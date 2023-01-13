Working with Parquet in ClickHouse

Parquet is an efficient file format to store data in a column-oriented way.

Before loading data, we can use file() function to explore an example parquet file structure:

DESCRIBE TABLE file ( 'data.parquet' , Parquet )



tip When using the file() function, with ClickHouse Cloud you will need to run the commands in clickhouse client on the machine where the file resides. Another option is to use clickhouse-local to explore files locally.

We've used Parquet as a second argument, so ClickHouse knows the file format. This will print columns with the types:

┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ path │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ date │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ hits │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │

└──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



We can also explore files before actually importing data using all power of SQL:

SELECT *

FROM file ( 'data.parquet' , Parquet )

LIMIT 3



┌─path──────────────────────┬─date───────┬─hits─┐

│ Akiba_Hebrew_Academy │ 2017-08-01 │ 241 │

│ Aegithina_tiphia │ 2018-02-01 │ 34 │

│ 1971-72_Utah_Stars_season │ 2016-10-01 │ 1 │

└───────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



tip We can skip explicit format setting for file() and INFILE / OUTFILE . In that case, ClickHouse will automatically detect format based on file extension.

Let's create a table to import parquet data to:

CREATE TABLE sometable

(

` path ` String ,

` date ` Date ,

` hits ` UInt32

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY ( date , path )



Now we can import data using a FROM INFILE clause:

INSERT INTO sometable

FROM INFILE 'data.parquet' FORMAT Parquet ;



SELECT *

FROM sometable

LIMIT 5 ;



┌─path──────────────────────────┬───────date─┬─hits─┐

│ 1988_in_philosophy │ 2015-05-01 │ 70 │

│ 2004_Green_Bay_Packers_season │ 2015-05-01 │ 970 │

│ 24_hours_of_lemans │ 2015-05-01 │ 37 │

│ 25604_Karlin │ 2015-05-01 │ 20 │

│ ASCII_ART │ 2015-05-01 │ 9 │

└───────────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



Note how ClickHouse automatically converted parquet strings (in the date column) to the Date type. This is because ClickHouse does a typecast automatically based on the types in the target table.

Since ClickHouse reads parquet file schema, we can create tables on the fly:

CREATE TABLE imported_from_parquet

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY tuple ( ) AS

SELECT *

FROM file ( 'data.parquet' , Parquet )



This will automatically create and populate a table from a given parquet file:

DESCRIBE TABLE imported_from_parquet ;



┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ path │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ date │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ hits │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │

└──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



By default, ClickHouse is strict with column names, types, and values. But sometimes, we can skip unexistent columns or unsupported values during import. This can be managed with Parquet settings.

tip When using INTO OUTFILE with ClickHouse Cloud you will need to run the commands in clickhouse client on the machine where the file will be written to.

To export any table or query result to the Parquet file, we can use an INTO OUTFILE clause:

SELECT *

FROM sometable

INTO OUTFILE 'export.parquet'

FORMAT Parquet



This will create the export.parquet file in a working directory.

ClickHouse and Parquet data types are mostly identical but still differ a bit. For example, ClickHouse will export DateTime type as a Parquets' int64 . If we then import that back to ClickHouse, we're going to see numbers (time.parquet file):

SELECT * FROM file ( 'time.parquet' , Parquet ) ;



┌─n─┬───────time─┐

│ 0 │ 1673622611 │

│ 1 │ 1673622610 │

│ 2 │ 1673622609 │

│ 3 │ 1673622608 │

│ 4 │ 1673622607 │

└───┴────────────┘



In this case type conversion can be used:

SELECT

n ,

toDateTime ( time ) <

FROM file ( 'time.parquet' , Parquet ) ;



┌─n─┬────toDateTime(time)─┐

│ 0 │ 2023-01-13 15:10:11 │

│ 1 │ 2023-01-13 15:10:10 │

│ 2 │ 2023-01-13 15:10:09 │

│ 3 │ 2023-01-13 15:10:08 │

│ 4 │ 2023-01-13 15:10:07 │

└───┴─────────────────────┘



ClickHouse introduces support for many formats, both text, and binary, to cover various scenarios and platforms. Explore more formats and ways to work with them in the following articles:

And also check clickhouse-local - a portable full-featured tool to work on local/remote files without the need for Clickhouse server.