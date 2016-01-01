Functions for Splitting Strings

Splits a string into substrings separated by a specified character. Uses a constant string separator which consists of exactly one character. Returns an array of selected substrings. Empty substrings may be selected if the separator occurs at the beginning or end of the string, or if there are multiple consecutive separators.

Syntax

Arguments

separator — The separator which should contain exactly one character. String.

— The separator which should contain exactly one character. String. s — The string to split. String.

— The string to split. String. max_substrings — An optional Int64 defaulting to 0. If max_substrings > 0, the returned array will contain at most max_substrings substrings, otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.

Returned value(s)

An array of selected substrings. Array(String).

Empty substrings may be selected when:

A separator occurs at the beginning or end of the string;

There are multiple consecutive separators;

The original string s is empty.

Note The behavior of parameter max_substrings changed starting with ClickHouse v22.11. In versions older than that, max_substrings > 0 meant that max_substring -many splits were performed and that the remainder of the string was returned as the final element of the list. For example, in v22.10: SELECT splitByChar('=', 'a=b=c=d', 2); returned ['a','b','c=d']

returned in v22.11: SELECT splitByChar('=', 'a=b=c=d', 2); returned ['a','b'] A behavior similar to ClickHouse pre-v22.11 can be achieved by setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string SELECT splitByChar('=', 'a=b=c=d', 2) SETTINGS splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string = 1 -- ['a', 'b=c=d']

Example

Result:

Splits a string into substrings separated by a string. It uses a constant string separator of multiple characters as the separator. If the string separator is empty, it will split the string s into an array of single characters.

Syntax

Arguments

separator — The separator. String.

— The separator. String. s — The string to split. String.

— The string to split. String. max_substrings — An optional Int64 defaulting to 0. When max_substrings > 0, the returned substrings will be no more than max_substrings , otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.

Returned value(s)

An array of selected substrings. Array(String).

Empty substrings may be selected when:

A non-empty separator occurs at the beginning or end of the string;

There are multiple consecutive non-empty separators;

The original string s is empty while the separator is not empty.

Note Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument max_substrings > 0.

Example

Result:

Result:

Splits a string into substrings separated by a regular expression. It uses a regular expression string regexp as the separator. If the regexp is empty, it will split the string s into an array of single characters. If no match is found for this regular expression, the string s won't be split.

Syntax

Arguments

regexp — Regular expression. Constant. String or FixedString.

— Regular expression. Constant. String or FixedString. s — The string to split. String.

— The string to split. String. max_substrings — An optional Int64 defaulting to 0. When max_substrings > 0, the returned substrings will be no more than max_substrings , otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.

Returned value(s)

An array of selected substrings. Array(String).

Empty substrings may be selected when:

A non-empty regular expression match occurs at the beginning or end of the string;

There are multiple consecutive non-empty regular expression matches;

The original string s is empty while the regular expression is not empty.

Note Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument max_substrings > 0.

Example

Result:

Result:

Splits a string into substrings separated by whitespace characters. Returns an array of selected substrings.

Syntax

Arguments

s — The string to split. String.

— The string to split. String. max_substrings — An optional Int64 defaulting to 0. When max_substrings > 0, the returned substrings will be no more than max_substrings , otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.

Returned value(s)

An array of selected substrings. Array(String).

Note Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument max_substrings > 0.

Example

Result:

Splits a string into substrings separated by whitespace and punctuation characters. Returns an array of selected substrings.

Syntax

Arguments

s — The string to split. String.

— The string to split. String. max_substrings — An optional Int64 defaulting to 0. When max_substrings > 0, the returned substrings will be no more than max_substrings , otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.

Returned value(s)

An array of selected substrings. Array(String).

Note Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument max_substrings > 0.

Example

Concatenates string representations of values listed in the array with the separator. separator is an optional parameter: a constant string, set to an empty string by default. Returns the string.

Syntax

Example

Result:

Selects substrings of consecutive bytes from the ranges a-z and A-Z.Returns an array of substrings.

Syntax

Alias: splitByAlpha

Arguments

s — The string to split. String.

— The string to split. String. max_substrings — An optional Int64 defaulting to 0. When max_substrings > 0, the returned substrings will be no more than max_substrings , otherwise the function will return as many substrings as possible.

Returned value(s)

An array of selected substrings. Array(String).

Note Setting splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string (default: 0) controls if the remaining string is included in the last element of the result array when argument max_substrings > 0.

Example

Extracts all groups from non-overlapping substrings matched by a regular expression.

Syntax

Arguments

text — String or FixedString.

— String or FixedString. regexp — Regular expression. Constant. String or FixedString.

Returned values

If the function finds at least one matching group, it returns Array(Array(String)) column, clustered by group_id (1 to N, where N is number of capturing groups in regexp ). If there is no matching group, it returns an empty array. Array.

Example

Result:

Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of ngramsize symbols.

Syntax

Arguments

string — String. String or FixedString.

— String. String or FixedString. ngramsize — The size of an n-gram. UInt.

Returned values

Array with n-grams. Array(String).

Example

Result:

Splits a string into tokens using non-alphanumeric ASCII characters as separators.

Arguments

input_string — Any set of bytes represented as the String data type object.

Returned value

The resulting array of tokens from input string. Array.

Example

Result: