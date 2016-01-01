Hash Functions
Hash functions can be used for the deterministic pseudo-random shuffling of elements.
Simhash is a hash function, which returns close hash values for close (similar) arguments.
halfMD5
Interprets all the input parameters as strings and calculates the MD5 hash value for each of them. Then combines hashes, takes the first 8 bytes of the hash of the resulting string, and interprets them as
UInt64 in big-endian byte order.
The function is relatively slow (5 million short strings per second per processor core). Consider using the sipHash64 function instead.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types. For some data types calculated value of hash function may be the same for the same values even if types of arguments differ (integers of different size, named and unnamed
Tuple with the same data,
Map and the corresponding
Array(Tuple(key, value)) type with the same data).
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
MD4
Calculates the MD4 from a string and returns the resulting set of bytes as FixedString(16).
MD5
Calculates the MD5 from a string and returns the resulting set of bytes as FixedString(16). If you do not need MD5 in particular, but you need a decent cryptographic 128-bit hash, use the 'sipHash128' function instead. If you want to get the same result as output by the md5sum utility, use lower(hex(MD5(s))).
RIPEMD160
Produces RIPEMD-160 hash value.
Syntax
Parameters
input: Input string. String
Returned value
- A 160-bit
RIPEMD-160hash value of type FixedString(20).
Example
Use the hex function to represent the result as a hex-encoded string.
Query:
sipHash64
Produces a 64-bit SipHash hash value.
This is a cryptographic hash function. It works at least three times faster than the MD5 hash function.
The function interprets all the input parameters as strings and calculates the hash value for each of them. It then combines the hashes by the following algorithm:
- The first and the second hash value are concatenated to an array which is hashed.
- The previously calculated hash value and the hash of the third input parameter are hashed in a similar way.
- This calculation is repeated for all remaining hash values of the original input.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters of any of the supported data types.
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Note that the calculated hash values may be equal for the same input values of different argument types. This affects for example integer types of different size, named and unnamed
Tuple with the same data,
Map and the corresponding
Array(Tuple(key, value)) type with the same data.
Example
sipHash64Keyed
Same as sipHash64 but additionally takes an explicit key argument instead of using a fixed key.
Syntax
Arguments
Same as sipHash64, but the first argument is a tuple of two UInt64 values representing the key.
Returned value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
Query:
sipHash128
Like sipHash64 but produces a 128-bit hash value, i.e. the final xor-folding state is done up to 128 bits.
This 128-bit variant differs from the reference implementation and it's weaker. This version exists because, when it was written, there was no official 128-bit extension for SipHash. New projects should probably use sipHash128Reference.
Syntax
Arguments
Same as for sipHash64.
Returned value
A 128-bit
SipHash hash value of type FixedString(16).
Example
Query:
Result:
sipHash128Keyed
Same as sipHash128 but additionally takes an explicit key argument instead of using a fixed key.
This 128-bit variant differs from the reference implementation and it's weaker. This version exists because, when it was written, there was no official 128-bit extension for SipHash. New projects should probably use sipHash128ReferenceKeyed.
Syntax
Arguments
Same as sipHash128, but the first argument is a tuple of two UInt64 values representing the key.
Returned value
A 128-bit
SipHash hash value of type FixedString(16).
Example
Query:
Result:
sipHash128Reference
Like sipHash128 but implements the 128-bit algorithm from the original authors of SipHash.
Syntax
Arguments
Same as for sipHash128.
Returned value
A 128-bit
SipHash hash value of type FixedString(16).
Example
Query:
Result:
sipHash128ReferenceKeyed
Same as sipHash128Reference but additionally takes an explicit key argument instead of using a fixed key.
Syntax
Arguments
Same as sipHash128Reference, but the first argument is a tuple of two UInt64 values representing the key.
Returned value
A 128-bit
SipHash hash value of type FixedString(16).
Example
Query:
Result:
cityHash64
Produces a 64-bit CityHash hash value.
This is a fast non-cryptographic hash function. It uses the CityHash algorithm for string parameters and implementation-specific fast non-cryptographic hash function for parameters with other data types. The function uses the CityHash combinator to get the final results.
Note that Google changed the algorithm of CityHash after it has been added to ClickHouse. In other words, ClickHouse's cityHash64 and Google's upstream CityHash now produce different results. ClickHouse cityHash64 corresponds to CityHash v1.0.2.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types. For some data types calculated value of hash function may be the same for the same values even if types of arguments differ (integers of different size, named and unnamed
Tuple with the same data,
Map and the corresponding
Array(Tuple(key, value)) type with the same data).
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Examples
Call example:
The following example shows how to compute the checksum of the entire table with accuracy up to the row order:
intHash32
Calculates a 32-bit hash code from any type of integer. This is a relatively fast non-cryptographic hash function of average quality for numbers.
Syntax
Arguments
int— Integer to hash. (U)Int*.
Returned value
- 32-bit hash code. UInt32.
Example
Query:
Result:
intHash64
Calculates a 64-bit hash code from any type of integer. This is a relatively fast non-cryptographic hash function of average quality for numbers. It works faster than intHash32.
Syntax
Arguments
int— Integer to hash. (U)Int*.
