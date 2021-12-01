Skip to main content

disks

Contains information about disks defined in the server configuration.

Columns:

  • name (String) — Name of a disk in the server configuration.
  • path (String) — Path to the mount point in the file system.
  • free_space (UInt64) — Free space on disk in bytes.
  • total_space (UInt64) — Disk volume in bytes.
  • keep_free_space (UInt64) — Amount of disk space that should stay free on disk in bytes. Defined in the keep_free_space_bytes parameter of disk configuration.

Example

:) SELECT * FROM system.disks;
┌─name────┬─path─────────────────┬───free_space─┬──total_space─┬─keep_free_space─┐
│ default │ /var/lib/clickhouse/ │ 276392587264 │ 490652508160 │               0 │
└─────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────────┘

1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.

