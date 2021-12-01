distributed_ddl_queue
Contains information about distributed ddl queries (ON CLUSTER clause) that were executed on a cluster.
Columns:
entry(String) — Query id.
host_name(String) — Hostname.
host_address(String) — IP address that the Hostname resolves to.
port(UInt16) — Host Port.
status(Enum8) — Status of the query.
cluster(String) — Cluster name.
query(String) — Query executed.
initiator(String) — Node that executed the query.
query_start_time(DateTime) — Query start time.
query_finish_time(DateTime) — Query finish time.
query_duration_ms(UInt64) — Duration of query execution (in milliseconds).
exception_code(Enum8) — Exception code from ClickHouse Keeper.
Example
SELECT *
FROM system.distributed_ddl_queue
WHERE cluster = 'test_cluster'
LIMIT 2
FORMAT Vertical
Query id: f544e72a-6641-43f1-836b-24baa1c9632a
Row 1:
──────
entry: query-0000000000
host_name: clickhouse01
host_address: 172.23.0.11
port: 9000
status: Finished
cluster: test_cluster
query: CREATE DATABASE test_db UUID '4a82697e-c85e-4e5b-a01e-a36f2a758456' ON CLUSTER test_cluster
initiator: clickhouse01:9000
query_start_time: 2020-12-30 13:07:51
query_finish_time: 2020-12-30 13:07:51
query_duration_ms: 6
exception_code: ZOK
Row 2:
──────
entry: query-0000000000
host_name: clickhouse02
host_address: 172.23.0.12
port: 9000
status: Finished
cluster: test_cluster
query: CREATE DATABASE test_db UUID '4a82697e-c85e-4e5b-a01e-a36f2a758456' ON CLUSTER test_cluster
initiator: clickhouse01:9000
query_start_time: 2020-12-30 13:07:51
query_finish_time: 2020-12-30 13:07:51
query_duration_ms: 6
exception_code: ZOK
2 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.025 sec.