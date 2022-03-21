SELECT Queries in ClickHouse
ClickHouse is a SQL database, and you query your data by writing the same type of
SELECT queries you are already familiar with. For example:
SELECT *
FROM helloworld.my_first_table
ORDER BY timestamp
View the SQL Reference for more details on the syntax and available clauses and options.
Notice the response comes back in a nice table format:
┌─user_id─┬─message────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────────timestamp─┬──metric─┐
│ 102 │ Insert a lot of rows per batch │ 2022-03-21 00:00:00 │ 1.41421 │
│ 102 │ Sort your data based on your commonly-used queries │ 2022-03-22 00:00:00 │ 2.718 │
│ 101 │ Hello, ClickHouse! │ 2022-03-22 14:04:09 │ -1 │
│ 101 │ Granules are the smallest chunks of data read │ 2022-03-22 14:04:14 │ 3.14159 │
└─────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────┘
4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.008 sec.
Add a
FORMAT clause to specify one of the many supported output formats of ClickHouse:
SELECT *
FROM helloworld.my_first_table
ORDER BY timestamp
FORMAT TabSeparated
In the above query, the output is returned as tab-separated:
Query id: 3604df1c-acfd-4117-9c56-f86c69721121
102 Insert a lot of rows per batch 2022-03-21 00:00:00 1.41421
102 Sort your data based on your commonly-used queries 2022-03-22 00:00:00 2.718
101 Hello, ClickHouse! 2022-03-22 14:04:09 -1
101 Granules are the smallest chunks of data read 2022-03-22 14:04:14 3.14159
4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.005 sec.
ClickHouse supports over 70 input and output formats, so between the thousands of functions and all the data formats, you can use ClickHouse to perform some impressive and fast ETL-like data transformations. In fact, you don't even
need a ClickHouse server up and running to transform data - you can use the
clickhouse-local tool. View the docs page of
clickhouse-local for details.