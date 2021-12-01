databases

Contains information about the databases that are available to the current user.

Columns:

name (String) — Database name.

engine (String) — Database engine.

data_path (String) — Data path.

metadata_path (String) — Metadata path.

uuid (UUID) — Database UUID.

comment (String) — Database comment.

The name column from this system table is used for implementing the SHOW DATABASES query.

Example

Create a database.

CREATE DATABASE test ;



Check all of the available databases to the user.

SELECT * FROM system . databases ;