Returned value
- 64-bit hash code. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
SHA1, SHA224, SHA256, SHA512, SHA512_256
Calculates SHA-1, SHA-224, SHA-256, SHA-512, SHA-512-256 hash from a string and returns the resulting set of bytes as FixedString.
Syntax
The function works fairly slowly (SHA-1 processes about 5 million short strings per second per processor core, while SHA-224 and SHA-256 process about 2.2 million).
We recommend using this function only in cases when you need a specific hash function and you can't select it.
Even in these cases, we recommend applying the function offline and pre-calculating values when inserting them into the table, instead of applying it in
SELECT queries.
Arguments
s— Input string for SHA hash calculation. String.
Returned value
- SHA hash as a hex-unencoded FixedString. SHA-1 returns as FixedString(20), SHA-224 as FixedString(28), SHA-256 — FixedString(32), SHA-512 — FixedString(64). FixedString.
Example
Use the hex function to represent the result as a hex-encoded string.
Query:
Result:
BLAKE3
Calculates BLAKE3 hash string and returns the resulting set of bytes as FixedString.
Syntax
This cryptographic hash-function is integrated into ClickHouse with BLAKE3 Rust library. The function is rather fast and shows approximately two times faster performance compared to SHA-2, while generating hashes of the same length as SHA-256.
Arguments
- s - input string for BLAKE3 hash calculation. String.
Return value
- BLAKE3 hash as a byte array with type FixedString(32). FixedString.
Example
Use function hex to represent the result as a hex-encoded string.
Query:
Result:
URLHash(url[, N])
A fast, decent-quality non-cryptographic hash function for a string obtained from a URL using some type of normalization.
URLHash(s) – Calculates a hash from a string without one of the trailing symbols
/,
? or
# at the end, if present.
URLHash(s, N) – Calculates a hash from a string up to the N level in the URL hierarchy, without one of the trailing symbols
/,
? or
# at the end, if present.
Levels are the same as in URLHierarchy.
farmFingerprint64
farmHash64
Produces a 64-bit FarmHash or Fingerprint value.
farmFingerprint64 is preferred for a stable and portable value.
These functions use the
Fingerprint64 and
Hash64 methods respectively from all available methods.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types. For some data types calculated value of hash function may be the same for the same values even if types of arguments differ (integers of different size, named and unnamed
Tuple with the same data,
Map and the corresponding
Array(Tuple(key, value)) type with the same data).
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
javaHash
Calculates JavaHash from a string, Byte, Short, Integer, Long. This hash function is neither fast nor having a good quality. The only reason to use it is when this algorithm is already used in another system and you have to calculate exactly the same result.
Note that Java only support calculating signed integers hash, so if you want to calculate unsigned integers hash you must cast it to proper signed ClickHouse types.
Syntax
Returned value
A
Int32 data type hash value.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
javaHashUTF16LE
Calculates JavaHash from a string, assuming it contains bytes representing a string in UTF-16LE encoding.
Syntax
Arguments
stringUtf16le— a string in UTF-16LE encoding.
Returned value
A
Int32 data type hash value.
Example
Correct query with UTF-16LE encoded string.
Query:
Result:
hiveHash
Calculates
HiveHash from a string.
This is just JavaHash with zeroed out sign bit. This function is used in Apache Hive for versions before 3.0. This hash function is neither fast nor having a good quality. The only reason to use it is when this algorithm is already used in another system and you have to calculate exactly the same result.
Returned value
hiveHashhash value. Int32.
Example
Query:
Result:
metroHash64
Produces a 64-bit MetroHash hash value.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types. For some data types calculated value of hash function may be the same for the same values even if types of arguments differ (integers of different size, named and unnamed
Tuple with the same data,
Map and the corresponding
Array(Tuple(key, value)) type with the same data).
Returned Value
A UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
jumpConsistentHash
Calculates JumpConsistentHash form a UInt64. Accepts two arguments: a UInt64-type key and the number of buckets. Returns Int32. For more information, see the link: JumpConsistentHash
kostikConsistentHash
An O(1) time and space consistent hash algorithm by Konstantin 'kostik' Oblakov. Previously
yandexConsistentHash.
Syntax
Alias:
yandexConsistentHash (left for backwards compatibility sake).
Parameters
Returned value
- A UInt16 data type hash value.
Implementation details
It is efficient only if n <= 32768.
Example
Query:
murmurHash2_32, murmurHash2_64
Produces a MurmurHash2 hash value.
Arguments
Both functions take a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types. For some data types calculated value of hash function may be the same for the same values even if types of arguments differ (integers of different size, named and unnamed
Tuple with the same data,
Map and the corresponding
Array(Tuple(key, value)) type with the same data).
Returned Value
- The
murmurHash2_32function returns hash value having the UInt32 data type.
- The
murmurHash2_64function returns hash value having the UInt64 data type.
Example
gccMurmurHash
Calculates a 64-bit MurmurHash2 hash value using the same hash seed as gcc. It is portable between Clang and GCC builds.
Syntax
Arguments
par1, ...— A variable number of parameters that can be any of the supported data types.
