Array Functions

Checks whether the input array is empty.

Syntax

An array is considered empty if it does not contain any elements.

Note Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only size0 subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole array column. The query SELECT empty(arr) FROM TABLE; transforms to SELECT arr.size0 = 0 FROM TABLE; .

The function also works for strings or UUID.

Arguments

[x] — Input array. Array.

Returned value

Returns 1 for an empty array or 0 for a non-empty array. UInt8.

Example

Query:

Result:

Checks whether the input array is non-empty.

Syntax

An array is considered non-empty if it contains at least one element.

Note Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only size0 subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole array column. The query SELECT notEmpty(arr) FROM table transforms to SELECT arr.size0 != 0 FROM TABLE .

The function also works for strings or UUID.

Arguments

[x] — Input array. Array.

Returned value

Returns 1 for a non-empty array or 0 for an empty array. UInt8.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns the number of items in the array. The result type is UInt64. The function also works for strings.

Can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only size0 subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole array column. The query SELECT length(arr) FROM table transforms to SELECT arr.size0 FROM TABLE .

Alias: OCTET_LENGTH

Returns an empty UInt8 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty UInt16 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty UInt32 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty UInt64 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty Int8 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty Int16 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty Int32 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty Int64 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty Float32 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty Float64 array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty Date array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Returns an empty DateTime array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Returns an empty String array.

Syntax

Arguments

None.

Returned value

An empty array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Accepts an empty array and returns a one-element array that is equal to the default value.

Returns an array of numbers from start to end - 1 by step . The supported types are UInt8, UInt16, UInt32, UInt64, Int8, Int16, Int32, Int64.

Syntax

Arguments

start — The first element of the array. Optional, required if step is used. Default value: 0.

— The first element of the array. Optional, required if is used. Default value: 0. end — The number before which the array is constructed. Required.

— The number before which the array is constructed. Required. step — Determines the incremental step between each element in the array. Optional. Default value: 1.

Returned value

Array of numbers from start to end - 1 by step .

Implementation details

All arguments start , end , step must be below data types: UInt8 , UInt16 , UInt32 , UInt64 , Int8 , Int16 , Int32 , Int64 , as well as elements of the returned array, which's type is a super type of all arguments.

, , must be below data types: , , , , , , , , as well as elements of the returned array, which's type is a super type of all arguments. An exception is thrown if query results in arrays with a total length of more than number of elements specified by the function_range_max_elements_in_block setting.

Returns Null if any argument has Nullable(Nothing) type. An exception is thrown if any argument has Null value (Nullable(T) type).

Examples

Query:

Result:

Creates an array from the function arguments. The arguments must be constants and have types that have the smallest common type. At least one argument must be passed, because otherwise it isn't clear which type of array to create. That is, you can't use this function to create an empty array (to do that, use the 'emptyArray*' function described above). Returns an 'Array(T)' type result, where 'T' is the smallest common type out of the passed arguments.

Creates an array of length length filled with the constant elem .

Combines arrays passed as arguments.

Arguments

arrays – Arbitrary number of arguments of Array type.

Example

Get the element with the index n from the array arr . n must be any integer type. Indexes in an array begin from one.

Negative indexes are supported. In this case, it selects the corresponding element numbered from the end. For example, arr[-1] is the last item in the array.

If the index falls outside of the bounds of an array, it returns some default value (0 for numbers, an empty string for strings, etc.), except for the case with a non-constant array and a constant index 0 (in this case there will be an error Array indices are 1-based ).

Checks whether the 'arr' array has the 'elem' element. Returns 0 if the element is not in the array, or 1 if it is.

NULL is processed as a value.

Get the element with the index n from the array arr . n must be any integer type. Indexes in an array begin from one.

Negative indexes are supported. In this case, it selects the corresponding element numbered from the end. For example, arr[-1] is the last item in the array.

If the index falls outside of the bounds of an array, it returns NULL instead of a default value.

Checks whether one array is a subset of another.

Arguments

set – Array of any type with a set of elements.

– Array of any type with a set of elements. subset – Array of any type that shares a common supertype with set containing elements that should be tested to be a subset of set .

Return values

1 , if set contains all of the elements from subset .

, if contains all of the elements from . 0 , otherwise.

Raises an exception NO_COMMON_TYPE if the set and subset elements do not share a common supertype.

Peculiar properties

An empty array is a subset of any array.

Null processed as a value.

processed as a value. Order of values in both of arrays does not matter.

Examples

SELECT hasAll([], []) returns 1.

SELECT hasAll([1, Null], [Null]) returns 1.

