data_skipping_indices

Contains information about existing data skipping indices in all the tables.

Columns:

  • database (String) — Database name.
  • table (String) — Table name.
  • name (String) — Index name.
  • type (String) — Index type.
  • expr (String) — Expression for the index calculation.
  • granularity (UInt64) — The number of granules in the block.
  • data_compressed_bytes (UInt64) — The size of compressed data, in bytes.
  • data_uncompressed_bytes (UInt64) — The size of decompressed data, in bytes.
  • marks_bytes (UInt64) — The size of marks, in bytes.

Example

SELECT * FROM system.data_skipping_indices LIMIT 2 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database:    default
table:       user_actions
name:        clicks_idx
type:        minmax
expr:        clicks
granularity: 1
data_compressed_bytes:   58
data_uncompressed_bytes: 6
marks:                   48

Row 2:
──────
database:    default
table:       users
name:        contacts_null_idx
type:        minmax
expr:        assumeNotNull(contacts_null)
granularity: 1
data_compressed_bytes:   58
data_uncompressed_bytes: 6
marks:                   48