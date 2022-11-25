News and events
Press Release • Dec 06, 2022
ClickHouse Launches Cloud Offering For World’s Fastest OLAP Database Management System
ClickHouse, used by Cloudflare, Adevinta, Uber, and thousands of other companies, available today as a cloud offering - ClickHouse Cloud
Business Wire • Oct 4, 2022
Announcing ClickHouse Cloud: Democratizing lightning-fast insights and analytics
Today, ClickHouse, Inc. announced the launch of ClickHouse Cloud, a lightning-fast cloud-based database that simplifies and accelerates insights and analytics for modern digital enterprises.
Grafana • May 05, 2022
Introducing the official ClickHouse plugin for Grafana
We are delighted to introduce the new first-party ClickHouse plugin for Grafana, developed by Grafana in collaboration with ClickHouse.
ClickHouse • Mar 31, 2022
We stand with Ukraine
ClickHouse is vehemently opposed to and condemns the war of aggression in Ukraine waged by Vladimir Putin and his regime.
Upcoming events
v23.3 Release Webinar
Mar 30 - Every month we get together with the community (users, contributors, customers, those interested in learning more about ClickHouse) to discuss what is coming in the latest release.
Zoom, Virtual • Thu Mar 30 2023
ClickHouse Cloud Onboarding
Apr 5, 8 AM PDT - Join us for a live workshop where we look at how to use ClickHouse Cloud in practice.
Zoom, Virtual • Wed Apr 05 2023
Introduction to ClickHouse Workshop @ AWS Munich
May 3rd, Munich - This is a beginner's introduction workshop. Some knowledge of SQL is helpful but not required. Please bring along your laptop as there will be hands-on getting started activities in ClickHouse Cloud.
Munich, Germany • Wed May 03 2023
Getting Started with ClickHouse
Learn about ClickHouse from scratch with this 25-minute video. What is it, what are the use cases, key advantages and features – and how do you use it. See a demo of ClickHouse in action. No experience required.
On-Demand Webinar
Scaling ClickHouse
Learn how to scale a self-managed ClickHouse cluster in this 25-minute video. We look at typical ClickHouse architectures and distributed capabilities.
On-Demand Webinar
Query Performance Introspection
How is ClickHouse executing your queries so lightning fast? Let’s take a look under the hood of the ClickHouse query engine to understand how the parallel query processing on multiple CPU cores and multiple ClickHouse nodes really works.
On-Demand Webinar
Press releases
Business Wire • Oct 4, 2022
businesswire.com • Oct 28, 2021
ClickHouse Raises $250M Series B To Scale Groundbreaking OLAP Database Management System Globally
The investment was led by Coatue and Altimeter, with participation from Index Ventures, Benchmark, Lightspeed, Redpoint, Almaz, Yandex N.V., FirstMark and Lead Edge.
Business Wire • Oct 28, 2021
ClickHouse, Inc. Announces Incorporation, Along With $50M In Series A Funding
Creators of the online analytical processing (OLAP) database management system ClickHouse have announced their decision to officially incorporate as a comp...
