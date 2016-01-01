Joining Tables in ClickHouse

Joins are fully supported in ClickHouse with support for all standard SQL JOIN types. The syntax should look familiar, and you can view the docs page on JOIN for all the details:

SELECT

*

FROM imdb . roles

JOIN imdb . actors_dictionary

ON imdb . roles . actor_id = imdb . actors_dictionary . id



ClickHouse also provides additional non-standard SQL JOIN types useful for analytical workloads and for time-series analysis, including the ASOF join.

ClickHouse has 6 different algorithms for the join execution, or allow the query planner to adaptively choose and dynamically change the algorithm at runtime, depending on resource availability and usage.