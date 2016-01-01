WITH Clause

ClickHouse supports Common Table Expressions (CTE) and substitutes the code defined in the WITH clause in all places of use for the rest of SELECT query. Named subqueries can be included to the current and child query context in places where table objects are allowed. Recursion is prevented by hiding the current level CTEs from the WITH expression.

Please note that CTEs do not guarantee the same results in all places they are called because the query will be re-executed for each use case.

An example of such behavior is below

If CTEs were to pass exactly the results and not just a piece of code, you would always see 1000000

However, due to the fact that we are referring cte_numbers twice, random numbers are generated each time and, accordingly, we see different random results, 280501, 392454, 261636, 196227 and so on...

or

Example 1: Using constant expression as "variable"

Example 2: Evicting a sum(bytes) expression result from the SELECT clause column list

Example 3: Using results of a scalar subquery

Example 4: Reusing expression in a subquery

The optional RECURSIVE modifier allows for a WITH query to refer to its own output. Example:

Example: Sum integers from 1 through 100

Note Recursive CTEs rely on the new query analyzer introduced in version 24.3 . If you're using version 24.3+ and encounter a (UNKNOWN_TABLE) or (UNSUPPORTED_METHOD) exception, it suggests that the new analyzer is disabled on your instance, role, or profile. To activate the analyzer, enable the setting allow_experimental_analyzer or update the compatibility setting to a more recent version. Starting from version 24.8 the new analyzer has been fully promoted to production, and the setting allow_experimental_analyzer has been renamed to enable_analyzer .

The general form of a recursive WITH query is always a non-recursive term, then UNION ALL , then a recursive term, where only the recursive term can contain a reference to the query's own output. Recursive CTE query is executed as follows:

Evaluate the non-recursive term. Place result of non-recursive term query in a temporary working table. As long as the working table is not empty, repeat these steps: Evaluate the recursive term, substituting the current contents of the working table for the recursive self-reference. Place result of recursive term query in a temporary intermediate table. Replace the contents of the working table with the contents of the intermediate table, then empty the intermediate table.

Recursive queries are typically used to work with hierarchical or tree-structured data. For example, we can write a query that performs tree traversal:

Example: Tree traversal

First let's create tree table:

We can traverse those tree with such query:

Example: Tree traversal

To create a depth-first order, we compute for each result row an array of rows that we have already visited:

Example: Tree traversal depth-first order

To create a breadth-first order, standard approach is to add column that tracks the depth of the search:

Example: Tree traversal breadth-first order

First let's create graph table:

We can traverse that graph with such query:

Example: Graph traversal without cycle detection

But if we add cycle in that graph, previous query will fail with Maximum recursive CTE evaluation depth error:

The standard method for handling cycles is to compute an array of the already visited nodes:

Example: Graph traversal with cycle detection

It is also possible to use infinite recursive CTE queries if LIMIT is used in outer query:

Example: Infinite recursive CTE query