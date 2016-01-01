Array Functions
empty
Checks whether the input array is empty.
Syntax
An array is considered empty if it does not contain any elements.
Can be optimized by enabling the
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only size0 subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole array column. The query
SELECT empty(arr) FROM TABLE; transforms to
SELECT arr.size0 = 0 FROM TABLE;.
The function also works for strings or UUID.
Arguments
[x]— Input array. Array.
Returned value
- Returns
1for an empty array or
0for a non-empty array. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
notEmpty
Checks whether the input array is non-empty.
Syntax
An array is considered non-empty if it contains at least one element.
Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only size0 subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole array column. The query
SELECT notEmpty(arr) FROM table transforms to
SELECT arr.size0 != 0 FROM TABLE.
The function also works for strings or UUID.
Arguments
[x]— Input array. Array.
Returned value
- Returns
1for a non-empty array or
0for an empty array. UInt8.
Example
Query:
Result:
length
Returns the number of items in the array. The result type is UInt64. The function also works for strings.
Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only size0 subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole array column. The query
SELECT length(arr) FROM table transforms to
SELECT arr.size0 FROM TABLE.
Alias:
OCTET_LENGTH
emptyArrayUInt8
Returns an empty UInt8 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayUInt16
Returns an empty UInt16 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayUInt32
Returns an empty UInt32 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayUInt64
Returns an empty UInt64 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayInt8
Returns an empty Int8 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayInt16
Returns an empty Int16 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayInt32
Returns an empty Int32 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayInt64
Returns an empty Int64 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayFloat32
Returns an empty Float32 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayFloat64
Returns an empty Float64 array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayDate
Returns an empty Date array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
emptyArrayDateTime
Returns an empty DateTime array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayString
Returns an empty String array.
Syntax
Arguments
None.
Returned value
An empty array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
emptyArrayToSingle
Accepts an empty array and returns a one-element array that is equal to the default value.
range(end), range([start, ] end [, step])
Returns an array of numbers from
start to
end - 1 by
step. The supported types are UInt8, UInt16, UInt32, UInt64, Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64.
Syntax
Arguments
start— The first element of the array. Optional, required if
stepis used. Default value: 0.
end— The number before which the array is constructed. Required.
step— Determines the incremental step between each element in the array. Optional. Default value: 1.
Returned value
- Array of numbers from
startto
end - 1by
step.
Implementation details
- All arguments
start,
end,
stepmust be below data types:
UInt8,
UInt16,
UInt32,
UInt64,
Int8,
Int16,
Int32,
Int64, as well as elements of the returned array, which's type is a super type of all arguments.
- An exception is thrown if query results in arrays with a total length of more than number of elements specified by the function_range_max_elements_in_block setting.
- Returns Null if any argument has Nullable(Nothing) type. An exception is thrown if any argument has Null value (Nullable(T) type).
Examples
Query:
Result:
array(x1, ...), operator [x1, ...]
Creates an array from the function arguments. The arguments must be constants and have types that have the smallest common type. At least one argument must be passed, because otherwise it isn't clear which type of array to create. That is, you can't use this function to create an empty array (to do that, use the 'emptyArray*' function described above). Returns an 'Array(T)' type result, where 'T' is the smallest common type out of the passed arguments.
arrayWithConstant(length, elem)
Creates an array of length
length filled with the constant
elem.
arrayConcat
Combines arrays passed as arguments.
Arguments
arrays– Arbitrary number of arguments of Array type.
Example
arrayElement(arr, n), operator arr[n]
Get the element with the index
n from the array
arr.
n must be any integer type.
Indexes in an array begin from one.
Negative indexes are supported. In this case, it selects the corresponding element numbered from the end. For example,
arr[-1] is the last item in the array.
If the index falls outside of the bounds of an array, it returns some default value (0 for numbers, an empty string for strings, etc.), except for the case with a non-constant array and a constant index 0 (in this case there will be an error
Array indices are 1-based).
has(arr, elem)
Checks whether the 'arr' array has the 'elem' element. Returns 0 if the element is not in the array, or 1 if it is.
NULL is processed as a value.
arrayElementOrNull(arr, n)
Get the element with the index
nfrom the array
arr.
n must be any integer type.
Indexes in an array begin from one.
Negative indexes are supported. In this case, it selects the corresponding element numbered from the end. For example,
arr[-1] is the last item in the array.
If the index falls outside of the bounds of an array, it returns
NULL instead of a default value.
Examples
hasAll
Checks whether one array is a subset of another.
Arguments
set– Array of any type with a set of elements.
subset– Array of any type that shares a common supertype with
setcontaining elements that should be tested to be a subset of
set.
Return values
1, if
setcontains all of the elements from
subset.
0, otherwise.
Raises an exception
NO_COMMON_TYPE if the set and subset elements do not share a common supertype.
Peculiar properties
- An empty array is a subset of any array.
Nullprocessed as a value.
- Order of values in both of arrays does not matter.
Examples
SELECT hasAll([], []) returns 1.
SELECT hasAll([1, Null], [Null]) returns 1.
SELECT hasAll([1.0, 2, 3, 4], [1, 3]) returns 1.
SELECT hasAll(['a', 'b'], ['a']) returns 1.
SELECT hasAll([1], ['a']) raises a
NO_COMMON_TYPE exception.
SELECT hasAll([[1, 2], [3, 4]], [[1, 2], [3, 5]]) returns 0.
hasAny
Checks whether two arrays have intersection by some elements.
Arguments
array1– Array of any type with a set of elements.
array2– Array of any type that shares a common supertype with
array1.
Return values
1, if
array1and
array2have one similar element at least.
0, otherwise.
Raises an exception
NO_COMMON_TYPE if the array1 and array2 elements do not share a common supertype.
Peculiar properties
Nullprocessed as a value.
- Order of values in both of arrays does not matter.
Examples
SELECT hasAny([1], []) returns
0.
SELECT hasAny([Null], [Null, 1]) returns
1.
SELECT hasAny([-128, 1., 512], [1]) returns
1.
SELECT hasAny([[1, 2], [3, 4]], ['a', 'c']) raises a
NO_COMMON_TYPE exception.
SELECT hasAll([[1, 2], [3, 4]], [[1, 2], [1, 2]]) returns
1.
hasSubstr
Checks whether all the elements of array2 appear in array1 in the same exact order. Therefore, the function will return 1, if and only if
array1 = prefix + array2 + suffix.
In other words, the functions will check whether all the elements of
array2 are contained in
array1 like
the
hasAll function. In addition, it will check that the elements are observed in the same order in both
array1 and
array2.
For Example:
hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [2,3])returns 1. However,
hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [3,2])will return
0.
hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [1,2,3])returns 1. However,
hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [1,2,4])will return
0.
Arguments
array1– Array of any type with a set of elements.
array2– Array of any type with a set of elements.
Return values
1, if
array1contains
array2.
0, otherwise.
Raises an exception
NO_COMMON_TYPE if the array1 and array2 elements do not share a common supertype.
Peculiar properties
- The function will return
1if
array2is empty.
Nullprocessed as a value. In other words
hasSubstr([1, 2, NULL, 3, 4], [2,3])will return
0. However,
hasSubstr([1, 2, NULL, 3, 4], [2,NULL,3])will return
1
- Order of values in both of arrays does matter.
Examples
SELECT hasSubstr([], []) returns 1.
SELECT hasSubstr([1, Null], [Null]) returns 1.
SELECT hasSubstr([1.0, 2, 3, 4], [1, 3]) returns 0.
SELECT hasSubstr(['a', 'b'], ['a']) returns 1.
SELECT hasSubstr(['a', 'b' , 'c'], ['a', 'b']) returns 1.
SELECT hasSubstr(['a', 'b' , 'c'], ['a', 'c']) returns 0.
SELECT hasSubstr([[1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]], [[1, 2], [3, 4]]) returns 1.
i
SELECT hasSubstr([1, 2, NULL, 3, 4], ['a']) raises a
NO_COMMON_TYPE exception.
indexOf(arr, x)
Returns the index of the first element with value 'x' (starting from 1) if it is in the array. If the array does not contain the searched-for value, the function returns 0.
Example:
Elements set to
NULL are handled as normal values.
indexOfAssumeSorted(arr, x)
Returns the index of the first element with value 'x' (starting from 1) if it is in the array. If the array does not contain the searched-for value, the function returns 0. Assumes that the array is sorted in ascending order (i.e., the function uses binary search). If the array is not sorted, results are undefined. If the internal array is of type Nullable, function 'indexOf' will be called.
Example:
arrayCount([func,] arr1, ...)
Returns the number of elements for which
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0. If
func is not specified, it returns the number of non-zero elements in the array.
Note that the
arrayCount is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
arrayDotProduct
Returns the dot product of two arrays.
Syntax
Alias:
scalarProduct,
dotProduct
Parameters
vector1: First vector. Array or Tuple of numeric values.
vector2: Second vector. Array or Tuple of numeric values.
The sizes of the two vectors must be equal. Arrays and Tuples may also contain mixed element types.
Returned value
- The dot product of the two vectors. Numeric.
The return type is determined by the type of the arguments. If Arrays or Tuples contain mixed element types then the result type is the supertype.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
countEqual(arr, x)
Returns the number of elements in the array equal to x. Equivalent to arrayCount (elem -> elem = x, arr).
NULL elements are handled as separate values.
Example:
arrayEnumerate(arr)
Returns the array [1, 2, 3, ..., length (arr) ]
This function is normally used with ARRAY JOIN. It allows counting something just once for each array after applying ARRAY JOIN. Example:
In this example, Reaches is the number of conversions (the strings received after applying ARRAY JOIN), and Hits is the number of pageviews (strings before ARRAY JOIN). In this particular case, you can get the same result in an easier way:
This function can also be used in higher-order functions. For example, you can use it to get array indexes for elements that match a condition.
arrayEnumerateUniq
Returns an array the same size as the source array, indicating for each element what its position is among elements with the same value. For example: arrayEnumerateUniq([10, 20, 10, 30]) = [1, 1, 2, 1].
This function is useful when using ARRAY JOIN and aggregation of array elements. Example:
In this example, each goal ID has a calculation of the number of conversions (each element in the Goals nested data structure is a goal that was reached, which we refer to as a conversion) and the number of sessions. Without ARRAY JOIN, we would have counted the number of sessions as sum(Sign). But in this particular case, the rows were multiplied by the nested Goals structure, so in order to count each session one time after this, we apply a condition to the value of the arrayEnumerateUniq(Goals.ID) function.
The arrayEnumerateUniq function can take multiple arrays of the same size as arguments. In this case, uniqueness is considered for tuples of elements in the same positions in all the arrays.
This is necessary when using ARRAY JOIN with a nested data structure and further aggregation across multiple elements in this structure.
arrayEnumerateUniqRanked
Returns an array the same size as the source array, indicating for each element what its position is among elements with the same value. It allows for enumeration of a multidimensional array with the ability to specify how deep to look inside the array.
Syntax
Parameters
clear_depth: Enumerate elements at the specified level separately. Positive Integer less than or equal to
max_arr_depth.
arr: N-dimensional array to enumerate. Array.
max_array_depth: The maximum effective depth. Positive Integer less than or equal to the depth of
arr.
Example
With
clear_depth=1 and
max_array_depth=1, the result of
arrayEnumerateUniqRanked is identical to that which
arrayEnumerateUniq would give for the same array.
Query:
Result:
In this example,
arrayEnumerateUniqRanked is used to obtain an array indicating, for each element of the multidimensional array, what its position is among elements of the same value. For the first row of the passed array,
[1,2,3], the corresponding result is
[1,1,1], indicating that this is the first time
1,
2 and
3 are encountered. For the second row of the provided array,
[2,2,1], the corresponding result is
[2,3,3], indicating that
2 is encountered for a second and third time, and
1 is encountered for the second time. Likewise, for the third row of the provided array
[3] the corresponding result is
[2] indicating that
3 is encountered for the second time.
Query:
Result:
Changing
clear_depth=2, results in elements being enumerated separately for each row.
Query:
Result:
arrayPopBack
Removes the last item from the array.
Arguments
array– Array.
Example
arrayPopFront
Removes the first item from the array.
Arguments
array– Array.
Example
arrayPushBack
Adds one item to the end of the array.
Arguments
array– Array.
single_value– A single value. Only numbers can be added to an array with numbers, and only strings can be added to an array of strings. When adding numbers, ClickHouse automatically sets the
single_valuetype for the data type of the array. For more information about the types of data in ClickHouse, see "Data types". Can be
NULL. The function adds a
NULLelement to an array, and the type of array elements converts to
Nullable.
Example
arrayPushFront
Adds one element to the beginning of the array.
Arguments
array– Array.
single_value– A single value. Only numbers can be added to an array with numbers, and only strings can be added to an array of strings. When adding numbers, ClickHouse automatically sets the
single_valuetype for the data type of the array. For more information about the types of data in ClickHouse, see "Data types". Can be
NULL. The function adds a
NULLelement to an array, and the type of array elements converts to
Nullable.
Example
arrayResize
Changes the length of the array.
Arguments:
array— Array.
size— Required length of the array.
- If
sizeis less than the original size of the array, the array is truncated from the right.
- If
- If
sizeis larger than the initial size of the array, the array is extended to the right with
extendervalues or default values for the data type of the array items.
extender— Value for extending an array. Can be
NULL.
Returned value:
An array of length
size.
Examples of calls
arraySlice
Returns a slice of the array.
