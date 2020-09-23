parts_columns
Contains information about parts and columns of MergeTree tables.
Each row describes one data part.
Columns:
partition(String) — The partition name. To learn what a partition is, see the description of the ALTER query.
Formats:
YYYYMMfor automatic partitioning by month.
any_stringwhen partitioning manually.
name(String) — Name of the data part.
part_type(String) — The data part storing format.
Possible values:
Wide— Each column is stored in a separate file in a filesystem.
Compact— All columns are stored in one file in a filesystem.
Data storing format is controlled by the
min_bytes_for_wide_partand
min_rows_for_wide_partsettings of the MergeTree table.
active(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the data part is active. If a data part is active, it’s used in a table. Otherwise, it’s deleted. Inactive data parts remain after merging.
marks(UInt64) — The number of marks. To get the approximate number of rows in a data part, multiply
marksby the index granularity (usually 8192) (this hint does not work for adaptive granularity).
rows(UInt64) — The number of rows.
bytes_on_disk(UInt64) — Total size of all the data part files in bytes.
data_compressed_bytes(UInt64) — Total size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
data_uncompressed_bytes(UInt64) — Total size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.
marks_bytes(UInt64) — The size of the file with marks.
modification_time(DateTime) — The time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation.
remove_time(DateTime) — The time when the data part became inactive.
refcount(UInt32) — The number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges.
min_date(Date) — The minimum value of the date key in the data part.
max_date(Date) — The maximum value of the date key in the data part.
partition_id(String) — ID of the partition.
min_block_number(UInt64) — The minimum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.
max_block_number(UInt64) — The maximum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.
level(UInt32) — Depth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts.
data_version(UInt64) — Number that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than
data_version).
primary_key_bytes_in_memory(UInt64) — The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values.
primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated(UInt64) — The amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values.
database(String) — Name of the database.
table(String) — Name of the table.
engine(String) — Name of the table engine without parameters.
disk_name(String) — Name of a disk that stores the data part.
path(String) — Absolute path to the folder with data part files.
column(String) — Name of the column.
type(String) — Column type.
column_position(UInt64) — Ordinal position of a column in a table starting with 1.
default_kind(String) — Expression type (
DEFAULT,
MATERIALIZED,
ALIAS) for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined.
default_expression(String) — Expression for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined.
column_bytes_on_disk(UInt64) — Total size of the column in bytes.
column_data_compressed_bytes(UInt64) — Total size of compressed data in the column, in bytes.
column_data_uncompressed_bytes(UInt64) — Total size of the decompressed data in the column, in bytes.
column_marks_bytes(UInt64) — The size of the column with marks, in bytes.
bytes(UInt64) — Alias for
bytes_on_disk.
marks_size(UInt64) — Alias for
marks_bytes.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.parts_columns LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
partition: tuple()
name: all_1_2_1
part_type: Wide
active: 1
marks: 2
rows: 2
bytes_on_disk: 155
data_compressed_bytes: 56
data_uncompressed_bytes: 4
marks_bytes: 96
modification_time: 2020-09-23 10:13:36
remove_time: 2106-02-07 06:28:15
refcount: 1
min_date: 1970-01-01
max_date: 1970-01-01
partition_id: all
min_block_number: 1
max_block_number: 2
level: 1
data_version: 1
primary_key_bytes_in_memory: 2
primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated: 64
database: default
table: 53r93yleapyears
engine: MergeTree
disk_name: default
path: /var/lib/clickhouse/data/default/53r93yleapyears/all_1_2_1/
column: id
type: Int8
column_position: 1
default_kind:
default_expression:
column_bytes_on_disk: 76
column_data_compressed_bytes: 28
column_data_uncompressed_bytes: 2
column_marks_bytes: 48
See Also