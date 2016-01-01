Functions for Working with Polygons
WKT
Returns a WKT (Well Known Text) geometric object from various Geo Data Types. Supported WKT objects are:
- POINT
- POLYGON
- MULTIPOLYGON
- LINESTRING
- MULTILINESTRING
Syntax
Parameters
geo_data can be one of the following Geo Data Types or their underlying primitive types:
Returned value
- WKT geometric object
POINTis returned for a Point.
- WKT geometric object
POLYGONis returned for a Polygon
- WKT geometric object
MULTIPOLYGONis returned for a MultiPolygon.
- WKT geometric object
LINESTRINGis returned for a LineString.
- WKT geometric object
MULTILINESTRINGis returned for a MultiLineString.
Examples
POINT from tuple:
POLYGON from an array of tuples or an array of tuple arrays:
MULTIPOLYGON from an array of multi-dimensional tuple arrays:
readWKTMultiPolygon
Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a MultiPolygon type.
Example
|type
|output
|MultiPolygon
|[[[(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)],[(4,4),(5,4),(5,5),(4,5),(4,4)]],[[(-10,-10),(-10,-9),(-9,10),(-10,-10)]]]
Input parameters
String starting with
MULTIPOLYGON
Returned value
MultiPolygon
readWKTPolygon
Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a Polygon type.
Example
|type
|output
|Polygon
|[[(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)]]
Input parameters
String starting with
POLYGON
Returned value
Polygon
readWKTPoint
The
readWKTPoint function in ClickHouse parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a Point geometry and returns a point in the internal ClickHouse format.
Syntax
Arguments
wkt_string: The input WKT string representing a Point geometry.
Returned value
The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the Point geometry.
Example
readWKTLineString
Parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a LineString geometry and returns it in the internal ClickHouse format.
Syntax
Arguments
wkt_string: The input WKT string representing a LineString geometry.
Returned value
The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the linestring geometry.
Example
readWKTMultiLineString
Parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a MultiLineString geometry and returns it in the internal ClickHouse format.
Syntax
Arguments
wkt_string: The input WKT string representing a MultiLineString geometry.
Returned value
The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the multilinestring geometry.
Example
readWKTRing
Parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a Polygon geometry and returns a ring (closed linestring) in the internal ClickHouse format.
Syntax
Arguments
wkt_string: The input WKT string representing a Polygon geometry.
Returned value
The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the ring (closed linestring) geometry.
Example
polygonsWithinSpherical
Returns true or false depending on whether or not one polygon lies completely inside another polygon. Reference https://www.boost.org/doc/libs/1_62_0/libs/geometry/doc/html/geometry/reference/algorithms/within/within_2.html
Example
Input parameters
Returned value
UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true
polygonsDistanceSpherical
Calculates the minimal distance between two points where one point belongs to the first polygon and the second to another polygon. Spherical means that coordinates are interpreted as coordinates on a pure and ideal sphere, which is not true for the Earth. Using this type of coordinate system speeds up execution, but of course is not precise.
Example
Input parameters
Two polygons
Returned value
Float64
polygonsDistanceCartesian
Calculates distance between two polygons
Example
Input parameters
Two polygons
Returned value
Float64
polygonsEqualsCartesian
Returns true if two polygons are equal
Example
Input parameters
Two polygons
Returned value
UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true
polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical
Calculates the spatial set theoretic symmetric difference (XOR) between two polygons
Example
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonsSymDifferenceCartesian
The same as
polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical, but the coordinates are in the Cartesian coordinate system; which is more close to the model of the real Earth.
Example
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonsIntersectionSpherical
Calculates the intersection (AND) between polygons, coordinates are spherical.
Example
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonsWithinCartesian
Returns true if the second polygon is within the first polygon.
Example
Input parameters
Two polygons
Returned value
UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true
polygonConvexHullCartesian
Calculates a convex hull. Reference
Coordinates are in Cartesian coordinate system.
Example
Input parameters
MultiPolygon
Returned value
Polygon
polygonAreaSpherical
Calculates the surface area of a polygon.
Example
Input parameters
Polygon
Returned value
Float
polygonsUnionSpherical
Calculates a union (OR).
Example
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonPerimeterSpherical
Calculates the perimeter of the polygon.
Example
This is the polygon representing Zimbabwe:
Input parameters
Returned value
polygonsIntersectionCartesian
Calculates the intersection of polygons.
Example
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
polygonAreaCartesian
Calculates the area of a polygon
Example
Input parameters
Polygon
Returned value
Float64
polygonPerimeterCartesian
Calculates the perimeter of a polygon.
Example
Input parameters
Polygon
Returned value
Float64
polygonsUnionCartesian
Calculates the union of polygons.
Example
Input parameters
Polygons
Returned value
MultiPolygon
For more information on geometry systems, see this presentation about the Boost library, which is what ClickHouse uses.