Arguments
array– Array of data.
offset– Indent from the edge of the array. A positive value indicates an offset on the left, and a negative value is an indent on the right. Numbering of the array items begins with 1.
length– The length of the required slice. If you specify a negative value, the function returns an open slice
[offset, array_length - length]. If you omit the value, the function returns the slice
[offset, the_end_of_array].
Example
Array elements set to
NULL are handled as normal values.
arrayShingles
Generates an array of "shingles", i.e. consecutive sub-arrays with specified length of the input array.
Syntax
Arguments
array— Input array Array.
length— The length of each shingle.
Returned value
- An array of generated shingles. Array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
arraySort([func,] arr, ...)
Sorts the elements of the
arr array in ascending order. If the
func function is specified, sorting order is determined by the result of the
func function applied to the elements of the array. If
func accepts multiple arguments, the
arraySort function is passed several arrays that the arguments of
func will correspond to. Detailed examples are shown at the end of
arraySort description.
Example of integer values sorting:
Example of string values sorting:
Consider the following sorting order for the
NULL,
NaN and
Inf values:
-Infvalues are first in the array.
NULLvalues are last in the array.
NaNvalues are right before
NULL.
Infvalues are right before
NaN.
Note that
arraySort is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument. In this case, sorting order is determined by the result of the lambda function applied to the elements of the array.
Let's consider the following example:
For each element of the source array, the lambda function returns the sorting key, that is, [1 –> -1, 2 –> -2, 3 –> -3]. Since the
arraySort function sorts the keys in ascending order, the result is [3, 2, 1]. Thus, the
(x) –> -x lambda function sets the descending order in a sorting.
The lambda function can accept multiple arguments. In this case, you need to pass the
arraySort function several arrays of identical length that the arguments of lambda function will correspond to. The resulting array will consist of elements from the first input array; elements from the next input array(s) specify the sorting keys. For example:
Here, the elements that are passed in the second array ([2, 1]) define a sorting key for the corresponding element from the source array (['hello', 'world']), that is, ['hello' –> 2, 'world' –> 1]. Since the lambda function does not use
x, actual values of the source array do not affect the order in the result. So, 'hello' will be the second element in the result, and 'world' will be the first.
Other examples are shown below.
To improve sorting efficiency, the Schwartzian transform is used.
arrayPartialSort([func,] limit, arr, ...)
Same as
arraySort with additional
limit argument allowing partial sorting. Returns an array of the same size as the original array where elements in range
[1..limit] are sorted in ascending order. Remaining elements
(limit..N] shall contain elements in unspecified order.
arrayReverseSort
Sorts the elements of the
arr array in descending order. If the
func function is specified,
arr is sorted according to the result of the
func function applied to the elements of the array, and then the sorted array is reversed. If
func accepts multiple arguments, the
arrayReverseSort function is passed several arrays that the arguments of
func will correspond to. Detailed examples are shown at the end of
arrayReverseSort description.
Syntax
Example of integer values sorting:
Example of string values sorting:
Consider the following sorting order for the
NULL,
NaN and
Inf values:
Infvalues are first in the array.
NULLvalues are last in the array.
NaNvalues are right before
NULL.
-Infvalues are right before
NaN.
Note that the
arrayReverseSort is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument. Example is shown below.
The array is sorted in the following way:
- At first, the source array ([1, 2, 3]) is sorted according to the result of the lambda function applied to the elements of the array. The result is an array [3, 2, 1].
- Array that is obtained on the previous step, is reversed. So, the final result is [1, 2, 3].
The lambda function can accept multiple arguments. In this case, you need to pass the
arrayReverseSort function several arrays of identical length that the arguments of lambda function will correspond to. The resulting array will consist of elements from the first input array; elements from the next input array(s) specify the sorting keys. For example:
In this example, the array is sorted in the following way:
- At first, the source array (['hello', 'world']) is sorted according to the result of the lambda function applied to the elements of the arrays. The elements that are passed in the second array ([2, 1]), define the sorting keys for corresponding elements from the source array. The result is an array ['world', 'hello'].
- Array that was sorted on the previous step, is reversed. So, the final result is ['hello', 'world'].
Other examples are shown below.
arrayPartialReverseSort([func,] limit, arr, ...)
Same as
arrayReverseSort with additional
limit argument allowing partial sorting. Returns an array of the same size as the original array where elements in range
[1..limit] are sorted in descending order. Remaining elements
(limit..N] shall contain elements in unspecified order.
arrayShuffle
Returns an array of the same size as the original array containing the elements in shuffled order. Elements are reordered in such a way that each possible permutation of those elements has equal probability of appearance.
