SELECT Queries in ClickHouse

ClickHouse is a SQL database, and you query your data by writing the same type of SELECT queries you are already familiar with. For example:

SELECT *

FROM helloworld . my_first_table

ORDER BY timestamp



note View the SQL Reference for more details on the syntax and available clauses and options.

Notice the response comes back in a nice table format:

┌─user_id─┬─message────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────────timestamp─┬──metric─┐

│ 102 │ Insert a lot of rows per batch │ 2022-03-21 00:00:00 │ 1.41421 │

│ 102 │ Sort your data based on your commonly-used queries │ 2022-03-22 00:00:00 │ 2.718 │

│ 101 │ Hello, ClickHouse! │ 2022-03-22 14:04:09 │ -1 │

│ 101 │ Granules are the smallest chunks of data read │ 2022-03-22 14:04:14 │ 3.14159 │

└─────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────┘



4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.008 sec.



Add a FORMAT clause to specify one of the many supported output formats of ClickHouse:

SELECT *

FROM helloworld . my_first_table

ORDER BY timestamp

FORMAT TabSeparated



In the above query, the output is returned as tab-separated:

Query id: 3604df1c-acfd-4117-9c56-f86c69721121



102 Insert a lot of rows per batch 2022-03-21 00:00:00 1.41421

102 Sort your data based on your commonly-used queries 2022-03-22 00:00:00 2.718

101 Hello, ClickHouse! 2022-03-22 14:04:09 -1

101 Granules are the smallest chunks of data read 2022-03-22 14:04:14 3.14159



4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.005 sec.

