Java Language Client Options for ClickHouse

There are three options for connecting to ClickHouse using Java:

Provides the most flexible and performant way to integrate your app with ClickHouse.

OpenJDK version >= 17

Client version ClickHouse 0.4.0 20.7+

< dependency >

< groupId > com.clickhouse </ groupId >



< artifactId > clickhouse-http-client </ artifactId >

< version > 0.4.0 </ version >

</ dependency >



Format Support Comment AggregatedFunction ❌ limited to groupBitmap , and known to have issue with 64bit bitmap Array( * ) ✅ Bool ✅ Date * ✅ DateTime * ✅ Decimal * ✅ SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency Enum * ✅ can be treated as both string and integer Geo Types ✅ Point, Ring, Polygon, and MultiPolygon Int * , UInt * ✅ UInt64 is mapped to long IPv * ✅ Map( * ) ✅ Nested( * ) ✅ Object('JSON') ✅ SimpleAggregateFunction ✅ * String ✅ Tuple( * ) ✅ UUID ✅

URL Syntax: protocol://host[:port][/database][?param[=value][¶m[=value]][#tag[,tag]] , for example:

ClickHouseNodes servers = ClickHouseNodes . of (

"jdbc:ch:http://server1.domain,server2.domain,server3.domain/my_db"

+ "?load_balancing_policy=random&health_check_interval=5000&failover=2" ) ;



ClickHouseResponse response = client . connect ( endpoint )



. format ( ClickHouseFormat . RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes )

. query ( "select * from numbers(:limit)" )

. params ( 1000 ) . executeAndWait ( ) ) {

ClickHouseResponseSummary summary = response . getSummary ( ) ;

long totalRows = summary . getTotalRowsToRead ( ) ;



ClickHouseResponse response = client . connect ( endpoint )



. format ( ClickHouseFormat . RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes )

. query ( "select * from numbers(:limit)" )

. params ( 1000 ) . executeAndWait ( ) ) {

for ( ClickHouseRecord r : response . records ( ) ) {

int num = r . getValue ( 0 ) . asInteger ( ) ;



String str = r . getValue ( 0 ) . asString ( ) ;

LocalDate date = r . getValue ( 0 ) . asDate ( ) ;

}



try ( ClickHouseClient client = ClickHouseClient . newInstance ( ClickHouseProtocol . HTTP ) ) {

ClickHouseRequest < ? > request = client . connect ( servers ) . format ( ClickHouseFormat . RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes ) ;



request . write ( )

. query ( "insert into my_table select c2, c3 from input('c1 UInt8, c2 String, c3 Int32')" )

. data ( myInputStream ) . execute ( ) . thenAccept ( response -> {

response . close ( ) ;

} ) ;



Execute multiple queries in a worker thread one after another within same session:

CompletableFuture < List < ClickHouseResponseSummary > > future = ClickHouseClient . send ( servers . get ( ) ,

"create database if not exists my_base" ,

"use my_base" ,

"create table if not exists test_table(s String) engine=Memory" ,

"insert into test_table values('1')('2')('3')" ,

"select * from test_table limit 1" ,

"truncate table test_table" ,

"drop table if exists test_table" ) ;





List < ClickHouseResponseSummary > results = future . get ( ) ;



clickhouse-jdbc implements the standard JDBC interface. Being built on top of clickhouse-client, it provides additional features like custom type mapping, transaction support, and standard synchronous UPDATE and DELETE statements, etc., so that it can be easily used with legacy applications and tools.

clickhouse-jdbc API is synchronous, and generally, it has more overheads(e.g., SQL parsing and type mapping/conversion, etc.). Consider clickhouse-client when performance is critical or if you prefer a more direct way to access ClickHouse.

OpenJDK version >= 17

Client version ClickHouse 0.4.0 20.7+

< dependency >

< groupId > com.clickhouse </ groupId >

< artifactId > clickhouse-jdbc </ artifactId >

< version > 0.4.0 </ version >



< classifier > all </ classifier >

< exclusions >

< exclusion >

< groupId > * </ groupId >

< artifactId > * </ artifactId >

</ exclusion >

</ exclusions >

</ dependency >



Driver Class: com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver

URL Syntax: jdbc:(ch|clickhouse)[:<protocol>]://endpoint1[,endpoint2,...][/<database>][?param1=value1¶m2=value2][#tag1,tag2,...] , for example:

jdbc:ch://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8123

is same as jdbc:ch:https://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8443?ssl=true&sslmode=STRICT

is same as jdbc:ch:grpc://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:grpc://localhost:9100

Connection Properties:

Property Default Description continueBatchOnError false Whether to continue batch processing when error occurred createDatabaseIfNotExist false Whether to create database if it does not exist custom_http_headers comma separated custom http headers, for example: User-Agent=client1,X-Gateway-Id=123 custom_http_params comma separated custom http query parameters, for example: extremes=0,max_result_rows=100 nullAsDefault 0 0 - treat null value as is and throw exception when inserting null into non-nullable column; 1 - treat null value as is and disable null-check for inserting; 2 - replace null to default value of corresponding data type for both query and insert jdbcCompliance true Whether to support standard synchronous UPDATE/DELETE and fake transaction typeMappings Customize mapping between ClickHouse data type and Java class, which will affect result of both getColumnType() and getObject(Class<?>). For example: UInt128=java.lang.String,UInt256=java.lang.String wrapperObject false Whether getObject() should return java.sql.Array / java.sql.Struct for Array / Tuple.

Note: please refer to JDBC specific configuration for more.

String url = "jdbc:ch://my-server/system" ;



Properties properties = new Properties ( ) ;





ClickHouseDataSource dataSource = new ClickHouseDataSource ( url , new Properties ( ) ) ;

try ( Connection conn = dataSource . getConnection ( "default" , "password" ) ;

Statement stmt = conn . createStatement ( ) ) {

}





try ( Connection conn = dataSource . getConnection ( . . . ) ;

Statement stmt = conn . createStatement ( ) ) {

ResultSet rs = stmt . executeQuery ( "select * from numbers(50000)" ) ;

while ( rs . next ( ) ) {



}

}



note Use PreparedStatement instead of Statement

instead of Use input function whenever possible

Recommended way with the best performance

try ( PreparedStatement ps = conn . prepareStatement (

"insert into mytable select col1, col2 from input('col1 String, col2 DateTime64(3), col3 Int32')" ) ) {



ps . setString ( 1 , "test" ) ;

ps . setObject ( 2 , LocalDateTime . now ( ) ) ;

ps . setInt ( 3 , 123 ) ;

ps . addBatch ( ) ;

. . .

ps . executeBatch ( ) ;

}



It's easier to use but slower performance compare to input function

try ( PreparedStatement ps = conn . prepareStatement ( "insert into mytable(* except (description))" ) ) {





ps . setString ( 1 , "test" ) ;

ps . setObject ( 2 , LocalDateTime . now ( ) ) ;

ps . addBatch ( ) ;

. . .

ps . executeBatch ( ) ;

}



Not recommended as it's based on a large SQL



try ( PreparedStatement ps = conn . prepareStatement ( "insert into mytable values(trim(?),?,?)" ) ) {

ps . setString ( 1 , "test" ) ;

ps . setObject ( 2 , LocalDateTime . now ( ) ) ;

ps . setString ( 3 , null ) ;

ps . addBatch ( ) ;

. . .

ps . executeBatch ( ) ;

}



Please to use java.time.LocalDateTime or java.time.OffsetDateTime instead of java.sql.Timestamp , and java.time.LocalDate instead of java.sql.Date .

try ( PreparedStatement ps = conn . prepareStatement ( "select date_time from mytable where date_time > ?" ) ) {

ps . setObject ( 2 , LocalDateTime . now ( ) ) ;

ResultSet rs = ps . executeQuery ( ) ;

while ( rs . next ( ) ) {

LocalDateTime dateTime = ( LocalDateTime ) rs . getObject ( 1 ) ;

}

. . .

}



note As of now, only groupBitmap is supported.



try ( ClickHouseConnection conn = newConnection ( props ) ;

Statement s = conn . createStatement ( ) ;

PreparedStatement stmt = conn . prepareStatement (

"insert into test_batch_input select id, name, value from input('id Int32, name Nullable(String), desc Nullable(String), value AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt32)')" ) ) {

s . execute ( "drop table if exists test_batch_input;"

+ "create table test_batch_input(id Int32, name Nullable(String), value AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt32))engine=Memory" ) ;

Object [ ] [ ] objs = new Object [ ] [ ] {

new Object [ ] { 1 , "a" , "aaaaa" , ClickHouseBitmap . wrap ( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ) } ,

new Object [ ] { 2 , "b" , null , ClickHouseBitmap . wrap ( 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ) } ,

new Object [ ] { 3 , null , "33333" , ClickHouseBitmap . wrap ( 11 , 12 , 13 ) }

} ;

for ( Object [ ] v : objs ) {

stmt . setInt ( 1 , ( int ) v [ 0 ] ) ;

stmt . setString ( 2 , ( String ) v [ 1 ] ) ;

stmt . setString ( 3 , ( String ) v [ 2 ] ) ;

stmt . setObject ( 4 , v [ 3 ] ) ;

stmt . addBatch ( ) ;

}

int [ ] results = stmt . executeBatch ( ) ;

. . .

}





try ( PreparedStatement stmt = conn . prepareStatement (

"SELECT bitmapContains(my_bitmap, toUInt32(1)) as v1, bitmapContains(my_bitmap, toUInt32(2)) as v2 from {tt 'ext_table'}" ) ) {

stmt . setObject ( 1 , ClickHouseExternalTable . builder ( ) . name ( "ext_table" )

. columns ( "my_bitmap AggregateFunction(groupBitmap,UInt32)" ) . format ( ClickHouseFormat . RowBinary )

. content ( new ByteArrayInputStream ( ClickHouseBitmap . wrap ( 1 , 3 , 5 ) . toBytes ( ) ) )

. asTempTable ( )

. build ( ) ) ;

ResultSet rs = stmt . executeQuery ( ) ;

Assert . assertTrue ( rs . next ( ) ) ;

Assert . assertEquals ( rs . getInt ( 1 ) , 1 ) ;

Assert . assertEquals ( rs . getInt ( 2 ) , 0 ) ;

Assert . assertFalse ( rs . next ( ) ) ;

}



R2DBC wrapper of async Java client for ClickHouse.

OpenJDK version >= 17

Client version ClickHouse 0.4.0 20.7+

< dependency >

< groupId > com.clickhouse </ groupId >



< artifactId > clickhouse-r2dbc </ artifactId >

< version > 0.4.0 </ version >



< classifier > all </ classifier >

< exclusions >

< exclusion >

< groupId > * </ groupId >

< artifactId > * </ artifactId >

</ exclusion >

</ exclusions >

</ dependency >



ConnectionFactory connectionFactory = ConnectionFactories

. get ( "r2dbc:clickhouse:http://{username}:{password}@{host}:{port}/{database}" ) ;



Mono . from ( connectionFactory . create ( ) )

. flatMapMany ( connection -> connection



connection

. createStatement ( "select domain, path, toDate(cdate) as d, count(1) as count from clickdb.clicks where domain = :domain group by domain, path, d" )

. bind ( "domain" , domain )

. execute ( ) )

. flatMap ( result -> result

. map ( ( row , rowMetadata ) -> String . format ( "%s%s[%s]:%d" , row . get ( "domain" , String . class ) ,

row . get ( "path" , String . class ) ,

row . get ( "d" , LocalDate . class ) ,

row . get ( "count" , Long . class ) ) )

)

. doOnNext ( System . out :: println )

. subscribe ( ) ;