Syntax
Parameters
arr: The array to partially shuffle. Array.
seed(optional): seed to be used with random number generation. If not provided a random one is used. UInt or Int.
Returned value
- Array with elements shuffled.
Implementation details
This function will not materialize constants.
Examples
In this example,
arrayShuffle is used without providing a
seed and will therefore generate one randomly itself.
Query:
Note: when using ClickHouse Fiddle, the exact response may differ due to random nature of the function.
Result:
In this example,
arrayShuffle is provided a
seed and will produce stable results.
Query:
Result:
arrayPartialShuffle
Given an input array of cardinality
N, returns an array of size N where elements in the range
[1...limit] are shuffled and the remaining elements in the range
(limit...n] are unshuffled.
Syntax
Parameters
arr: The array size
Nto partially shuffle. Array.
limit(optional): The number to limit element swaps to, in the range
[1..N]. UInt or Int.
seed(optional): The seed value to be used with random number generation. If not provided a random one is used. UInt or Int
Returned value
- Array with elements partially shuffled.
Implementation details
This function will not materialize constants.
The value of
limit should be in the range
[1..N]. Values outside of that range are equivalent to performing full arrayShuffle.
Examples
Note: when using ClickHouse Fiddle, the exact response may differ due to random nature of the function.
Query:
Result:
The order of elements is preserved (
[2,3,4,5], [7,8,9,10]) except for the two shuffled elements
[1, 6]. No
seed is provided so the function selects its own randomly.
In this example, the
limit is increased to
2 and a
seed value is provided. The order
Query:
The order of elements is preserved (
[4, 5, 6, 7, 8], [10]) except for the four shuffled elements
[1, 2, 3, 9].
Result:
arrayUniq(arr, ...)
If one argument is passed, it counts the number of different elements in the array. If multiple arguments are passed, it counts the number of different tuples of elements at corresponding positions in multiple arrays.
If you want to get a list of unique items in an array, you can use arrayReduce('groupUniqArray', arr).
arrayJoin(arr)
A special function. See the section "ArrayJoin function".
arrayDifference
Calculates an array of differences between adjacent array elements. The first element of the result array will be 0, the second
a[1] - a[0], the third
a[2] - a[1], etc. The type of elements in the result array is determined by the type inference rules for subtraction (e.g.
UInt8 -
UInt8 =
Int16).
Syntax
Arguments
array– Array.
Returned values
Returns an array of differences between adjacent array elements. UInt*, Int*, Float*.
Example
Query:
Result:
Example of the overflow due to result type Int64:
Query:
Result:
arrayDistinct
Takes an array, returns an array containing the distinct elements only.
Syntax
Arguments
array– Array.
Returned values
Returns an array containing the distinct elements.
Example
Query:
Result:
arrayEnumerateDense
Returns an array of the same size as the source array, indicating where each element first appears in the source array.
Syntax
Example
Query:
Result:
arrayEnumerateDenseRanked
Returns an array the same size as the source array, indicating where each element first appears in the source array. It allows for enumeration of a multidimensional array with the ability to specify how deep to look inside the array.
Syntax
Parameters
clear_depth: Enumerate elements at the specified level separately. Positive Integer less than or equal to
max_arr_depth.
arr: N-dimensional array to enumerate. Array.
max_array_depth: The maximum effective depth. Positive Integer less than or equal to the depth of
arr.
Example
With
clear_depth=1 and
max_array_depth=1, the result is identical to what arrayEnumerateDense would give.
Query:
Result:
In this example,
arrayEnumerateDenseRanked is used to obtain an array indicating, for each element of the multidimensional array, what its position is among elements of the same value. For the first row of the passed array,
[10,10,30,20], the corresponding first row of the result is
[1,1,2,3], indicating that
10 is the first number encountered in position 1 and 2,
30 the second number encountered in position 3 and
20 is the third number encountered in position 4. For the second row,
[40, 50, 10, 30], the corresponding second row of the result is
[4,5,1,2], indicating that
40 and
50 are the fourth and fifth numbers encountered in position 1 and 2 of that row, that another
10 (the first encountered number) is in position 3 and
30 (the second number encountered) is in the last position.
Query:
Result:
Changing
clear_depth=2 results in the enumeration occurring separately for each row anew.
Query:
Result:
arrayUnion(arr)
Takes multiple arrays, returns an array that contains all elements that are present in any of the source arrays.
Example:
arrayIntersect(arr)
Takes multiple arrays, returns an array with elements that are present in all source arrays.
Example:
arrayJaccardIndex
Returns the Jaccard index of two arrays.
