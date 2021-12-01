data_skipping_indices

Contains information about existing data skipping indices in all the tables.

Columns:

(String) — Database name. table (String) — Table name.

(String) — Expression for the index calculation. granularity (UInt64) — The number of granules in the block.

(UInt64) — The size of decompressed data, in bytes. marks_bytes (UInt64) — The size of marks, in bytes.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . data_skipping_indices LIMIT 2 FORMAT Vertical ;

