Functions for Working with Polygons

WKT

Returns a WKT (Well Known Text) geometric object from various Geo Data Types. Supported WKT objects are:

  • POINT
  • POLYGON
  • MULTIPOLYGON
  • LINESTRING
  • MULTILINESTRING

Syntax

Parameters

geo_data can be one of the following Geo Data Types or their underlying primitive types:

Returned value

  • WKT geometric object POINT is returned for a Point.
  • WKT geometric object POLYGON is returned for a Polygon
  • WKT geometric object MULTIPOLYGON is returned for a MultiPolygon.
  • WKT geometric object LINESTRING is returned for a LineString.
  • WKT geometric object MULTILINESTRING is returned for a MultiLineString.

Examples

POINT from tuple:

POLYGON from an array of tuples or an array of tuple arrays:

MULTIPOLYGON from an array of multi-dimensional tuple arrays:

readWKTMultiPolygon

Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a MultiPolygon type.

Example

typeoutput
MultiPolygon[[[(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)],[(4,4),(5,4),(5,5),(4,5),(4,4)]],[[(-10,-10),(-10,-9),(-9,10),(-10,-10)]]]

Input parameters

String starting with MULTIPOLYGON

Returned value

MultiPolygon

readWKTPolygon

Converts a WKT (Well Known Text) MultiPolygon into a Polygon type.

Example

typeoutput
Polygon[[(2,0),(10,0),(10,10),(0,10),(2,0)]]

Input parameters

String starting with POLYGON

Returned value

Polygon

readWKTPoint

The readWKTPoint function in ClickHouse parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a Point geometry and returns a point in the internal ClickHouse format.

Syntax

Arguments

  • wkt_string: The input WKT string representing a Point geometry.

Returned value

The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the Point geometry.

Example

readWKTLineString

Parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a LineString geometry and returns it in the internal ClickHouse format.

Syntax

Arguments

  • wkt_string: The input WKT string representing a LineString geometry.

Returned value

The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the linestring geometry.

Example

readWKTMultiLineString

Parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a MultiLineString geometry and returns it in the internal ClickHouse format.

Syntax

Arguments

  • wkt_string: The input WKT string representing a MultiLineString geometry.

Returned value

The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the multilinestring geometry.

Example

readWKTRing

Parses a Well-Known Text (WKT) representation of a Polygon geometry and returns a ring (closed linestring) in the internal ClickHouse format.

Syntax

Arguments

  • wkt_string: The input WKT string representing a Polygon geometry.

Returned value

The function returns a ClickHouse internal representation of the ring (closed linestring) geometry.

Example

polygonsWithinSpherical

Returns true or false depending on whether or not one polygon lies completely inside another polygon. Reference https://www.boost.org/doc/libs/1_62_0/libs/geometry/doc/html/geometry/reference/algorithms/within/within_2.html

Example

Input parameters

Returned value

UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true

polygonsDistanceSpherical

Calculates the minimal distance between two points where one point belongs to the first polygon and the second to another polygon. Spherical means that coordinates are interpreted as coordinates on a pure and ideal sphere, which is not true for the Earth. Using this type of coordinate system speeds up execution, but of course is not precise.

Example

Input parameters

Two polygons

Returned value

Float64

polygonsDistanceCartesian

Calculates distance between two polygons

Example

Input parameters

Two polygons

Returned value

Float64

polygonsEqualsCartesian

Returns true if two polygons are equal

Example

Input parameters

Two polygons

Returned value

UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true

polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical

Calculates the spatial set theoretic symmetric difference (XOR) between two polygons

Example

Input parameters

Polygons

Returned value

MultiPolygon

polygonsSymDifferenceCartesian

The same as polygonsSymDifferenceSpherical, but the coordinates are in the Cartesian coordinate system; which is more close to the model of the real Earth.

Example

Input parameters

Polygons

Returned value

MultiPolygon

polygonsIntersectionSpherical

Calculates the intersection (AND) between polygons, coordinates are spherical.

Example

Input parameters

Polygons

Returned value

MultiPolygon

polygonsWithinCartesian

Returns true if the second polygon is within the first polygon.

Example

Input parameters

Two polygons

Returned value

UInt8, 0 for false, 1 for true

polygonConvexHullCartesian

Calculates a convex hull. Reference

Coordinates are in Cartesian coordinate system.

Example

Input parameters

MultiPolygon

Returned value

Polygon

polygonAreaSpherical

Calculates the surface area of a polygon.

Example

Input parameters

Polygon

Returned value

Float

polygonsUnionSpherical

Calculates a union (OR).

Example

Input parameters

Polygons

Returned value

MultiPolygon

polygonPerimeterSpherical

Calculates the perimeter of the polygon.

Example

This is the polygon representing Zimbabwe:

Input parameters

Returned value

polygonsIntersectionCartesian

Calculates the intersection of polygons.

Example

Input parameters

Polygons

Returned value

MultiPolygon

polygonAreaCartesian

Calculates the area of a polygon

Example

Input parameters

Polygon

Returned value

Float64

polygonPerimeterCartesian

Calculates the perimeter of a polygon.

Example

Input parameters

Polygon

Returned value

Float64

polygonsUnionCartesian

Calculates the union of polygons.

Example

Input parameters

Polygons

Returned value

MultiPolygon

For more information on geometry systems, see this presentation about the Boost library, which is what ClickHouse uses.