sumMap
Totals a
value array according to the keys specified in the
key array. Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values summed for the corresponding keys without overflow.
Syntax
sumMap(key <Array>, value <Array>)Array type.
sumMap(Tuple(key <Array>, value <Array>))Tuple type.
Alias:
sumMappedArrays.
Arguments
Passing a tuple of key and value arrays is a synonym to passing separately an array of keys and an array of values.
The number of elements in
key and
value must be the same for each row that is totaled.
Returned Value
- Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values summed for the corresponding keys.
Example
First we create a table called
sum_map, and insert some data into it. Arrays of keys and values are stored separately as a column called
statusMap of Nested type, and together as a column called
statusMapTuple of tuple type to illustrate the use of the two different syntaxes of this function described above.
Query:
Next, we query the table using the
sumMap function, making use of both array and tuple type syntaxes:
Query:
Result:
