a LineString geometry.

The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the linestring geometry.

Parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a MultiLineString geometry and returns it in the internal ClickHouse format.

wkt_string : The input WKT string representing a MultiLineString geometry.

The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the multilinestring geometry.

Parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a Polygon geometry and returns a ring (closed linestring) in the internal ClickHouse format.

wkt_string : The input WKT string representing a Polygon geometry.

The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the ring (closed linestring) geometry.

Returns true or false depending on whether or not one polygon lies completely inside another polygon. Reference https://www.boost.org/doc/libs/1_62_0/libs/geometry/doc/html/geometry/reference/algorithms/within/within_2.html

UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true

Calculates the minimal distance between two points where one point belongs to the first polygon and the second to another polygon. Spherical means that coordinates are interpreted as coordinates on a pure and ideal sphere, which is not true for the Earth. Using this type of coordinate system speeds up execution, but of course is not precise.

Two polygons

Float64

Calculates distance between two polygons

Two polygons

Float64

Returns true if two polygons are equal

Two polygons

UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true

Calculates the spatial set theoretic symmetric difference (XOR) between two polygons

Polygons

MultiPolygon

The same as polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical , but the coordinates are in the Cartesian coordinate system; which is more close to the model of the real Earth.

Polygons

MultiPolygon

Calculates the intersection (AND) between polygons, coordinates are spherical.

Polygons

MultiPolygon

Returns true if the second polygon is within the first polygon.

Two polygons

UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true

Calculates a convex hull. Reference

Coordinates are in Cartesian coordinate system.

MultiPolygon

Polygon

Calculates the surface area of a polygon.

Polygon

Float

Calculates a union (OR).

Polygons

MultiPolygon

Calculates the perimeter of the polygon.

This is the polygon representing Zimbabwe:

Calculates the intersection of polygons.

Polygons

MultiPolygon

Calculates the area of a polygon

Polygon

Float64

Calculates the perimeter of a polygon.

Polygon

Float64

Calculates the union of polygons.

Polygons

MultiPolygon

For more information on geometry systems, see this presentation about the Boost library, which is what ClickHouse uses.