SELECT hasAll([1.0, 2, 3, 4], [1, 3]) returns 1.

SELECT hasAll(['a', 'b'], ['a']) returns 1.

SELECT hasAll([1], ['a']) raises a NO_COMMON_TYPE exception.

SELECT hasAll([[1, 2], [3, 4]], [[1, 2], [3, 5]]) returns 0.

Checks whether two arrays have intersection by some elements.

Arguments

array1 – Array of any type with a set of elements.

– Array of any type with a set of elements. array2 – Array of any type that shares a common supertype with array1 .

Return values

1 , if array1 and array2 have one similar element at least.

, if and have one similar element at least. 0 , otherwise.

Raises an exception NO_COMMON_TYPE if the array1 and array2 elements do not share a common supertype.

Peculiar properties

Null processed as a value.

processed as a value. Order of values in both of arrays does not matter.

Examples

SELECT hasAny([1], []) returns 0 .

SELECT hasAny([Null], [Null, 1]) returns 1 .

SELECT hasAny([-128, 1., 512], [1]) returns 1 .

SELECT hasAny([[1, 2], [3, 4]], ['a', 'c']) raises a NO_COMMON_TYPE exception.

SELECT hasAll([[1, 2], [3, 4]], [[1, 2], [1, 2]]) returns 1 .

Checks whether all the elements of array2 appear in array1 in the same exact order. Therefore, the function will return 1, if and only if array1 = prefix + array2 + suffix .

In other words, the functions will check whether all the elements of array2 are contained in array1 like the hasAll function. In addition, it will check that the elements are observed in the same order in both array1 and array2 .

For Example:

hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [2,3]) returns 1. However, hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [3,2]) will return 0 .

returns 1. However, will return . hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [1,2,3]) returns 1. However, hasSubstr([1,2,3,4], [1,2,4]) will return 0 .

Arguments

array1 – Array of any type with a set of elements.

– Array of any type with a set of elements. array2 – Array of any type with a set of elements.

Return values

1 , if array1 contains array2 .

, if contains . 0 , otherwise.

Raises an exception NO_COMMON_TYPE if the array1 and array2 elements do not share a common supertype.

Peculiar properties

The function will return 1 if array2 is empty.

if is empty. Null processed as a value. In other words hasSubstr([1, 2, NULL, 3, 4], [2,3]) will return 0 . However, hasSubstr([1, 2, NULL, 3, 4], [2,NULL,3]) will return 1

processed as a value. In other words will return . However, will return Order of values in both of arrays does matter.

Examples

SELECT hasSubstr([], []) returns 1.

SELECT hasSubstr([1, Null], [Null]) returns 1.

SELECT hasSubstr([1.0, 2, 3, 4], [1, 3]) returns 0.

SELECT hasSubstr(['a', 'b'], ['a']) returns 1.

SELECT hasSubstr(['a', 'b' , 'c'], ['a', 'b']) returns 1.

SELECT hasSubstr(['a', 'b' , 'c'], ['a', 'c']) returns 0.

SELECT hasSubstr([[1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]], [[1, 2], [3, 4]]) returns 1. i SELECT hasSubstr([1, 2, NULL, 3, 4], ['a']) raises a NO_COMMON_TYPE exception.

Returns the index of the first element with value 'x' (starting from 1) if it is in the array. If the array does not contain the searched-for value, the function returns 0.

Example:

Elements set to NULL are handled as normal values.

Returns the index of the first element with value 'x' (starting from 1) if it is in the array. If the array does not contain the searched-for value, the function returns 0. Assumes that the array is sorted in ascending order (i.e., the function uses binary search). If the array is not sorted, results are undefined. If the internal array is of type Nullable, function 'indexOf' will be called.

Example:

Returns the number of elements for which func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0. If func is not specified, it returns the number of non-zero elements in the array.

Note that the arrayCount is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.

Returns the dot product of two arrays.

Syntax

Alias: scalarProduct , dotProduct

Parameters

vector1 : First vector. Array or Tuple of numeric values.

: First vector. Array or Tuple of numeric values. vector2 : Second vector. Array or Tuple of numeric values.

Note The sizes of the two vectors must be equal. Arrays and Tuples may also contain mixed element types.

Returned value

The dot product of the two vectors. Numeric.

Note The return type is determined by the type of the arguments. If Arrays or Tuples contain mixed element types then the result type is the supertype.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns the number of elements in the array equal to x. Equivalent to arrayCount (elem -> elem = x, arr).

NULL elements are handled as separate values.

