parts_columns

Contains information about parts and columns of MergeTree tables.

Each row describes one data part.

Columns:

partition (String) — The partition name. To learn what a partition is, see the description of the ALTER query. Formats: YYYYMM for automatic partitioning by month.

for automatic partitioning by month. any_string when partitioning manually.

name (String) — Name of the data part.

part_type (String) — The data part storing format. Possible values: Wide — Each column is stored in a separate file in a filesystem.

— Each column is stored in a separate file in a filesystem. Compact — All columns are stored in one file in a filesystem. Data storing format is controlled by the min_bytes_for_wide_part and min_rows_for_wide_part settings of the MergeTree table.

active (UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the data part is active. If a data part is active, it’s used in a table. Otherwise, it’s deleted. Inactive data parts remain after merging.

marks (UInt64) — The number of marks. To get the approximate number of rows in a data part, multiply marks by the index granularity (usually 8192) (this hint does not work for adaptive granularity).

rows (UInt64) — The number of rows.

bytes_on_disk (UInt64) — Total size of all the data part files in bytes.

data_compressed_bytes (UInt64) — Total size of compressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

data_uncompressed_bytes (UInt64) — Total size of uncompressed data in the data part. All the auxiliary files (for example, files with marks) are not included.

marks_bytes (UInt64) — The size of the file with marks.

modification_time (DateTime) — The time the directory with the data part was modified. This usually corresponds to the time of data part creation.

remove_time (DateTime) — The time when the data part became inactive.

refcount (UInt32) — The number of places where the data part is used. A value greater than 2 indicates that the data part is used in queries or merges.

min_date (Date) — The minimum value of the date key in the data part.

max_date (Date) — The maximum value of the date key in the data part.

partition_id (String) — ID of the partition.

min_block_number (UInt64) — The minimum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.

max_block_number (UInt64) — The maximum number of data parts that make up the current part after merging.

level (UInt32) — Depth of the merge tree. Zero means that the current part was created by insert rather than by merging other parts.

data_version (UInt64) — Number that is used to determine which mutations should be applied to the data part (mutations with a version higher than data_version ).

primary_key_bytes_in_memory (UInt64) — The amount of memory (in bytes) used by primary key values.

primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated (UInt64) — The amount of memory (in bytes) reserved for primary key values.

database (String) — Name of the database.

table (String) — Name of the table.

engine (String) — Name of the table engine without parameters.

disk_name (String) — Name of a disk that stores the data part.

path (String) — Absolute path to the folder with data part files.

column (String) — Name of the column.

type (String) — Column type.

column_position (UInt64) — Ordinal position of a column in a table starting with 1.

default_kind (String) — Expression type ( DEFAULT , MATERIALIZED , ALIAS ) for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined.

default_expression (String) — Expression for the default value, or an empty string if it is not defined.

column_bytes_on_disk (UInt64) — Total size of the column in bytes.

column_data_compressed_bytes (UInt64) — Total size of compressed data in the column, in bytes.

column_data_uncompressed_bytes (UInt64) — Total size of the decompressed data in the column, in bytes.

column_marks_bytes (UInt64) — The size of the column with marks, in bytes.

bytes (UInt64) — Alias for bytes_on_disk .