Functions for Splitting Strings
splitByChar
Splits a string into substrings separated by a specified character. Uses a constant string
separator which consists of exactly one character.
Returns an array of selected substrings. Empty substrings may be selected if the separator occurs at the beginning or end of the string, or if there are multiple consecutive separators.
Syntax
Arguments
separator— The separator which should contain exactly one character. String.
s— The string to split. String.
max_substrings— An optional
Int64defaulting to 0. If
max_substrings> 0, the returned array will contain at most
max_substringssubstrings, otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.
Returned value(s)
Empty substrings may be selected when:
- A separator occurs at the beginning or end of the string;
- There are multiple consecutive separators;
- The original string
sis empty.
The behavior of parameter
max_substrings changed starting with ClickHouse v22.11. In versions older than that,
max_substrings > 0 meant that
max_substring-many splits were performed and that the remainder of the string was returned as the final element of the list.
For example,
- in v22.10:
SELECT splitByChar('=', 'a=b=c=d', 2);returned
['a','b','c=d']
- in v22.11:
SELECT splitByChar('=', 'a=b=c=d', 2);returned
['a','b']
A behavior similar to ClickHouse pre-v22.11 can be achieved by setting
splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string
SELECT splitByChar('=', 'a=b=c=d', 2) SETTINGS splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string = 1 -- ['a', 'b=c=d']
Example
Result:
splitByString
Splits a string into substrings separated by a string. It uses a constant string
separator of multiple characters as the separator. If the string
separator is empty, it will split the string
s into an array of single characters.
Syntax
Arguments
separator— The separator. String.
s— The string to split. String.
max_substrings— An optional
Int64defaulting to 0. When
max_substrings> 0, the returned substrings will be no more than
max_substrings, otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.
Returned value(s)
Empty substrings may be selected when:
- A non-empty separator occurs at the beginning or end of the string;
- There are multiple consecutive non-empty separators;
- The original string
sis empty while the separator is not empty.
Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument
max_substrings > 0.
Example
Result:
Result:
splitByRegexp
Splits a string into substrings separated by a regular expression. It uses a regular expression string
regexp as the separator. If the
regexp is empty, it will split the string
s into an array of single characters. If no match is found for this regular expression, the string
s won't be split.
Syntax
Arguments
regexp— Regular expression. Constant. String or FixedString.
s— The string to split. String.
max_substrings— An optional
Int64defaulting to 0. When
max_substrings> 0, the returned substrings will be no more than
max_substrings, otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.
Returned value(s)
Empty substrings may be selected when:
- A non-empty regular expression match occurs at the beginning or end of the string;
- There are multiple consecutive non-empty regular expression matches;
- The original string
sis empty while the regular expression is not empty.
Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument
max_substrings > 0.
Example
Result:
Result:
splitByWhitespace
Splits a string into substrings separated by whitespace characters. Returns an array of selected substrings.
Syntax
Arguments
s— The string to split. String.
max_substrings— An optional
Int64defaulting to 0. When
max_substrings> 0, the returned substrings will be no more than
max_substrings, otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.
Returned value(s)
Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument
max_substrings > 0.
Example
Result:
splitByNonAlpha
Splits a string into substrings separated by whitespace and punctuation characters. Returns an array of selected substrings.
Syntax
Arguments
s— The string to split. String.
max_substrings— An optional
Int64defaulting to 0. When
max_substrings> 0, the returned substrings will be no more than
max_substrings, otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.
Returned value(s)
Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument
max_substrings > 0.
Example
arrayStringConcat
Concatenates string representations of values listed in the array with the separator.
separator is an optional parameter: a constant string, set to an empty string by default.
Returns the string.
Syntax
Example
Result:
alphaTokens
Selects substrings of consecutive bytes from the ranges a-z and A-Z.Returns an array of substrings.
Syntax
Alias:
splitByAlpha
Arguments
s— The string to split. String.
max_substrings— An optional
Int64defaulting to 0. When
max_substrings> 0, the returned substrings will be no more than
max_substrings, otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.
Returned value(s)
Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument
max_substrings > 0.
Example
extractAllGroups
Extracts all groups from non-overlapping substrings matched by a regular expression.
Syntax
Arguments
text— String or FixedString.
regexp— Regular expression. Constant. String or FixedString.
Returned values
- If the function finds at least one matching group, it returns
Array(Array(String))column, clustered by group_id (1 to N, where N is number of capturing groups in
regexp). If there is no matching group, it returns an empty array. Array.
Example
Result:
ngrams
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String or FixedString.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. UInt.
Returned values
Example
Result:
tokens
Splits a string into tokens using non-alphanumeric ASCII characters as separators.
Arguments
input_string— Any set of bytes represented as the String data type object.
Returned value
- The resulting array of tokens from input string. Array.
Example
Result: