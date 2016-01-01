Java Language Client Options for ClickHouse
There are three options for connecting to ClickHouse using Java:
Java Client
Provides the most flexible and performant way to integrate your app with ClickHouse.
Environment requirements
- OpenJDK version >= 17
Compatibility with ClickHouse
|Client version
|ClickHouse
|0.4.0
|20.7+
Installation
<dependency>
<groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
<!-- or clickhouse-grpc-client if you prefer gRPC -->
<artifactId>clickhouse-http-client</artifactId>
<version>0.4.0</version>
</dependency>
Supported data types
|Format
|Support
|Comment
|AggregatedFunction
|❌
|limited to
groupBitmap, and known to have issue with 64bit bitmap
|Array(*)
|✅
|Bool
|✅
|Date*
|✅
|DateTime*
|✅
|Decimal*
|✅
SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency
|Enum*
|✅
|can be treated as both string and integer
|Geo Types
|✅
|Point, Ring, Polygon, and MultiPolygon
|Int*, UInt*
|✅
|UInt64 is mapped to
long
|IPv*
|✅
|Map(*)
|✅
|Nested(*)
|✅
|Object('JSON')
|✅
|SimpleAggregateFunction
|✅
|*String
|✅
|Tuple(*)
|✅
|UUID
|✅
Driver API
Connect to ClickHouse
URL Syntax:
protocol://host[:port][/database][?param[=value][¶m[=value]][#tag[,tag]], for example:
http://localhost:8443?ssl=true&sslmode=NONE
http://(https://[email protected]:443
tcp://localhost?!auto_discovery#experimental),(grpc://localhost#experimental)?failover=3#test
ClickHouseNodes servers = ClickHouseNodes.of(
"jdbc:ch:http://server1.domain,server2.domain,server3.domain/my_db"
+ "?load_balancing_policy=random&health_check_interval=5000&failover=2");
Query
ClickHouseResponse response = client.connect(endpoint) // or client.connect(endpoints)
// you'll have to parse response manually if using a different format
.format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes)
.query("select * from numbers(:limit)")
.params(1000).executeAndWait()) {
ClickHouseResponseSummary summary = response.getSummary();
long totalRows = summary.getTotalRowsToRead();
Streaming Query
ClickHouseResponse response = client.connect(endpoint) // or client.connect(endpoints)
// you'll have to parse response manually if using a different format
.format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes)
.query("select * from numbers(:limit)")
.params(1000).executeAndWait()) {
for (ClickHouseRecord r : response.records()) {
int num = r.getValue(0).asInteger();
// type conversion
String str = r.getValue(0).asString();
LocalDate date = r.getValue(0).asDate();
}
Insert
try (ClickHouseClient client = ClickHouseClient.newInstance(ClickHouseProtocol.HTTP)) {
ClickHouseRequest<?> request = client.connect(servers).format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes);
// load data into a table and wait until it's completed
request.write()
.query("insert into my_table select c2, c3 from input('c1 UInt8, c2 String, c3 Int32')")
.data(myInputStream).execute().thenAccept(response -> {
response.close();
});
Multiple queries
Execute multiple queries in a worker thread one after another within same session:
CompletableFuture<List<ClickHouseResponseSummary>> future = ClickHouseClient.send(servers.get(),
"create database if not exists my_base",
"use my_base",
"create table if not exists test_table(s String) engine=Memory",
"insert into test_table values('1')('2')('3')",
"select * from test_table limit 1",
"truncate table test_table",
"drop table if exists test_table");
// block current thread until queries completed, and then retrieve summaries
List<ClickHouseResponseSummary> results = future.get();
JDBC Driver
clickhouse-jdbc implements the standard JDBC interface. Being built on top of clickhouse-client, it
provides additional features like custom type mapping, transaction support, and standard synchronous
UPDATE and
DELETE statements, etc., so that it can be easily used with legacy applications and tools.
clickhouse-jdbc API is synchronous, and generally, it has more overheads(e.g., SQL parsing and type mapping/conversion, etc.).
Consider clickhouse-client when performance is critical or if you prefer a more direct way to access ClickHouse.