Example:

Returns the array [1, 2, 3, ..., length (arr) ]

This function is normally used with ARRAY JOIN. It allows counting something just once for each array after applying ARRAY JOIN. Example:

In this example, Reaches is the number of conversions (the strings received after applying ARRAY JOIN), and Hits is the number of pageviews (strings before ARRAY JOIN). In this particular case, you can get the same result in an easier way:

This function can also be used in higher-order functions. For example, you can use it to get array indexes for elements that match a condition.

Returns an array the same size as the source array, indicating for each element what its position is among elements with the same value. For example: arrayEnumerateUniq([10, 20, 10, 30]) = [1, 1, 2, 1].

This function is useful when using ARRAY JOIN and aggregation of array elements. Example:

In this example, each goal ID has a calculation of the number of conversions (each element in the Goals nested data structure is a goal that was reached, which we refer to as a conversion) and the number of sessions. Without ARRAY JOIN, we would have counted the number of sessions as sum(Sign). But in this particular case, the rows were multiplied by the nested Goals structure, so in order to count each session one time after this, we apply a condition to the value of the arrayEnumerateUniq(Goals.ID) function.

The arrayEnumerateUniq function can take multiple arrays of the same size as arguments. In this case, uniqueness is considered for tuples of elements in the same positions in all the arrays.

This is necessary when using ARRAY JOIN with a nested data structure and further aggregation across multiple elements in this structure.

Returns an array the same size as the source array, indicating for each element what its position is among elements with the same value. It allows for enumeration of a multidimensional array with the ability to specify how deep to look inside the array.

Syntax

Parameters

clear_depth : Enumerate elements at the specified level separately. Positive Integer less than or equal to max_arr_depth .

: Enumerate elements at the specified level separately. Positive Integer less than or equal to . arr : N-dimensional array to enumerate. Array.

: N-dimensional array to enumerate. Array. max_array_depth : The maximum effective depth. Positive Integer less than or equal to the depth of arr .

Example

With clear_depth=1 and max_array_depth=1 , the result of arrayEnumerateUniqRanked is identical to that which arrayEnumerateUniq would give for the same array.

Query:

Result:

In this example, arrayEnumerateUniqRanked is used to obtain an array indicating, for each element of the multidimensional array, what its position is among elements of the same value. For the first row of the passed array, [1,2,3] , the corresponding result is [1,1,1] , indicating that this is the first time 1 , 2 and 3 are encountered. For the second row of the provided array, [2,2,1] , the corresponding result is [2,3,3] , indicating that 2 is encountered for a second and third time, and 1 is encountered for the second time. Likewise, for the third row of the provided array [3] the corresponding result is [2] indicating that 3 is encountered for the second time.

Query:

Result:

Changing clear_depth=2 , results in elements being enumerated separately for each row.

Query:

Result:

Removes the last item from the array.

Arguments

array – Array.

Example

Removes the first item from the array.

Arguments

array – Array.

Example

Adds one item to the end of the array.

Arguments

array – Array.

– Array. single_value – A single value. Only numbers can be added to an array with numbers, and only strings can be added to an array of strings. When adding numbers, ClickHouse automatically sets the single_value type for the data type of the array. For more information about the types of data in ClickHouse, see "Data types". Can be NULL . The function adds a NULL element to an array, and the type of array elements converts to Nullable .

Example

Adds one element to the beginning of the array.

Arguments

array – Array.

– Array. single_value – A single value. Only numbers can be added to an array with numbers, and only strings can be added to an array of strings. When adding numbers, ClickHouse automatically sets the single_value type for the data type of the array. For more information about the types of data in ClickHouse, see "Data types". Can be NULL . The function adds a NULL element to an array, and the type of array elements converts to Nullable .

Example

Changes the length of the array.

Arguments:

array — Array.

— Array. size — Required length of the array. If size is less than the original size of the array, the array is truncated from the right.

— Required length of the array. If size is larger than the initial size of the array, the array is extended to the right with extender values or default values for the data type of the array items.

is larger than the initial size of the array, the array is extended to the right with values or default values for the data type of the array items. extender — Value for extending an array. Can be NULL .

Returned value:

An array of length size .

Examples of calls

Returns a slice of the array.

Arguments

array – Array of data.

– Array of data. offset – Indent from the edge of the array. A positive value indicates an offset on the left, and a negative value is an indent on the right. Numbering of the array items begins with 1.

– Indent from the edge of the array. A positive value indicates an offset on the left, and a negative value is an indent on the right. Numbering of the array items begins with 1. length – The length of the required slice. If you specify a negative value, the function returns an open slice [offset, array_length - length] . If you omit the value, the function returns the slice [offset, the_end_of_array] .

Example

Array elements set to NULL are handled as normal values.

Generates an array of "shingles", i.e. consecutive sub-arrays with specified length of the input array.

Syntax

Arguments

array — Input array Array.

— Input array Array. length — The length of each shingle.

Returned value

An array of generated shingles. Array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Sorts the elements of the arr array in ascending order. If the func function is specified, sorting order is determined by the result of the func function applied to the elements of the array. If func accepts multiple arguments, the arraySort function is passed several arrays that the arguments of func will correspond to. Detailed examples are shown at the end of arraySort description.

Example of integer values sorting:

Example of string values sorting:

Consider the following sorting order for the NULL , NaN and Inf values:

-Inf values are first in the array.

values are first in the array. NULL values are last in the array.

values are last in the array. NaN values are right before NULL .

values are right before . Inf values are right before NaN .

Note that arraySort is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument. In this case, sorting order is determined by the result of the lambda function applied to the elements of the array.

Let's consider the following example:

For each element of the source array, the lambda function returns the sorting key, that is, [1 –> -1, 2 –> -2, 3 –> -3]. Since the arraySort function sorts the keys in ascending order, the result is [3, 2, 1]. Thus, the (x) –> -x lambda function sets the descending order in a sorting.

The lambda function can accept multiple arguments. In this case, you need to pass the arraySort function several arrays of identical length that the arguments of lambda function will correspond to. The resulting array will consist of elements from the first input array; elements from the next input array(s) specify the sorting keys. For example:

Here, the elements that are passed in the second array ([2, 1]) define a sorting key for the corresponding element from the source array (['hello', 'world']), that is, ['hello' –> 2, 'world' –> 1]. Since the lambda function does not use x , actual values of the source array do not affect the order in the result. So, 'hello' will be the second element in the result, and 'world' will be the first.

Other examples are shown below.

Note To improve sorting efficiency, the Schwartzian transform is used.

Same as arraySort with additional limit argument allowing partial sorting. Returns an array of the same size as the original array where elements in range [1..limit] are sorted in ascending order. Remaining elements (limit..N] shall contain elements in unspecified order.

Sorts the elements of the arr array in descending order. If the func function is specified, arr is sorted according to the result of the func function applied to the elements of the array, and then the sorted array is reversed. If func accepts multiple arguments, the arrayReverseSort function is passed several arrays that the arguments of func will correspond to. Detailed examples are shown at the end of arrayReverseSort description.

Syntax

Example of integer values sorting:

Example of string values sorting:

Consider the following sorting order for the NULL , NaN and Inf values:

Inf values are first in the array.

values are first in the array. NULL values are last in the array.

values are last in the array. NaN values are right before NULL .

values are right before . -Inf values are right before NaN .

Note that the arrayReverseSort is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument. Example is shown below.

The array is sorted in the following way:

At first, the source array ([1, 2, 3]) is sorted according to the result of the lambda function applied to the elements of the array. The result is an array [3, 2, 1]. Array that is obtained on the previous step, is reversed. So, the final result is [1, 2, 3].

The lambda function can accept multiple arguments. In this case, you need to pass the arrayReverseSort function several arrays of identical length that the arguments of lambda function will correspond to. The resulting array will consist of elements from the first input array; elements from the next input array(s) specify the sorting keys. For example:

In this example, the array is sorted in the following way:

At first, the source array (['hello', 'world']) is sorted according to the result of the lambda function applied to the elements of the arrays. The elements that are passed in the second array ([2, 1]), define the sorting keys for corresponding elements from the source array. The result is an array ['world', 'hello']. Array that was sorted on the previous step, is reversed. So, the final result is ['hello', 'world'].

Other examples are shown below.

Same as arrayReverseSort with additional limit argument allowing partial sorting. Returns an array of the same size as the original array where elements in range [1..limit] are sorted in descending order. Remaining elements (limit..N] shall contain elements in unspecified order.

Returns an array of the same size as the original array containing the elements in shuffled order. Elements are reordered in such a way that each possible permutation of those elements has equal probability of appearance.

Syntax

Parameters

arr : The array to partially shuffle. Array.

: The array to partially shuffle. Array. seed (optional): seed to be used with random number generation. If not provided a random one is used. UInt or Int.

Returned value

Array with elements shuffled.

Implementation details

Note This function will not materialize constants.

Examples

In this example, arrayShuffle is used without providing a seed and will therefore generate one randomly itself.

Query:

Note: when using ClickHouse Fiddle, the exact response may differ due to random nature of the function.

Result:

In this example, arrayShuffle is provided a seed and will produce stable results.

