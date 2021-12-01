replicated_fetches
Contains information about currently running background fetches.
Columns:
database(String) — Name of the database.
table(String) — Name of the table.
elapsed(Float64) — The time elapsed (in seconds) since showing currently running background fetches started.
progress(Float64) — The percentage of completed work from 0 to 1.
result_part_name(String) — The name of the part that will be formed as the result of showing currently running background fetches.
result_part_path(String) — Absolute path to the part that will be formed as the result of showing currently running background fetches.
partition_id(String) — ID of the partition.
total_size_bytes_compressed(UInt64) — The total size (in bytes) of the compressed data in the result part.
bytes_read_compressed(UInt64) — The number of compressed bytes read from the result part.
source_replica_path(String) — Absolute path to the source replica.
source_replica_hostname(String) — Hostname of the source replica.
source_replica_port(UInt16) — Port number of the source replica.
interserver_scheme(String) — Name of the interserver scheme.
URI(String) — Uniform resource identifier.
to_detached(UInt8) — The flag indicates whether the currently running background fetch is being performed using the
TO DETACHEDexpression.
thread_id(UInt64) — Thread identifier.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.replicated_fetches LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database: default
table: t
elapsed: 7.243039876
progress: 0.41832135995612835
result_part_name: all_0_0_0
result_part_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/store/700/70080a04-b2de-4adf-9fa5-9ea210e81766/all_0_0_0/
partition_id: all
total_size_bytes_compressed: 1052783726
bytes_read_compressed: 440401920
source_replica_path: /clickhouse/test/t/replicas/1
source_replica_hostname: node1
source_replica_port: 9009
interserver_scheme: http
URI: http://node1:9009/?endpoint=DataPartsExchange%3A%2Fclickhouse%2Ftest%2Ft%2Freplicas%2F1&part=all_0_0_0&client_protocol_version=4&compress=false
to_detached: 0
thread_id: 54