Environment requirements
- OpenJDK version >= 17
Compatibility with ClickHouse
|Client version
|ClickHouse
|0.4.0
|20.7+
Installation
<dependency>
<groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
<artifactId>clickhouse-jdbc</artifactId>
<version>0.4.0</version>
<!-- use uber jar with all dependencies included, change classifier to http for smaller jar -->
<classifier>all</classifier>
<exclusions>
<exclusion>
<groupId>*</groupId>
<artifactId>*</artifactId>
</exclusion>
</exclusions>
</dependency>
Configuration
Driver Class:
com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver
URL Syntax:
jdbc:(ch|clickhouse)[:<protocol>]://endpoint1[,endpoint2,...][/<database>][?param1=value1¶m2=value2][#tag1,tag2,...], for example:
jdbc:ch://localhostis same as
jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8123
jdbc:ch:https://localhostis same as
jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8443?ssl=true&sslmode=STRICT
jdbc:ch:grpc://localhostis same as
jdbc:clickhouse:grpc://localhost:9100
Connection Properties:
|Property
|Default
|Description
|continueBatchOnError
false
|Whether to continue batch processing when error occurred
|createDatabaseIfNotExist
false
|Whether to create database if it does not exist
|custom_http_headers
|comma separated custom http headers, for example:
User-Agent=client1,X-Gateway-Id=123
|custom_http_params
|comma separated custom http query parameters, for example:
extremes=0,max_result_rows=100
|nullAsDefault
0
0 - treat null value as is and throw exception when inserting null into non-nullable column;
1 - treat null value as is and disable null-check for inserting;
2 - replace null to default value of corresponding data type for both query and insert
|jdbcCompliance
true
|Whether to support standard synchronous UPDATE/DELETE and fake transaction
|typeMappings
|Customize mapping between ClickHouse data type and Java class, which will affect result of both getColumnType() and getObject(Class<?>). For example:
UInt128=java.lang.String,UInt256=java.lang.String
|wrapperObject
false
|Whether getObject() should return java.sql.Array / java.sql.Struct for Array / Tuple.
Note: please refer to JDBC specific configuration for more.
Supported data types
|Format
|Support
|Comment
|AggregatedFunction
|❌
|limited to
groupBitmap, and known to have issue with 64bit bitmap
|Array(*)
|✅
|Bool
|✅
|Date*
|✅
|DateTime*
|✅
|Decimal*
|✅
SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency
|Enum*
|✅
|can be treated as both string and integer
|Geo Types
|✅
|Point, Ring, Polygon, and MultiPolygon
|Int*, UInt*
|✅
|UInt64 is mapped to
long
|IPv*
|✅
|Map(*)
|✅
|Nested(*)
|✅
|Object('JSON')
|✅
|SimpleAggregateFunction
|✅
|*String
|✅
|Tuple(*)
|✅
|UUID
|✅
Driver API
Connect to ClickHouse
String url = "jdbc:ch://my-server/system"; // use http protocol and port 8123 by default
// String url = "jdbc:ch://my-server:8443/system?ssl=true&sslmode=strict&&sslrootcert=/mine.crt";
Properties properties = new Properties();
// properties.setProperty("ssl", "true");
// properties.setProperty("sslmode", "NONE"); // NONE to trust all servers; STRICT for trusted only
ClickHouseDataSource dataSource = new ClickHouseDataSource(url, new Properties());
try (Connection conn = dataSource.getConnection("default", "password");
Statement stmt = conn.createStatement()) {
}
Query
try (Connection conn = dataSource.getConnection(...);
Statement stmt = conn.createStatement()) {
ResultSet rs = stmt.executeQuery("select * from numbers(50000)");
while(rs.next()) {
// ...
}
}
Insert
- Use
PreparedStatementinstead of
Statement
- Use input function whenever possible
With input table function
Recommended way with the best performance
try (PreparedStatement ps = conn.prepareStatement(
"insert into mytable select col1, col2 from input('col1 String, col2 DateTime64(3), col3 Int32')")) {
// the column definition will be parsed so the driver knows there are 3 parameters: col1, col2 and col3
ps.setString(1, "test"); // col1
ps.setObject(2, LocalDateTime.now()); // col2, setTimestamp is slow and not recommended
ps.setInt(3, 123); // col3
ps.addBatch(); // parameters will be write into buffered stream immediately in binary format
...
ps.executeBatch(); // stream everything on-hand into ClickHouse
}
Insert
It's easier to use but slower performance compare to input function
try (PreparedStatement ps = conn.prepareStatement("insert into mytable(* except (description))")) {
// the driver will issue query "select * except (description) from mytable where 0" for type inferring
// since description column is excluded, we know there are only two parameters: col1 and col2
ps.setString(1, "test"); // id
ps.setObject(2, LocalDateTime.now()); // timestamp
ps.addBatch(); // parameters will be write into buffered stream immediately in binary format
...
ps.executeBatch(); // stream everything on-hand into ClickHouse
}
Insert with placeholders
Not recommended as it's based on a large SQL
// Note: "insert into mytable values(?,?,?)" is treated as "insert into mytable"
try (PreparedStatement ps = conn.prepareStatement("insert into mytable values(trim(?),?,?)")) {
ps.setString(1, "test"); // id
ps.setObject(2, LocalDateTime.now()); // timestamp
ps.setString(3, null); // description
ps.addBatch(); // append parameters to the query
...
ps.executeBatch(); // issue the composed query: insert into mytable values(...)(...)...(...)
}
Advanced API
Handling DateTime and time zones
Please to use
java.time.LocalDateTime or
java.time.OffsetDateTime instead of
java.sql.Timestamp, and
java.time.LocalDate instead of
java.sql.Date.
try (PreparedStatement ps = conn.prepareStatement("select date_time from mytable where date_time > ?")) {
ps.setObject(2, LocalDateTime.now());
ResultSet rs = ps.executeQuery();
while(rs.next()) {
LocalDateTime dateTime = (LocalDateTime) rs.getObject(1);
}
...
}
Handling AggregateFunction
As of now, only
groupBitmap is supported.
// batch insert using input function
try (ClickHouseConnection conn = newConnection(props);
Statement s = conn.createStatement();
PreparedStatement stmt = conn.prepareStatement(
"insert into test_batch_input select id, name, value from input('id Int32, name Nullable(String), desc Nullable(String), value AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt32)')")) {
s.execute("drop table if exists test_batch_input;"
+ "create table test_batch_input(id Int32, name Nullable(String), value AggregateFunction(groupBitmap, UInt32))engine=Memory");
Object[][] objs = new Object[][] {
new Object[] { 1, "a", "aaaaa", ClickHouseBitmap.wrap(1, 2, 3, 4, 5) },
new Object[] { 2, "b", null, ClickHouseBitmap.wrap(6, 7, 8, 9, 10) },
new Object[] { 3, null, "33333", ClickHouseBitmap.wrap(11, 12, 13) }
};
for (Object[] v : objs) {
stmt.setInt(1, (int) v[0]);
stmt.setString(2, (String) v[1]);
stmt.setString(3, (String) v[2]);
stmt.setObject(4, v[3]);
stmt.addBatch();
}
int[] results = stmt.executeBatch();
...
}
// use bitmap as query parameter
try (PreparedStatement stmt = conn.prepareStatement(
"SELECT bitmapContains(my_bitmap, toUInt32(1)) as v1, bitmapContains(my_bitmap, toUInt32(2)) as v2 from {tt 'ext_table'}")) {
stmt.setObject(1, ClickHouseExternalTable.builder().name("ext_table")
.columns("my_bitmap AggregateFunction(groupBitmap,UInt32)").format(ClickHouseFormat.RowBinary)
.content(new ByteArrayInputStream(ClickHouseBitmap.wrap(1, 3, 5).toBytes()))
.asTempTable()
.build());
ResultSet rs = stmt.executeQuery();
Assert.assertTrue(rs.next());
Assert.assertEquals(rs.getInt(1), 1);
Assert.assertEquals(rs.getInt(2), 0);
Assert.assertFalse(rs.next());
}
R2DBC driver
R2DBC wrapper of async Java client for ClickHouse.
Environment requirements
- OpenJDK version >= 17
Compatibility with ClickHouse
|Client version
|ClickHouse
|0.4.0
|20.7+
Installation
<dependency>
<groupId>com.clickhouse</groupId>
<!-- change to clickhouse-r2dbc_0.9.1 for SPI 0.9.1.RELEASE -->
<artifactId>clickhouse-r2dbc</artifactId>
<version>0.4.0</version>
<!-- use uber jar with all dependencies included, change classifier to http or grpc for smaller jar -->
<classifier>all</classifier>
<exclusions>
<exclusion>
<groupId>*</groupId>
<artifactId>*</artifactId>
</exclusion>
</exclusions>
</dependency>
Supported data types
|Format
|Support
|Comment
|AggregatedFunction
|❌
|limited to
groupBitmap, and known to have issue with 64bit bitmap
|Array(*)
|✅
|Bool
|✅
|Date*
|✅
|DateTime*
|✅
|Decimal*
|✅
SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency
|Enum*
|✅
|can be treated as both string and integer
|Geo Types
|✅
|Point, Ring, Polygon, and MultiPolygon
|Int*, UInt*
|✅
|UInt64 is mapped to
long
|IPv*
|✅
|Map(*)
|✅
|Nested(*)
|✅
|Object('JSON')
|✅
|SimpleAggregateFunction
|✅
|*String
|✅
|Tuple(*)
|✅
|UUID
|✅
Driver API
Connect to ClickHouse
ConnectionFactory connectionFactory = ConnectionFactories
.get("r2dbc:clickhouse:http://{username}:{password}@{host}:{port}/{database}");
Mono.from(connectionFactory.create())
.flatMapMany(connection -> connection
Query
connection
.createStatement("select domain, path, toDate(cdate) as d, count(1) as count from clickdb.clicks where domain = :domain group by domain, path, d")
.bind("domain", domain)
.execute())
.flatMap(result -> result
.map((row, rowMetadata) -> String.format("%s%s[%s]:%d", row.get("domain", String.class),
row.get("path", String.class),
row.get("d", LocalDate.class),
row.get("count", Long.class)))
)
.doOnNext(System.out::println)
.subscribe();
Insert
connection
.createStatement("insert into clickdb.clicks values (:domain, :path, :cdate, :count)")
.bind("domain", click.getDomain())
.bind("path", click.getPath())
.bind("cdate", LocalDateTime.now())
.bind("count", 1)
.execute();