Query:

Result:

Given an input array of cardinality N , returns an array of size N where elements in the range [1...limit] are shuffled and the remaining elements in the range (limit...n] are unshuffled.

Syntax

Parameters

arr : The array size N to partially shuffle. Array.

: The array size to partially shuffle. Array. limit (optional): The number to limit element swaps to, in the range [1..N] . UInt or Int.

(optional): The number to limit element swaps to, in the range . UInt or Int. seed (optional): The seed value to be used with random number generation. If not provided a random one is used. UInt or Int

Returned value

Array with elements partially shuffled.

Implementation details

Note This function will not materialize constants. The value of limit should be in the range [1..N] . Values outside of that range are equivalent to performing full arrayShuffle.

Examples

Note: when using ClickHouse Fiddle, the exact response may differ due to random nature of the function.

Query:

Result:

The order of elements is preserved ( [2,3,4,5], [7,8,9,10] ) except for the two shuffled elements [1, 6] . No seed is provided so the function selects its own randomly.

In this example, the limit is increased to 2 and a seed value is provided. The order

Query:

The order of elements is preserved ( [4, 5, 6, 7, 8], [10] ) except for the four shuffled elements [1, 2, 3, 9] .

Result:

If one argument is passed, it counts the number of different elements in the array. If multiple arguments are passed, it counts the number of different tuples of elements at corresponding positions in multiple arrays.

If you want to get a list of unique items in an array, you can use arrayReduce('groupUniqArray', arr).

A special function. See the section "ArrayJoin function".

Calculates an array of differences between adjacent array elements. The first element of the result array will be 0, the second a[1] - a[0] , the third a[2] - a[1] , etc. The type of elements in the result array is determined by the type inference rules for subtraction (e.g. UInt8 - UInt8 = Int16 ).

Syntax

Arguments

array – Array.

Returned values

Returns an array of differences between adjacent array elements. UInt*, Int*, Float*.

Example

Query:

Result:

Example of the overflow due to result type Int64:

Query:

Result:

Takes an array, returns an array containing the distinct elements only.

Syntax

Arguments

array – Array.

Returned values

Returns an array containing the distinct elements.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns an array of the same size as the source array, indicating where each element first appears in the source array.

Syntax

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns an array the same size as the source array, indicating where each element first appears in the source array. It allows for enumeration of a multidimensional array with the ability to specify how deep to look inside the array.

Syntax

Parameters

clear_depth : Enumerate elements at the specified level separately. Positive Integer less than or equal to max_arr_depth .

: Enumerate elements at the specified level separately. Positive Integer less than or equal to . arr : N-dimensional array to enumerate. Array.

: N-dimensional array to enumerate. Array. max_array_depth : The maximum effective depth. Positive Integer less than or equal to the depth of arr .

Example

With clear_depth=1 and max_array_depth=1 , the result is identical to what arrayEnumerateDense would give.

Query:

Result:

In this example, arrayEnumerateDenseRanked is used to obtain an array indicating, for each element of the multidimensional array, what its position is among elements of the same value. For the first row of the passed array, [10,10,30,20] , the corresponding first row of the result is [1,1,2,3] , indicating that 10 is the first number encountered in position 1 and 2, 30 the second number encountered in position 3 and 20 is the third number encountered in position 4. For the second row, [40, 50, 10, 30] , the corresponding second row of the result is [4,5,1,2] , indicating that 40 and 50 are the fourth and fifth numbers encountered in position 1 and 2 of that row, that another 10 (the first encountered number) is in position 3 and 30 (the second number encountered) is in the last position.

Query:

Result:

Changing clear_depth=2 results in the enumeration occurring separately for each row anew.

Query:

Result:

Takes multiple arrays, returns an array that contains all elements that are present in any of the source arrays.

Example:

Takes multiple arrays, returns an array with elements that are present in all source arrays.

Example:

Returns the Jaccard index of two arrays.

Example

Query:

Result:

Applies an aggregate function to array elements and returns its result. The name of the aggregation function is passed as a string in single quotes 'max' , 'sum' . When using parametric aggregate functions, the parameter is indicated after the function name in parentheses 'uniqUpTo(6)' .

Syntax

Arguments

agg_func — The name of an aggregate function which should be a constant string.

— The name of an aggregate function which should be a constant string. arr — Any number of array type columns as the parameters of the aggregation function.

Returned value

Example

Query:

Result:

If an aggregate function takes multiple arguments, then this function must be applied to multiple arrays of the same size.

Query:

Result:

Example with a parametric aggregate function:

Query:

Result:

See also

Applies an aggregate function to array elements in given ranges and returns an array containing the result corresponding to each range. The function will return the same result as multiple arrayReduce(agg_func, arraySlice(arr1, index, length), ...) .

Syntax

Arguments

agg_func — The name of an aggregate function which should be a constant string.

— The name of an aggregate function which should be a constant string. ranges — The ranges to aggretate which should be an array of tuples which containing the index and the length of each range.

— The ranges to aggretate which should be an array of tuples which containing the index and the length of each range. arr — Any number of Array type columns as the parameters of the aggregation function.

Returned value

Array containing results of the aggregate function over specified ranges. Array.

Example

Query:

Result:

Applies a lambda function to one or more equally-sized arrays and collects the result in an accumulator.

Syntax

Example

Query:

Result:

Example with the Fibonacci sequence

See also

Returns an array of the same size as the original array containing the elements in reverse order.

Syntax

Example:

Synonym for "arrayReverse"

Converts an array of arrays to a flat array.

Function:

Applies to any depth of nested arrays.

Does not change arrays that are already flat.

The flattened array contains all the elements from all source arrays.

Syntax

Alias: flatten .

Parameters

array_of_arrays — Array of arrays. For example, [[1,2,3], [4,5]] .

Examples

Removes consecutive duplicate elements from an array. The order of result values is determined by the order in the source array.

Syntax

Arguments

arr — The array to inspect.

Returned value

The array without duplicate. Array.

Example

Query:

Result:

Combines multiple arrays into a single array. The resulting array contains the corresponding elements of the source arrays grouped into tuples in the listed order of arguments.

Syntax

Arguments

arrN — Array.

The function can take any number of arrays of different types. All the input arrays must be of equal size.

Returned value

Array with elements from the source arrays grouped into tuples. Data types in the tuple are the same as types of the input arrays and in the same order as arrays are passed. Array.

Example

Query:

Result:

Combines multiple arrays into a single array, allowing for unaligned arrays. The resulting array contains the corresponding elements of the source arrays grouped into tuples in the listed order of arguments.

Syntax

Arguments

arrN — Array.

The function can take any number of arrays of different types.

Returned value

Array with elements from the source arrays grouped into tuples. Data types in the tuple are the same as types of the input arrays and in the same order as arrays are passed. Array. If the arrays have different sizes, the shorter arrays will be padded with null values.

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve. A ROC curve is created by plotting True Positive Rate (TPR) on the y-axis and False Positive Rate (FPR) on the x-axis across all thresholds. The resulting value ranges from 0 to 1, with a higher value indicating better model performance. The ROC AUC (also known as simply AUC) is a concept in machine learning. For more details, please see here, here and here.

Syntax

Alias: arrayAUC

Arguments

arr_scores — Scores prediction model gives. Array of Integers or Floats.

— Scores prediction model gives. Array of Integers or Floats. arr_labels — Labels of samples, usually 1 for positive sample and 0 for negative sample. Array of Integers or Enums.

— Labels of samples, usually 1 for positive sample and 0 for negative sample. Array of Integers or Enums. scale — Decides whether to return the normalized area. If false, returns the area under the TP (true positives) x FP (false positives) curve instead. Default value: true. Bool. Optional.

— Decides whether to return the normalized area. If false, returns the area under the TP (true positives) x FP (false positives) curve instead. Default value: true. Bool. Optional. arr_partial_offsets — An array of four non-negative integers for calculating a partial area under the ROC curve (equivalent to a vertical band of the ROC space) instead of the whole AUC. This option is useful for distributed computation of the ROC AUC. The array must contain the following elements [ higher_partitions_tp , higher_partitions_fp , total_positives , total_negatives ]. Array of non-negative Integers. Optional. higher_partitions_tp : The number of positive labels in the higher-scored partitions. higher_partitions_fp : The number of negative labels in the higher-scored partitions. total_positives : The total number of positive samples in the entire dataset. total_negatives : The total number of negative samples in the entire dataset.

— An array of four non-negative integers for calculating a partial area under the ROC curve (equivalent to a vertical band of the ROC space) instead of the whole AUC. This option is useful for distributed computation of the ROC AUC. The array must contain the following elements [ , , , ]. Array of non-negative Integers. Optional.

Note When arr_partial_offsets is used, the arr_scores and arr_labels should be only a partition of the entire dataset, containing an interval of scores. The dataset should be divided into contiguous partitions, where each partition contains the subset of the data whose scores fall within a specific range. For example: One partition could contain all scores in the range [0, 0.5).

Another partition could contain scores in the range [0.5, 1.0].

Returned value

Returns area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve. Float64.

