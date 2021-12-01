quotas_usage
Quota usage by all users.
Columns:
quota_name(String) — Quota name.
quota_key(String) — Key value.
is_current(UInt8) — Quota usage for current user.
start_time(Nullable(DateTime))) — Start time for calculating resource consumption.
end_time(Nullable(DateTime))) — End time for calculating resource consumption.
duration(Nullable(UInt32)) — Length of the time interval for calculating resource consumption, in seconds.
queries(Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of requests in this interval.
max_queries(Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of requests.
query_selects(Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of select requests in this interval.
max_query_selects(Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of select requests.
query_inserts(Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of insert requests in this interval.
max_query_inserts(Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of insert requests.
errors(Nullable(UInt64)) — The number of queries that threw an exception.
max_errors(Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of errors.
result_rows(Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of rows given as a result.
max_result_rows(Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum of source rows read from tables.
result_bytes(Nullable(UInt64)) — RAM volume in bytes used to store a queries result.
max_result_bytes(Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum RAM volume used to store a queries result, in bytes.
read_rows(Nullable(UInt64))) — The total number of source rows read from tables for running the query on all remote servers.
max_read_rows(Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of rows read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.
read_bytes(Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of bytes read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.
max_read_bytes(Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum of bytes read from all tables and table functions.
execution_time(Nullable(Float64)) — The total query execution time, in seconds (wall time).
max_execution_time(Nullable(Float64)) — Maximum of query execution time.