Example
Query:
Result:
arrayReduce
Applies an aggregate function to array elements and returns its result. The name of the aggregation function is passed as a string in single quotes
'max',
'sum'. When using parametric aggregate functions, the parameter is indicated after the function name in parentheses
'uniqUpTo(6)'.
Syntax
Arguments
agg_func— The name of an aggregate function which should be a constant string.
arr— Any number of array type columns as the parameters of the aggregation function.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
If an aggregate function takes multiple arguments, then this function must be applied to multiple arrays of the same size.
Query:
Result:
Example with a parametric aggregate function:
Query:
Result:
See also
arrayReduceInRanges
Applies an aggregate function to array elements in given ranges and returns an array containing the result corresponding to each range. The function will return the same result as multiple
arrayReduce(agg_func, arraySlice(arr1, index, length), ...).
Syntax
Arguments
agg_func— The name of an aggregate function which should be a constant string.
ranges— The ranges to aggretate which should be an array of tuples which containing the index and the length of each range.
arr— Any number of Array type columns as the parameters of the aggregation function.
Returned value
- Array containing results of the aggregate function over specified ranges. Array.
Example
Query:
Result:
arrayFold
Applies a lambda function to one or more equally-sized arrays and collects the result in an accumulator.
Syntax
Example
Query:
Result:
Example with the Fibonacci sequence
See also
arrayReverse
Returns an array of the same size as the original array containing the elements in reverse order.
Syntax
Example:
reverse(arr)
Synonym for "arrayReverse"
arrayFlatten
Converts an array of arrays to a flat array.
Function:
- Applies to any depth of nested arrays.
- Does not change arrays that are already flat.
The flattened array contains all the elements from all source arrays.
Syntax
Alias:
flatten.
Parameters
array_of_arrays— Array of arrays. For example,
[[1,2,3], [4,5]].
Examples
arrayCompact
Removes consecutive duplicate elements from an array. The order of result values is determined by the order in the source array.
Syntax
Arguments
arr — The array to inspect.
Returned value
The array without duplicate. Array.
Example
Query:
Result:
arrayZip
Combines multiple arrays into a single array. The resulting array contains the corresponding elements of the source arrays grouped into tuples in the listed order of arguments.
Syntax
Arguments
arrN— Array.
The function can take any number of arrays of different types. All the input arrays must be of equal size.
Returned value
- Array with elements from the source arrays grouped into tuples. Data types in the tuple are the same as types of the input arrays and in the same order as arrays are passed. Array.
Example
Query:
Result:
arrayZipUnaligned
Combines multiple arrays into a single array, allowing for unaligned arrays. The resulting array contains the corresponding elements of the source arrays grouped into tuples in the listed order of arguments.
Syntax
Arguments
arrN— Array.
The function can take any number of arrays of different types.
Returned value
- Array with elements from the source arrays grouped into tuples. Data types in the tuple are the same as types of the input arrays and in the same order as arrays are passed. Array. If the arrays have different sizes, the shorter arrays will be padded with
nullvalues.
Example
Query:
Result:
arrayROCAUC
Calculates the area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve. A ROC curve is created by plotting True Positive Rate (TPR) on the y-axis and False Positive Rate (FPR) on the x-axis across all thresholds. The resulting value ranges from 0 to 1, with a higher value indicating better model performance. The ROC AUC (also known as simply AUC) is a concept in machine learning. For more details, please see here, here and here.
Syntax
Alias:
arrayAUC
Arguments
arr_scores— Scores prediction model gives. Array of Integers or Floats.
arr_labels— Labels of samples, usually 1 for positive sample and 0 for negative sample. Array of Integers or Enums.
scale— Decides whether to return the normalized area. If false, returns the area under the TP (true positives) x FP (false positives) curve instead. Default value: true. Bool. Optional.
arr_partial_offsets— An array of four non-negative integers for calculating a partial area under the ROC curve (equivalent to a vertical band of the ROC space) instead of the whole AUC. This option is useful for distributed computation of the ROC AUC. The array must contain the following elements [
higher_partitions_tp,
higher_partitions_fp,
total_positives,
total_negatives]. Array of non-negative Integers. Optional.
higher_partitions_tp: The number of positive labels in the higher-scored partitions.
higher_partitions_fp: The number of negative labels in the higher-scored partitions.
total_positives: The total number of positive samples in the entire dataset.
total_negatives: The total number of negative samples in the entire dataset.
-
When
arr_partial_offsets is used, the
arr_scores and
arr_labels should be only a partition of the entire dataset, containing an interval of scores.
The dataset should be divided into contiguous partitions, where each partition contains the subset of the data whose scores fall within a specific range.