Example

Query:

Result:

Calculates the area under the precision-recall (PR) curve. A precision-recall curve is created by plotting precision on the y-axis and recall on the x-axis across all thresholds. The resulting value ranges from 0 to 1, with a higher value indicating better model performance. The PR AUC is particularly useful for imbalanced datasets, providing a clearer comparison of performance compared to ROC AUC on those cases. For more details, please see here, here and here.

Syntax

Alias: arrayPRAUC

Arguments

arr_scores — Scores prediction model gives. Array of Integers or Floats.

— Scores prediction model gives. Array of Integers or Floats. arr_labels — Labels of samples, usually 1 for positive sample and 0 for negative sample. Array of Integers or Enums.

— Labels of samples, usually 1 for positive sample and 0 for negative sample. Array of Integers or Enums. arr_partial_offsets — Optional. An Array of three non-negative integers for calculating a partial area under the PR curve (equivalent to a vertical band of the PR space) instead of the whole AUC. This option is useful for distributed computation of the PR AUC. The array must contain the following elements [ higher_partitions_tp , higher_partitions_fp , total_positives ]. Array of non-negative Integers. Optional. higher_partitions_tp : The number of positive labels in the higher-scored partitions. higher_partitions_fp : The number of negative labels in the higher-scored partitions. total_positives : The total number of positive samples in the entire dataset.

— Optional. An Array of three non-negative integers for calculating a partial area under the PR curve (equivalent to a vertical band of the PR space) instead of the whole AUC. This option is useful for distributed computation of the PR AUC. The array must contain the following elements [ , , ]. Array of non-negative Integers. Optional.

Note When arr_partial_offsets is used, the arr_scores and arr_labels should be only a partition of the entire dataset, containing an interval of scores. The dataset should be divided into contiguous partitions, where each partition contains the subset of the data whose scores fall within a specific range. For example: One partition could contain all scores in the range [0, 0.5).

Another partition could contain scores in the range [0.5, 1.0].

Returned value

Returns area under the precision-recall (PR) curve. Float64.

Example

Query:

Result:

Returns an array obtained from the original arrays by application of func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) for each element. Arrays arr1 ... arrN must have the same number of elements.

Examples:

The following example shows how to create a tuple of elements from different arrays:

Note that the arrayMap is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Returns an array containing only the elements in arr1 for which func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.

Examples:

Note that the arrayFilter is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Scan through arr1 from the first element to the last element and replace arr1[i] by arr1[i - 1] if func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns 0. The first element of arr1 will not be replaced.

Examples:

Note that the arrayFill is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Scan through arr1 from the last element to the first element and replace arr1[i] by arr1[i + 1] if func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns 0. The last element of arr1 will not be replaced.

Examples:

Note that the arrayReverseFill is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Split arr1 into multiple arrays. When func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0, the array will be split on the left hand side of the element. The array will not be split before the first element.

Examples:

Note that the arraySplit is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Split arr1 into multiple arrays. When func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0, the array will be split on the right hand side of the element. The array will not be split after the last element.

Examples:

Note that the arrayReverseSplit is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Returns 1 if there is at least one element in arr for which func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0. Otherwise, it returns 0.

Note that the arrayExists is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.

Returns 1 if func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0 for all the elements in arrays. Otherwise, it returns 0.

Note that the arrayAll is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.

Returns the first element in the arr1 array for which func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.

Returns the first element in the arr1 array for which func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0, otherwise it returns NULL .

Syntax

Parameters

func : Lambda function. Lambda function.

: Lambda function. Lambda function. arr1 : Array to operate on. Array.

Returned value

The first element in the passed array.

Otherwise, returns NULL

Implementation details

Note that the arrayFirstOrNull is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns the last element in the arr1 array for which func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.

Note that the arrayLast is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Returns the last element in the arr1 array for which func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0, otherwise returns NULL .

Syntax

Parameters

func : Lambda function. Lambda function.

: Lambda function. Lambda function. arr1 : Array to operate on. Array.

Returned value

The last element in the passed array.

Otherwise, returns NULL

Implementation details

Note that the arrayLastOrNull is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns the index of the first element in the arr1 array for which func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.

Note that the arrayFirstIndex is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Returns the index of the last element in the arr1 array for which func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) returns something other than 0.

Note that the arrayLastIndex is a higher-order function. You must pass a lambda function to it as the first argument, and it can't be omitted.

Returns the minimum of elements in the source array.

If the func function is specified, returns the mininum of elements converted by this function.

Note that the arrayMin is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.

Syntax

Arguments

func — Function. Expression.

