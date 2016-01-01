Inserting Data into ClickHouse

You can use the familiar INSERT INTO TABLE command with ClickHouse, but it is important to understand that each insert into a MergeTree table causes a part to be created in storage. Even for a simple example, let's insert more than one row at a time:

INSERT INTO helloworld . my_first_table ( user_id , message , timestamp , metric ) VALUES

( 101 , 'Hello, ClickHouse!' , now ( ) , - 1.0 ) ,

( 102 , 'Insert a lot of rows per batch' , yesterday ( ) , 1.41421 ) ,

( 102 , 'Sort your data based on your commonly-used queries' , today ( ) , 2.718 ) ,

( 101 , 'Granules are the smallest chunks of data read' , now ( ) + 5 , 3.14159 )



Notice the timestamp column is populated using various Date and DateTime functions. ClickHouse has hundreds of useful functions that you can view in the Functions section.

Let's verify it worked - you should see the four rows of data that were inserted.

SELECT * FROM helloworld . my_first_table



tip Insert a large number of rows per batch - tens of thousands or even millions of rows at once. Don't worry - ClickHouse can easily handle that type of volume!

tip If you can not insert a lot of rows at once and you are using an HTTP client, use the async_insert setting, which batches your smaller inserts before inserting them into the table.

No matter where your data sits, there is likely a table function, table engine, or other type of tool available to insert your data into ClickHouse. Check out our Integrations page for more details.