For example:
- One partition could contain all scores in the range [0, 0.5).
- Another partition could contain scores in the range [0.5, 1.0].
Returned value
Returns area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
arrayAUCPR
Calculates the area under the precision-recall (PR) curve. A precision-recall curve is created by plotting precision on the y-axis and recall on the x-axis across all thresholds. The resulting value ranges from 0 to 1, with a higher value indicating better model performance. The PR AUC is particularly useful for imbalanced datasets, providing a clearer comparison of performance compared to ROC AUC on those cases. For more details, please see here, here and here.
Syntax
Alias:
arrayPRAUC
Arguments
arr_scores— Scores prediction model gives. Array of Integers or Floats.
arr_labels— Labels of samples, usually 1 for positive sample and 0 for negative sample. Array of Integers or Enums.
arr_partial_offsets— Optional. An Array of three non-negative integers for calculating a partial area under the PR curve (equivalent to a vertical band of the PR space) instead of the whole AUC. This option is useful for distributed computation of the PR AUC. The array must contain the following elements [
higher_partitions_tp,
higher_partitions_fp,
total_positives]. Array of non-negative Integers. Optional.
higher_partitions_tp: The number of positive labels in the higher-scored partitions.
higher_partitions_fp: The number of negative labels in the higher-scored partitions.
total_positives: The total number of positive samples in the entire dataset.
-
When
arr_partial_offsets is used, the
arr_scores and
arr_labels should be only a partition of the entire dataset, containing an interval of scores.
The dataset should be divided into contiguous partitions, where each partition contains the subset of the data whose scores fall within a specific range.
For example:
- One partition could contain all scores in the range [0, 0.5).
- Another partition could contain scores in the range [0.5, 1.0].
Returned value
Returns area under the precision-recall (PR) curve. Float64.
Example
Query:
Result:
arrayMap(func, arr1, ...)
Returns an array obtained from the original arrays by application of
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) for each element. Arrays
arr1 ...
arrN must have the same number of elements.
Examples:
The following example shows how to create a tuple of elements from different arrays:
Note that the
arrayMap is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
arrayFilter(func, arr1, ...)
Returns an array containing only the elements in
arr1 for which
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.
Examples:
Note that the
arrayFilter is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
arrayFill(func, arr1, ...)
Scan through
arr1 from the first element to the last element and replace
arr1[i] by
arr1[i - 1] if
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns 0. The first element of
arr1 will not be replaced.
Examples:
Note that the
arrayFill is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
arrayReverseFill(func, arr1, ...)
Scan through
arr1 from the last element to the first element and replace
arr1[i] by
arr1[i + 1] if
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns 0. The last element of
arr1 will not be replaced.
Examples:
Note that the
arrayReverseFill is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
arraySplit(func, arr1, ...)
Split
arr1 into multiple arrays. When
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0, the array will be split on the left hand side of the element. The array will not be split before the first element.
Examples:
Note that the
arraySplit is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
arrayReverseSplit(func, arr1, ...)
Split
arr1 into multiple arrays. When
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0, the array will be split on the right hand side of the element. The array will not be split after the last element.
Examples:
Note that the
arrayReverseSplit is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
arrayExists([func,] arr1, ...)
Returns 1 if there is at least one element in
arr for which
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0. Otherwise, it returns 0.
Note that the
arrayExists is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
arrayAll([func,] arr1, ...)
Returns 1 if
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0 for all the elements in arrays. Otherwise, it returns 0.
Note that the
arrayAll is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
arrayFirst(func, arr1, ...)
Returns the first element in the
arr1 array for which
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.
arrayFirstOrNull
Returns the first element in the
arr1 array for which
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0, otherwise it returns
NULL.
Syntax
Parameters
func: Lambda function. Lambda function.
arr1: Array to operate on. Array.
Returned value
- The first element in the passed array.
- Otherwise, returns
NULL
Implementation details
Note that the
arrayFirstOrNull is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayLast(func, arr1, ...)
Returns the last element in the
arr1 array for which
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.
Note that the
arrayLast is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
arrayLastOrNull
Returns the last element in the
arr1 array for which
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0, otherwise returns
NULL.
Syntax
Parameters
func: Lambda function. Lambda function.
arr1: Array to operate on. Array.
Returned value
- The last element in the passed array.
- Otherwise, returns
NULL
Implementation details
Note that the
arrayLastOrNull is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayFirstIndex(func, arr1, ...)
Returns the index of the first element in the
arr1 array for which
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.
Note that the
arrayFirstIndex is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
arrayLastIndex(func, arr1, ...)