— Function. Expression. arr — Array. Array.

Returned value

The minimum of function values (or the array minimum).

Note If func is specified, then the return type matches the return value type of func , otherwise it matches the type of the array elements.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns the maximum of elements in the source array.

If the func function is specified, returns the maximum of elements converted by this function.

Note that the arrayMax is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.

Syntax

Arguments

func — Function. Expression.

— Function. Expression. arr — Array. Array.

Returned value

The maximum of function values (or the array maximum).

Note if func is specified then the return type matches the return value type of func , otherwise it matches the type of the array elements.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns the sum of elements in the source array.

If the func function is specified, returns the sum of elements converted by this function.

Note that the arraySum is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.

Syntax

Arguments

func — Function. Expression.

— Function. Expression. arr — Array. Array.

Returned value

The sum of the function values (or the array sum).

Note Return type: For decimal numbers in the source array (or for converted values, if func is specified) — Decimal128.

is specified) — Decimal128. For floating point numbers — Float64.

For numeric unsigned — UInt64.

For numeric signed — Int64.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns the average of elements in the source array.

If the func function is specified, returns the average of elements converted by this function.

Note that the arrayAvg is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.

Syntax

Arguments

func — Function. Expression.

— Function. Expression. arr — Array. Array.

Returned value

The average of function values (or the array average). Float64.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Returns an array of the partial (running) sums of the elements in the source array arr1 . If func is specified, then the sum is computed from applying func to arr1 , arr2 , ..., arrN , i.e. func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) .

Syntax

Arguments

arr — Array of numeric values.

Returned value

Returns an array of the partial sums of the elements in the source array. UInt*, Int*, Float*.

Example:

Note that the arrayCumSum is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.

Same as arrayCumSum , returns an array of the partial (running) sums of the elements in the source array. If func is specified, then the sum is computed from applying func to arr1 , arr2 , ..., arrN , i.e. func(arr1[i], ..., arrN[i]) . Unlike arrayCumSum , if the current running sum is smaller than 0 , it is replaced by 0 .

Syntax

Arguments

arr — Array of numeric values.

Returned value

Returns an array of non-negative partial sums of elements in the source array. UInt*, Int*, Float*.

Note that the arraySumNonNegative is a higher-order function. You can pass a lambda function to it as the first argument.

Multiplies elements of an array.

Syntax

Arguments

arr — Array of numeric values.

Returned value

A product of array's elements. Float64.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Return value type is always Float64. Result:

Rotates an array to the left by the specified number of elements. If the number of elements is negative, the array is rotated to the right.

Syntax

Arguments

arr — Array.

— Array. n — Number of elements to rotate.

Returned value

An array rotated to the left by the specified number of elements. Array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Rotates an array to the right by the specified number of elements. If the number of elements is negative, the array is rotated to the left.

Syntax

Arguments

arr — Array.

— Array. n — Number of elements to rotate.

Returned value

An array rotated to the right by the specified number of elements. Array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Shifts an array to the left by the specified number of elements. New elements are filled with the provided argument or the default value of the array element type. If the number of elements is negative, the array is shifted to the right.

Syntax

Arguments

arr — Array.

— Array. n — Number of elements to shift.

— Number of elements to shift. default — Optional. Default value for new elements.

Returned value

An array shifted to the left by the specified number of elements. Array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Shifts an array to the right by the specified number of elements. New elements are filled with the provided argument or the default value of the array element type. If the number of elements is negative, the array is shifted to the left.

Syntax

Arguments

arr — Array.

— Array. n — Number of elements to shift.

— Number of elements to shift. default — Optional. Default value for new elements.

Returned value

An array shifted to the right by the specified number of elements. Array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Function arrayRandomSample returns a subset with samples -many random elements of an input array. If samples exceeds the size of the input array, the sample size is limited to the size of the array, i.e. all array elements are returned but their order is not guaranteed. The function can handle both flat arrays and nested arrays.

Syntax

Arguments

arr — The input array from which to sample elements. (Array(T))

— The input array from which to sample elements. (Array(T)) samples — The number of elements to include in the random sample (UInt*)

Returned Value

An array containing a random sample of elements from the input array. Array.

Examples

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Calculates the normalized Gini coefficient.

Syntax

Arguments

predicted — Predicted values (Array(T))

— Predicted values (Array(T)) label — Actual values (Array(T))

Returned Value

A tuple containing the Gini coefficients of the predicted values, the Gini coefficient of the normalized values, and the normalized Gini coefficient (= the ratio of the former two Gini coefficients).

Examples

Query:

Result:

All supported functions are described in distance functions documentation.