disks

Contains information about disks defined in the server configuration.

Columns:

name (String) — Name of a disk in the server configuration.

path (String) — Path to the mount point in the file system.

free_space (UInt64) — Free space on disk in bytes.

total_space (UInt64) — Disk volume in bytes.

keep_free_space (UInt64) — Amount of disk space that should stay free on disk in bytes. Defined in the keep_free_space_bytes parameter of disk configuration.

Example

: ) SELECT * FROM system . disks ;



┌─name────┬─path─────────────────┬───free_space─┬──total_space─┬─keep_free_space─┐

│ default │ /var/lib/clickhouse/ │ 276392587264 │ 490652508160 │ 0 │

└─────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────────┘



1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.