Returns the index of the last element in the
arr1 array for which
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.
Note that the
arrayLastIndex is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.
arrayMin
Returns the minimum of elements in the source array.
If the
func function is specified, returns the mininum of elements converted by this function.
Note that the
arrayMin is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Syntax
Arguments
func— Function. Expression.
arr— Array. Array.
Returned value
- The minimum of function values (or the array minimum).
If
func is specified, then the return type matches the return value type of
func, otherwise it matches the type of the array elements.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayMax
Returns the maximum of elements in the source array.
If the
func function is specified, returns the maximum of elements converted by this function.
Note that the
arrayMax is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Syntax
Arguments
func— Function. Expression.
arr— Array. Array.
Returned value
- The maximum of function values (or the array maximum).
if
func is specified then the return type matches the return value type of
func, otherwise it matches the type of the array elements.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arraySum
Returns the sum of elements in the source array.
If the
func function is specified, returns the sum of elements converted by this function.
Note that the
arraySum is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Syntax
Arguments
func— Function. Expression.
arr— Array. Array.
Returned value
- The sum of the function values (or the array sum).
Return type:
- For decimal numbers in the source array (or for converted values, if
funcis specified) — Decimal128.
- For floating point numbers — Float64.
- For numeric unsigned — UInt64.
- For numeric signed — Int64.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayAvg
Returns the average of elements in the source array.
If the
func function is specified, returns the average of elements converted by this function.
Note that the
arrayAvg is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
Syntax
Arguments
func— Function. Expression.
arr— Array. Array.
Returned value
- The average of function values (or the array average). Float64.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayCumSum([func,] arr1, ...)
Returns an array of the partial (running) sums of the elements in the source array
arr1. If
func is specified, then the sum is computed from applying
func to
arr1,
arr2, ...,
arrN, i.e.
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]).
Syntax
Arguments
arr— Array of numeric values.
Returned value
Example:
Note that the
arrayCumSum is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
arrayCumSumNonNegative([func,] arr1, ...)
Same as
arrayCumSum, returns an array of the partial (running) sums of the elements in the source array. If
func is specified, then the sum is computed from applying
func to
arr1,
arr2, ...,
arrN, i.e.
func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]). Unlike
arrayCumSum, if the current running sum is smaller than
0, it is replaced by
0.
Syntax
Arguments
arr— Array of numeric values.
Returned value
Note that the
arraySumNonNegative is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.
arrayProduct
Multiplies elements of an array.
Syntax
Arguments
arr— Array of numeric values.
Returned value
- A product of array's elements. Float64.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Return value type is always Float64. Result:
arrayRotateLeft
Rotates an array to the left by the specified number of elements. If the number of elements is negative, the array is rotated to the right.
Syntax
Arguments
arr— Array.
n— Number of elements to rotate.
Returned value
- An array rotated to the left by the specified number of elements. Array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayRotateRight
Rotates an array to the right by the specified number of elements. If the number of elements is negative, the array is rotated to the left.
Syntax
Arguments
arr— Array.
n— Number of elements to rotate.
Returned value
- An array rotated to the right by the specified number of elements. Array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayShiftLeft
Shifts an array to the left by the specified number of elements. New elements are filled with the provided argument or the default value of the array element type. If the number of elements is negative, the array is shifted to the right.
Syntax
Arguments
arr— Array.
n— Number of elements to shift.
default— Optional. Default value for new elements.
Returned value
- An array shifted to the left by the specified number of elements. Array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayShiftRight
Shifts an array to the right by the specified number of elements. New elements are filled with the provided argument or the default value of the array element type. If the number of elements is negative, the array is shifted to the left.
Syntax
Arguments
arr— Array.
n— Number of elements to shift.
default— Optional. Default value for new elements.
Returned value
- An array shifted to the right by the specified number of elements. Array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayRandomSample
Function
arrayRandomSample returns a subset with
samples-many random elements of an input array. If
samples exceeds the size of the input array, the sample size is limited to the size of the array, i.e. all array elements are returned but their order is not guaranteed. The function can handle both flat arrays and nested arrays.
Syntax
Arguments
arr— The input array from which to sample elements. (Array(T))
samples— The number of elements to include in the random sample (UInt*)
Returned Value
- An array containing a random sample of elements from the input array. Array.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
arrayNormalizedGini
Calculates the normalized Gini coefficient.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned Value
- A tuple containing the Gini coefficients of the predicted values, the Gini coefficient of the normalized values, and the normalized Gini coefficient (= the ratio of the former two Gini coefficients).
Examples
Query:
Result:
Distance functions
All supported functions are described in distance functions documentation.