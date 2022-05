detached_parts

Contains information about detached parts of MergeTree tables. The reason column specifies why the part was detached.

For user-detached parts, the reason is empty. Such parts can be attached with ALTER TABLE ATTACH PARTITION | PART command.

For the description of other columns, see system.parts.

If part name is invalid, values of some columns may be NULL . Such parts can be deleted with ALTER TABLE DROP DETACHED PART.

