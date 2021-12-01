Skip to main content

databases

Contains information about the databases that are available to the current user.

Columns:

The name column from this system table is used for implementing the SHOW DATABASES query.

Example

Create a database.

CREATE DATABASE test;

Check all of the available databases to the user.

SELECT * FROM system.databases;
┌─name───────────────┬─engine─┬─data_path──────────────────┬─metadata_path───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─uuid─────────────────────────────────┬─comment─┐
│ INFORMATION_SCHEMA │ Memory │ /var/lib/clickhouse/       │                                                                     │ 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 │         │
│ default            │ Atomic │ /var/lib/clickhouse/store/ │ /var/lib/clickhouse/store/d31/d317b4bd-3595-4386-81ee-c2334694128a/ │ 24363899-31d7-42a0-a436-389931d752a0 │         │
│ information_schema │ Memory │ /var/lib/clickhouse/       │                                                                     │ 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 │         │
│ system             │ Atomic │ /var/lib/clickhouse/store/ │ /var/lib/clickhouse/store/1d1/1d1c869d-e465-4b1b-a51f-be033436ebf9/ │ 03e9f3d1-cc88-4a49-83e9-f3d1cc881a49 │         │
└────────────────────┴────────┴────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┴─────────┘