Returned value
- Calculated hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
kafkaMurmurHash
Calculates a 32-bit MurmurHash2 hash value using the same hash seed as Kafka and without the highest bit to be compatible with Default Partitioner.
Syntax
Arguments
par1, ...— A variable number of parameters that can be any of the supported data types.
Returned value
- Calculated hash value. UInt32.
Example
Query:
Result:
murmurHash3_32, murmurHash3_64
Produces a MurmurHash3 hash value.
Arguments
Both functions take a variable number of input parameters. Arguments can be any of the supported data types. For some data types calculated value of hash function may be the same for the same values even if types of arguments differ (integers of different size, named and unnamed
Tuple with the same data,
Map and the corresponding
Array(Tuple(key, value)) type with the same data).
Returned Value
- The
murmurHash3_32function returns a UInt32 data type hash value.
- The
murmurHash3_64function returns a UInt64 data type hash value.
Example
murmurHash3_128
Produces a 128-bit MurmurHash3 hash value.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A list of expressions. String.
Returned value
A 128-bit
MurmurHash3 hash value. FixedString(16).
Example
Query:
Result:
xxh3
Produces a 64-bit xxh3 hash value.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— A list of expressions of any data type.
Returned value
A 64-bit
xxh3 hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
xxHash32, xxHash64
Calculates
xxHash from a string. It is proposed in two flavors, 32 and 64 bits.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt32/64.
The return type will be
UInt32 for
xxHash32 and
UInt64 for
xxHash64.
Example
Query:
Result:
See Also
ngramSimHash
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-gram
simhash. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramSimHashCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-gram
simhash. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramSimHashUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-gram
simhash. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramSimHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-gram
simhash. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleSimHash
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and returns the word shingle
simhash. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleSimHashCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and returns the word shingle
simhash. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleSimHashUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and returns the word shingle
simhash. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleSimHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and returns the word shingle
simhash. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with bitHammingDistance. The smaller is the Hamming Distance of the calculated
simhashes of two strings, the more likely these strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
wyHash64
Produces a 64-bit wyHash64 hash value.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
Returned value
- Hash value. UInt64.
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramMinHash
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and calculates hash values for each n-gram. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramMinHashCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and calculates hash values for each n-gram. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramMinHashUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and calculates hash values for each n-gram. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and calculates hash values for each n-gram. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramMinHashArg
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-grams with minimum and maximum hashes, calculated by the ngramMinHash function with the same input. Is case sensitive.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramMinHashArgCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-grams with minimum and maximum hashes, calculated by the ngramMinHashCaseInsensitive function with the same input. Is case insensitive.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramMinHashArgUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-grams with minimum and maximum hashes, calculated by the ngramMinHashUTF8 function with the same input. Is case sensitive.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
ngramMinHashArgCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into n-grams of
ngramsize symbols and returns the n-grams with minimum and maximum hashes, calculated by the ngramMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8 function with the same input. Is case insensitive.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
ngramsize— The size of an n-gram. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleMinHash
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and calculates hash values for each word shingle. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and calculates hash values for each word shingle. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleMinHashUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and calculates hash values for each word shingle. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case sensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words and calculates hash values for each word shingle. Uses
hashnum minimum hashes to calculate the minimum hash and
hashnum maximum hashes to calculate the maximum hash. Returns a tuple with these hashes. Is case insensitive.
Can be used for detection of semi-duplicate strings with tupleHammingDistance. For two strings: if one of the returned hashes is the same for both strings, we think that those strings are the same.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleMinHashArg
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words each and returns the shingles with minimum and maximum word hashes, calculated by the wordshingleMinHash function with the same input. Is case sensitive.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleMinHashArgCaseInsensitive
Splits a ASCII string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words each and returns the shingles with minimum and maximum word hashes, calculated by the wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitive function with the same input. Is case insensitive.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleMinHashArgUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words each and returns the shingles with minimum and maximum word hashes, calculated by the wordShingleMinHashUTF8 function with the same input. Is case sensitive.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
wordShingleMinHashArgCaseInsensitiveUTF8
Splits a UTF-8 string into parts (shingles) of
shinglesize words each and returns the shingles with minimum and maximum word hashes, calculated by the wordShingleMinHashCaseInsensitiveUTF8 function with the same input. Is case insensitive.
Syntax
Arguments
string— String. String.
shinglesize— The size of a word shingle. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
3. UInt8.
hashnum— The number of minimum and maximum hashes used to calculate the result. Optional. Possible values: any number from
1to
25. Default value:
6. UInt8.
Returned value
Example
Query:
Result:
sqidEncode
Encodes numbers as a Sqid which is a YouTube-like ID string.
The output alphabet is
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ0123456789.
Do not use this function for hashing - the generated IDs can be decoded back into the original numbers.
Syntax
Alias:
sqid
Arguments
- A variable number of UInt8, UInt16, UInt32 or UInt64 numbers.
Returned Value
A sqid String.
Example
sqidDecode
Decodes a Sqid back into its original numbers. Returns an empty array in case the input string is not a valid sqid.
Syntax
Arguments
- A sqid - String
Returned Value
The sqid transformed to numbers Array(UInt64).
Example