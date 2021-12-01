distributed_ddl_queue

Contains information about distributed ddl queries (ON CLUSTER clause) that were executed on a cluster.

Columns:

entry (String) — Query id.

(String) — Query id. host_name (String) — Hostname.

(String) — Hostname. host_address (String) — IP address that the Hostname resolves to.

(String) — IP address that the Hostname resolves to. port (UInt16) — Host Port.

(UInt16) — Host Port. status (Enum8) — Status of the query.

(Enum8) — Status of the query. cluster (String) — Cluster name.

(String) — Cluster name. query (String) — Query executed.

(String) — Query executed. initiator (String) — Node that executed the query.

(String) — Node that executed the query. query_start_time (DateTime) — Query start time.

(DateTime) — Query start time. query_finish_time (DateTime) — Query finish time.

(DateTime) — Query finish time. query_duration_ms (UInt64) — Duration of query execution (in milliseconds).

(UInt64) — Duration of query execution (in milliseconds). exception_code (Enum8) — Exception code from ClickHouse Keeper.

Example

SELECT *

FROM system . distributed_ddl_queue

WHERE cluster = 'test_cluster'

LIMIT 2

FORMAT Vertical



Query id: f544e72a - 6641 - 43 f1 - 836 b - 24 baa1c9632a



Row 1 :

──────

entry: query - 0000000000

host_name: clickhouse01

host_address: 172.23 .0 .11

port: 9000

status : Finished

cluster: test_cluster

query: CREATE DATABASE test_db UUID '4a82697e-c85e-4e5b-a01e-a36f2a758456' ON CLUSTER test_cluster

initiator: clickhouse01: 9000

query_start_time: 2020 - 12 - 30 13 : 07 : 51

query_finish_time: 2020 - 12 - 30 13 : 07 : 51

query_duration_ms: 6

exception_code: ZOK



Row 2 :

──────

entry: query - 0000000000

host_name: clickhouse02

host_address: 172.23 .0 .12

port: 9000

status : Finished

cluster: test_cluster

query: CREATE DATABASE test_db UUID '4a82697e-c85e-4e5b-a01e-a36f2a758456' ON CLUSTER test_cluster

initiator: clickhouse01: 9000

query_start_time: 2020 - 12 - 30 13 : 07 : 51

query_finish_time: 2020 - 12 - 30 13 : 07 : 51

query_duration_ms: 6

exception_code: ZOK



2 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.025 sec .



