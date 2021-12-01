disks
Contains information about disks defined in the server configuration.
Columns:
name(String) — Name of a disk in the server configuration.
path(String) — Path to the mount point in the file system.
free_space(UInt64) — Free space on disk in bytes.
total_space(UInt64) — Disk volume in bytes.
keep_free_space(UInt64) — Amount of disk space that should stay free on disk in bytes. Defined in the
keep_free_space_bytesparameter of disk configuration.
Example
:) SELECT * FROM system.disks;
┌─name────┬─path─────────────────┬───free_space─┬──total_space─┬─keep_free_space─┐
│ default │ /var/lib/clickhouse/ │ 276392587264 │ 490652508160 │ 0 │
└─────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────────┘
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.